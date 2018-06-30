Thai Life
Top Ten sunset bars in Phuket
PHOTO: Kata Rocks. A premier view and top spot to catch the nightly sunset.
The island of Phuket, with its dramatic east and west coast clifftops, means we have an abundance of ocean-facing rooftop bars and restaurants where we can enjoy a perfectly chilled beverage while taking in the beautiful scenery. There are so many great locations to catch the sunset on the island it is very difficult to choose the ten “best” (we could rattle off 20 without blinking) so apologies to other worthy contenders who might be on the list in the future.
Here is, in no particular order, our Phuket Top Ten Sunset Bars on the island of Phuket….
Rang Hill is a popular hangout for locals especially and located on the north side of Phuket Town. It has stunning views over island. There are a number of restaurants and bars located on the hill offering local dishes and their most famous specialty is ice coffees. The most popular at Khao Rang Breeze Restaurant and Tunk Ka. They call it a hill, but it’s actually only 150 metres high which is not so tall at all, however the views are amazing even at the low height. There’s also an excellent viewpoint to catch your postcard view of Phuket Town and the south of the island beyond.
2 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort
As the name suggests 360 Degrees at The Pavilions Resort has uninterrupted panoramic views of Layan and Laguna. 360 is a magical spot with fairy lights in the trees, has excellent service, delicious tapas and mouth watering cocktails. It opens just in time for sunset at 5.30 pm and a place where we love to sit in the lounge chairs and take it all in. Chef Belinda Tuckwell foodie style features in all outlets at Pavilions and the perfect fusion with the cocktails in the bar. An absolute must for any visitor or resident in Phuket.
3 On Top at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach
An oasis in the middle of the madness in Patong, On Top is located on the 7th floor of the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach. More recently it has established itself as a cool vibe for in house guests and locals, happy hours and live DJs add to the ambience not to mention the million dollar views, prior to this it was more popular for events and private parties.
4 Escape Rooftop Bar at Novotel Phuket Karon Resort & Spa
The newest member to the rooftop bar club, Escape, at the Novotel Karon opened late in November 2017 with an extensive cocktail list, and to keep the munchies away an equally impressive tapas and antipasto selection. Open daily from 6pm Escape has a rustic feel with varying specials throughout the week, including “Double Trouble” on Tuesday (buy one get one free on selected drinks) and “Treasure Box” on a Thursday where you have keys to a lucky draw treasure box with many different prizes and deals.
Located in the heart of Patong on the rooftop of The Kee Resort, The Sky Lounge has an enticing vibe with DJs and daily happy hours. Unlike many bars the happy hour is from 5.30pm – 8.30pm with classic cocktails as well as their signature cocktails all just 150 baht, locals beers 100 baht and house wines 150 baht. Whether your looking to dance the night away or spend a quiet romantic evening with your loved one The Kee Sky Lounge is a great place to do both.
Set on the edge of the resorts stunning floating swimming pool with unparalleled views of the Andaman Sea, Kata Rocks Bar is chic in design with funky creative cocktails paired with sumptuous tapas. The impressive team of mixologists create unique and left of the middle cocktails that are not found anywhere on the island, the resort itself has its own branded Gin which features in many of the drinks list. My personal favourite is their Lycheetini which is crisp short drink made from vodka, lychee, lime juice and a dash of palm sugar, problem is I can’t just have the one! Try their non-alcoholic home-made ginger beer too.
They say a picture paints a thousand words, don’t be fold by the plastic chairs and rustic tables at Wassa Homemade Bar, though ascetically underwhelming, the drinks list and to-die-for views are very impressive. Placed at the top of Phuket Hill facing perfectly West for sublime sunsets Wassa is a local hangout and also for expats in the know. Like any locally owned and operated bar the Thai menu accompanying the drinks is tasty and cheap as.
The relaunch of Vanilla Sky Bar & Gastro Pub at Cape Sienna is a welcome back to the ultra cool rooftop bar to the Phuket scene. It is positioned perfectly on the cliffs of Kamala’s Nakalay Bay to take in the stunning Phuket sunsets. With daily happy hour specials from 5-6pm, occasional guest DJ spots and delicious Gastro Pub dishes, Vanilla Sky Bar is an institution for locals, tourists and expats. With stunning sea views, creative craft cocktails, modern stylish Gastro Pub food it is a fabulous place to hang with friends, say hi to Pepe the resorts F&B Director a good guy and always up for a chat.
9 Baba Pool / Nest at Sri Panwa
Sri Panwa Resort at the very bottom of Cape Panwa has the rare 360 degree ocean views around Phuket. The award winning Baba Pool Club and Baba Nest has lounge chairs positioned and sunken in the mirrored splash pool the colours alone during sunset are fabulous. High end cocktails matched with a high end prices, Baba is a cool hangout with friends and family but perhaps just for a special occasion.
10 Talung Thai at Paresa Resort
Located on the ‘Millionaires Mile’ in Kamala, Talung Thai at Paresa Resort has dramatic high cliff views over the Andaman Sea with like so many West coast properties, amazing sunsets. You are welcomed to the bar with floor to ceiling wine fridges that immediately say ‘wow’, the drinks list is award winning and their mixologists have competed year on year at the Thailand best of the bests Diegeo cocktail competitions. Monthly cocktails specials and as well as the resorts signature cocktails keep you going back for more. My personal favourite is the Thai inspired ‘Chilli and Lime Caipiroska’ the perfect combination of spice and sour.
- Donna Toon
Phuket
The first Leopard 50 arrives in Phuket in July
By Joe Lim/luxuo.com
The first Leopard 50 has arrived in Asia, and a special partnership event between Yacht Style Magazine and Lux Inc Media will be held at Ao Po Grand Marina from July 7-8.
Since the launch of the Leopard 50 at the Miami International Boat Show, she has proven to be one of the most successful products launched by Leopard Catamarans in her first year.
Some key features that make this model so popular begin with her versatility. Owners are given the option to choose the classic hard-top exterior configuration (Leopard 50P), or for the first time on a Leopard Catamaran of this size, an optional flybridge accommodation (Leopard 50L).
The Leopard 50L is the ideal layout for anyone looking for more outdoor living space as she comes equipped with a flybridge that includes a lounge area, table, sunbed and optional exterior speakers and shade awning. An important distinction compared to similar sailboat flybridge configurations is that while under sail, passengers can move about the flybridge with ample headroom and never worry about interference from the boom.
Sailors looking for the familiar, continuous hardtop can opt for the Leopard 50P. This version does not have the flybridge and can deliver increased performance particularly when fitted with the offered Squaretop mainsail and other available performance-orientated rigging and sail options. In addition to the exterior options, the interior offers multiple layout configurations with 3 plus utility room, 4 or 5 cabins, and an extensive options list.
The helm station is still located in the classic position – raised and to starboard (right). Move easily from the helm station to the spacious aft cockpit, and from there step into an open saloon by stacking sliding glass doors which seamlessly blend the saloon with the outdoors. Inside, the interior has an elegant, light finish that is accented with grey contrasts. The design is modern and fresh, with a focus on the quality of finish and materials.
The stylish interior is designed with plenty of headroom and an ergonomic layout. A staple in all new Leopard models, the forward facing settee, situated aft, allows for direct communication with the forward facing galley. The saloon is finished off with a saloon sized overhead skylight, and the signature forward cockpit is accessible from the saloon through a weathertight door. True to the Leopard pedigree, the Leopard 50 emphasises functional open spaces and ease of handling.
Kit Chotithamaporn, Yacht Sales Manager, Asia enthuses, “I’m very happy that the first Leopard 50 in Asia has been sold to an experienced Asian yachtsman with plans for long voyages in the Asian region and beyond. The Leopard 50 is the perfect boat for a yacht owner to do this in comfort and safety.”
Principal Specifications:
Length Overall 50’ 6” / 15.4 m
Hull Length 48’ 11” / 14.9 m
Beam 26’ 5” / 8.06 m
Draft 5” 3’ / 1.6 m
Sail Area 1,660 sq ft/ 154.2 sq m
Engines 2 x 57 hp
Fuel Capacity 243 US Gal / 920 l
Water Capacity 185 US Gal / 700 l
Cabins 4 or 5
Heads 4 or 5
Thai Life
If you can’t play BIG don’t even bother playing small.
by Darren Scherbain
These word of wisdom, that absolutely resonate to my core, were handed to me from Jim.
Jim, a fellow Canadian and a near and dear friend, grew up playing hockey in Wilcox, Saskatchewan. The Notre Dame Hounds, a hockey team, belonged to a catholic boarding school in the middle of the Canadian Prairies. The Hounds produce exceptional hockey players but also empathetic, well-rounded, young adults. Anyone who has spent a winter on the Canadian prairies has had first hand experience with what it means when we say bone-chilling cold, hope and resolve.
One day Jim is in class just giving a class mate a real hard time. Jim is picking on this kid and doing his best to tear him down. Suddenly, Jim feels a hand on his shoulder.
Jim looks up and is greeted by a firm and fair look of disapproval.
“James”, the voice beckoned.
“Yes Father?” Jim replied.
“James”, the stern-yet-compassionate voice continued, “…if you can’t play BIG don’t even bother playing small.”
What exactly does it mean to play BIG? To stand for something!
If you don’t stand for something then you are constantly going to get blown around like the sand in the wind. Swept up and scattered around until the next rendezvous with wishing-it-were-different.
Playing BIG is making that shift from being ME-centred into a collective WE-centred.
Ask any of the riders who stood face to face with each for the 700 kilometre Ride4Kids. What was their WHY?
Each WHY would be as varying as the riders out on the road. Infused into each question is the bond of hope. Hope is something we all share.
Hope is the spark for playing BIG and the catalyst for putting one foot after another. One foot after the other; even when the torrential rain and wind are doing their best to test your resolve. After you wiped the sweat, rain, grit from your eyes and survived the wobble, you realise that playing BIG is an inside job.
Playing BIG, hope, inspiration, and to some extent character and integrity, are all noble concepts. It’s one thing to idolise noble concepts, and they do make a cute little Instagram post. But that cute little post isn’t going to validate your case when you are asked to embrace struggle as a means to growth.
It’s NEXT LEVEL to embrace and commit to the sheer physicality of putting your ass in the arena. The drained legs and self doubt are all a part of the process and shouldn’t be interpreted as doing something erroneous.
It’s easy to play BIG when it follows the perfect plan and all the pieces fit so conveniently in your neat and tidy little box.
And if you really want to be taken seriously then throw in a “THIS ISN’T FAIR”.
Usually the one’s arguing for these virtuous concepts of justice and fairness are left sitting on the curb watching everyone else ride on by.
There is a price to pay.
One of the inherent truths of playing BIG is that it doesn’t leave any wriggle room for any bull shit. You either play BIG and stand for something or you don’t.
One hundred and sixty kilometres doesn’t look that far on paper. A ‘century’ ride is held in high esteem in the cycling community. It’s what would be described as a Big Ride. The 160 kilometres that separated Krabi from Surat Thani was a testament to the ferocious commitment to play BIG and make a difference. For a lot of the riders out on the road that day it was their longest ride …EVER.
Teamwork.
Collaboration.
WE CENTRED.
That 160 kilometre ride was poetry in motion.
That night we cemented our comradery over cold pizza and tales from the road. The smiles on the faces and the look of achievement was inspiring. It was hope.
To all participants, sponsors, and everyone involved with Ride4Kids, I tip my hat.
Bangkok
‘Forest Rescue’ campaign to save trees in and around Bangkok
Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), a company that invests in, develops, and manages high-quality residential and mixed-use property projects under the brands ‘THE FORESTIAS’, has announced ‘Forest Rescue’, a campaign to save urban trees and highlight the importance of nature and healthy ecosystems.
The 70 million baht campaign aims to rescue trees in and around Bangkok and to spotlight nature’s true value through video content. Members of the public can take part by submitting information to www.facebook.com/theforestias or using #ForestRescue. A team of plant and tree experts will assess, relocate, and care for trees, incorporating them into a public space at THE FORESTIAS, where 3 rai or 4,800 sqm has been prepared for trees moved under the campaign.
Mrs. Sasinan Allmand, MQDC’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications, said: “Transnational organisations across the globe are focusing on natural environments and the deterioration of ecosystems can have harmful consequences for people at large.
The world has 3 trillion trees but a report on changes in forest areas according to satellite images from 1990 to 2015 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN revealed that we have lost 1.3 million sqm of forest since 1990. The deforested area is larger than South Africa. Each hour, an area equivalent to 800 standard football fields [7,410 sqm] is deforested. Tropical forests, moreover, are at higher risk of deforestation than forests elsewhere.
For Thailand, in particular, Seub Nakhasathien Foundation revealed a shocking fact that only 31.58% of land in Thailand is forest, 0.02 percentage points lower than in 2015, equivalent to 65,000 rai.”
At THE FORESTIAS, we aim to create an environment suitable for four generations of people, combine a planted and original natural environment with consideration for sustainable energy, complete an extremely safe mixed-use project, meet consumer needs, and build a better living community to give Thailand a valuable example. 70 million baht has now been allocated for a campaign entitled ‘FOREST RESCUE’, an operation to revive trees in and around Bangkok grounded in a mission for the future: saving trees by relocating them and managing space for them so our project can be their new home.
A video entitled ‘Forest Rescue’ is a main communication tool for the campaign. It is based on the true story of a large rain tree once at Soi Ladprao 110. The original owner wanted to build a house extension so the tree was carefully transplanted as a balled-and-burlapped plant to THE FORESTIAS.
The campaign is founded on the value of trees, especially their capabilities to preserve, create, and restore the environment. Large trees’ amazing qualities have been demonstrated by countless international research findings. A large tree planted to the east of a house can reduce heat and increase energy efficiency by 10%.
The city of Barcelona in Spain found that, 200,000 large trees can consume 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually and absorb 305 tons of toxic substances. Trees familiar to Thais like the Australian pine, Norfolk Island pine, Sumatran pine, and Khasi pine are outstanding in absorbing polluting gases. Milkwood pine, ylang-ylang, camel’s foot, or pisonia can effectively absorb oxides from nitrogen and produce ozone.
MQDC seeks significant results from this campaign, informing the public about the importance of trees and ecosystems and encouraging Thais to appreciate green spaces and to preserve them for coming generations.
Watch the video for Forest Rescue HERE.
Check out their website and find out more HERE.
