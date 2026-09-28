Phuket’s leading law firms in 2026

Law firm Address Opening hours Contact Main areas of service Khonsu Legal 189/4-5 Moo 2, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000 Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm +66 2 026 0600 / +66 95 332 2447 WhatsApp / info@khonsulegal.com Corporate and commercial, real estate and property, accounting and tax, disputes and litigation, foreign-ownership structures, business immigration, notary Natipatana Law Office 91/17 Soi Koh Keaw 23, Thep Krasatti Road, Phuket Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm +66 64 259 3564 / phuket@natipatana.com Real estate, corporate, family and inheritance, litigation, hospitality, marina and superyacht matters International Law Office Phuket 17/6 Chaofah Road, Taladnuea, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83100 Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm / Saturday, 8am to noon +66 76 222 191 / +66 76 222 192 / sam2025@ilo-phuket.com Corporate, real estate, tax, immigration, litigation, risk management Haris & Associates 20/6 Lagoon Quay C, Phuket Boat Lagoon, Moo 2, Koh Kaew, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm +66 76 354 321 / +66 86 666 8448 / info@haris-associates.com Real estate, corporate and commercial, litigation, foreign investment, immigration, family and intellectual property HWAL Legal & Service Company Limited 8/70 Moo 3, Kwang Road, Vichit, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, by appointment +66 81 770 3110 / info@hwal-legal.com Corporate, real estate, immigration, family, civil and criminal law, notarial services

1. Khonsu Legal

Address: Khonsu Legal, 189/4-5 Moo 2, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm

Contact: +66 2 026 0600 (Phone) / +66 95 332 2447 (WhatsApp) / info@khonsulegal.com

Main areas of service

Corporate and commercial law, including company formation, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, licensing and contracts

Foreign-ownership structures through BOI promotion, the Treaty of Amity and Foreign Business Licences

Residential and commercial real estate, including Sap-Ing-Sith, usufruct and superficies structures

Disputes and litigation throughout Thailand

Accounting, payroll and tax

Business-focused immigration

Notary services

Khonsu Legal is a corporate, property, and accounting firm in Phuket working primarily with foreign individuals and businesses. Its practice is deliberately specialised rather than general, with corporate and commercial matters, property, accounting and tax, and related disputes forming the core of its work.

Setting up and running a business in Thailand brings corporate law, licensing, tax, accounting and work permits into the same picture. Khonsu keeps these in-house, which lets the firm handle them as one matter rather than as separate instructions sent to different providers.

For companies, Khonsu handles company registration in Thailand, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, corporate secretarial work, licences and contracts. The firm also advises on routes to foreign ownership through BOI promotion, the Treaty of Amity and Foreign Business Licences.

Its property practice covers condominiums, villas and commercial real estate, including freehold and leasehold structures and the registered rights used as alternatives to them – Sap-Ing-Sith, usufruct and superficies – together with contract work, Land Office registration and property due diligence covering Chanote titles, encumbrances and zoning.

Accounting is handled by the firm’s own Thai-licensed accountants: monthly bookkeeping, tax filings, payroll and management accounts, with reporting in English and Thai.

Khonsu also represents clients in disputes involving property and construction, shareholders, contracts, tax, licensing, employment, and business crime and regulatory defence, including nominee and foreign-ownership prosecutions. Its immigration work is narrower than that of a general immigration firm and focuses on Non-B business visas and work permits, Thailand Privilege visas, LTR visas, dependent visas for the families of Non-B holders, permanent residence and Thai citizenship.

That distinction is worth knowing before contacting the firm. Khonsu does not handle retirement, marriage, guardian, student, DTV or tourist visas, general criminal defence outside business and regulatory matters, or personal injury cases. Services are available in English, German, Russian and Thai, with offices in Phuket, Bangkok and Pattaya.

2. Natipatana Law Office

Address: Natipatana Law Office, 91/17 Soi Koh Keaw 23, Thep Krasatti Road, Phuket

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: +66 64 259 3564 / phuket@natipatana.com

Main areas of service

Real estate and property structuring

Corporate and commercial law

Family and inheritance

Litigation

Hospitality projects

Marina and superyacht matters

Natipatana’s Phuket office is particularly relevant for clients dealing with property, hospitality or disputes that may extend beyond straightforward local paperwork. The wider Natipatana practice dates back more than four decades, while its Phuket operation works with technical support from the Bangkok office.

Property work includes leases, due diligence, ownership structures and transactions, while the commercial practice extends into contracts and business matters. Phuket’s hospitality economy also gives the office experience with hotel, marina and superyacht-related legal work.

Natipatana has one of the stronger publicly documented dispute-resolution profiles among the firms researched for this list. Its wider practice has handled commercial arbitration, civil and corporate disputes, labour matters and other contentious work, making it particularly relevant where a Phuket matter may ultimately require litigation or broader national support.

3. International Law Office Phuket

Address: International Law Office Phuket, 17/6 Chaofah Road, Taladnuea, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83100

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm / Saturday, 8am to noon

Contact: +66 76 222 191 / +66 76 222 192 / sam2025@ilo-phuket.com

Main areas of service

Corporate and business law

Real estate

Tax

Immigration

Civil and criminal litigation

Risk management and compliance

Translation and related support

International Law Office Phuket, commonly known as ILO-Phuket, has operated on the island since the mid-1990s and has built a broad practice around the needs of local businesses, expatriates and overseas clients.

Its services stretch from company formation, contracts and property transactions to tax, immigration and litigation. The firm also deals with risk management, due diligence and compliance, which can be useful for investors who need more than a standard property or company-registration service.

Another practical strength is its international-facing set-up. The firm works with clients from numerous countries and offers multilingual support, making it an established option for people who want a Phuket-based practice capable of handling several related issues at once.

4. Haris & Associates

Address: Haris & Associates, 20/6 Lagoon Quay C, Phuket Boat Lagoon, Moo 2, Koh Kaew, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: +66 76 354 321 / +66 86 666 8448 / info@haris-associates.com

Main areas of service

Real estate and property development

Corporate and commercial law

Litigation and dispute resolution

Foreign investment

Corporate structuring and financing

Intellectual property

Immigration and family matters

Hospitality and tourism law

Haris & Associates is a Phuket-based boutique practice with a particularly broad property and commercial offering. Its Boat Lagoon location also places it close to one of the island’s main property and yachting areas.

The firm advises on property development, business acquisitions, shareholder arrangements, commercial transactions and foreign investment, while also handling litigation when matters become contentious. Immigration, family law and intellectual property give it a wider private-client scope than some more specialised corporate firms.

For clients whose legal needs cross between property, business and personal matters, that broader boutique model may be useful. The firm is led by Thai lawyers and maintains a strong focus on work involving foreign clients and investment in Phuket.

5. HWAL Legal & Service Company Limited

Address: HWAL Legal & Service Company Limited, 8/70 Moo 3, Kwang Road, Vichit, Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, by appointment

Contact: +66 81 770 3110 / info@hwal-legal.com

Main areas of service

Business and corporate law

Real estate

Immigration

Family law

Civil matters

Criminal defence

Notarial services

HWAL is a law firm in Phuket that offers a broad service range that combines commercial advisory work with contentious matters. Its corporate practice covers company formation, transactions, restructuring and other business issues, while its real estate team advises on ownership, development and related commercial arrangements.

The firm also handles civil and criminal matters, family law and immigration, giving it one of the wider general-practice offerings on this shortlist. For clients whose legal problem has already developed into a dispute, that litigation capability may be particularly relevant.

HWAL is headed by Dr Natcha Holmqvist and also provides notarial services. Its public materials place strong emphasis on both Thai and international clients, particularly in property and business matters.

Choosing the right law firm in Phuket

The five firms above overlap in several areas, but they are not interchangeable. Someone buying a condominium may care most about title checks, contracts and Land Office representation, while a business owner may need company structuring, accounting and immigration handled together. A dispute that is already heading towards court raises a different set of priorities again.

Before appointing any Phuket law firm, ask who will actually handle your matter, what work is done in-house, how fees are structured, and whether the lawyer has handled comparable cases before. For property, corporate work and litigation in particular, those questions often tell you more than the length of a firm’s service list.

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