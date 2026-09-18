What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights?

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 18, 2026, 1:15 PM
4 minutes read
What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights? | Thaiger

If you have ever watched a traditional Muay Thai fight in Thailand, you may remember the sound almost as much as the action itself.

The sharp, almost haunting melody from the reed instrument, the rolling drums, and the steady rhythm of small cymbals are not just background music to create atmosphere. They are part of a long-standing ringside tradition known as phleng muay (เพลงมวย), or “boxing music”.

The music is performed by a small live ensemble called wong pi chawa klong khaek (วงปี่ชวากลองแขก), usually featuring three main elements: the pi chawa (ปี่ชวา), a reed instrument that carries the melody; klong khaek (กลองแขก), a pair of hand drums; and ching (ฉิ่ง), small finger cymbals that keep the rhythm.

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While many people outside Thailand refer to all Muay Thai music as Sarama, the term is more specifically connected to the music played during the Wai Khru Ram Muay, the ceremonial dance fighters perform before the bout begins.

So why does Muay Thai have music in the first place?

What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights? | News by Thaiger
Photo by GNEPPHOTO from Canva

Why is music played during Muay Thai fights?

The first purpose is ritual.

Before fighters exchange punches, kicks, elbows and knees, they perform the Wai Khru Ram Muay to show respect to their teachers, gyms and the traditions that shaped them. The slower, more expressive music during this stage creates a ceremonial atmosphere and marks the transition from preparation into competition.

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Once the fight begins, the role of the music changes.

The drums and cymbals create a continuous rhythm while the pi chawa provides a sharp, energetic melody above them. The musicians can increase the intensity as the fight develops, helping build the atmosphere inside the stadium.

However, the music is not a second referee. It does not signal individual strikes, decide when a round ends, or play a special “knockout song.” Instead, the musicians respond to the overall pace and drama of the contest, helping mark different stages of the fight through sound.

Below is a video uploaded to YouTube by Yugz13VGM where you can see an example of what you would hear at a Muay Thai stadium. You can also note the way that the music speeds up between rounds.

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This is one reason a Muay Thai fight feels different from many other combat sports. The music is part of the identity of the event itself.

What instruments are used in Muay Thai music?

The sound of Muay Thai music comes from a small but highly coordinated group of instruments.

The pi chawa (ปี่ชวา) is usually the first thing people notice. This traditional reed instrument has a loud, penetrating tone that allows it to be heard clearly over a crowd. The musician leads the melody, using long phrases and ornamentation that give the music its distinctive sound.

The rhythm comes from the klong khaek (กลองแขก), a pair of double-headed hand drums. Rather than simply playing the same beat, the two drummers work together to create interlocking rhythms that drive the music forward.

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The final core instrument is the ching (ฉิ่ง), a pair of small metal cymbals. Unlike larger cymbals often seen in other performances, ching provides the underlying timing pattern that helps hold the ensemble together.

Together, these instruments create something that can initially sound chaotic to unfamiliar ears, but is actually a carefully coordinated musical performance built around rhythm, melody and timing.

What is that music you hear at Muay Thai fights? | News by Thaiger
The wong pi chawa klong khaek seen at Rajadamnern Stadium | Photo from Rajadamnern Stadium

Is Muay Thai music really ancient battlefield music?

This is one of the most common stories told about the music, but the reality is more complicated.

The connection exists for a reason. The pi chawa and klong khaek ensemble belongs to a wider Thai musical tradition that has been associated with royal ceremonies, processions and martial displays, including traditions connected with krabi-krabong, Thailand’s weapon-based martial art.

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There are also historical connections between Thai musical traditions and wider Southeast Asian influences, including Javanese-Malay cultural exchange.

However, there is no clear evidence that the music heard at modern Muay Thai stadiums is simply the unchanged soundtrack of ancient battlefields.

Like Muay Thai itself, the music evolved, and modern Muay Thai became a regulated stadium sport during the twentieth century, with rules, timed rounds and organised competitions. Older ceremonial and martial traditions were adapted into this newer sporting environment.

The result is not a preserved piece of the past, but a living tradition that has continued to change.

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Is the same music played at every Muay Thai fight?

Not exactly.

There is no single recording that every stadium uses for every bout. Traditional musicians work with a wider repertoire of pieces and adjust their playing depending on the situation.

During the Wai Khru, Sarama provides the ceremonial soundtrack. During the fight itself, different pieces are associated with different stages of the contest, with the music generally becoming more urgent as the bout progresses.

The important thing is that the musicians are performing, not simply pressing play on a track.

This also means performances can differ between venues, teachers and ensembles. The overall structure remains recognisable, but the details can vary.

Why is Muay Thai music still played today?

Modern Muay Thai has become an international sport, with fighters and fans around the world. Yet the live music remains one of the things that separates a traditional Muay Thai event from a standard kickboxing match.

At venues such as Rajadamnern Stadium, live Muay Thai orchestras continue to perform alongside modern production elements including lighting, projection and large-scale event technology.

The tradition has survived not because Muay Thai has stayed frozen in time, but because it has adapted alongside the sport.

The next time you hear that distinctive reed and drum sound beside a Muay Thai ring, it is worth remembering that it is doing much more than filling silence between rounds. It carries the ritual before the fight, shapes the energy inside the stadium and remains one of the sounds most closely associated with Muay Thai itself.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 18, 2026, 1:15 PM
4 minutes read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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