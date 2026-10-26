Thailand is famous for many things. When you think of Thailand, most people immediately picture the country’s vibrant culture. Others think of its one-of-a-kind cuisine, while some jump straight to its beautiful beaches, as Thailand is a tourist paradise. We also shouldn’t forget about Bangkok’s nightlife. Thailand is an experience one should taste at least once in a lifetime. In the midst of it all, people often forget that Thailand also has a rich card games culture too.

If you’re a fan of card games yourself, this is the right moment to learn about the card games that are some of the most popular ones in this country. We’re talking about games that are popular among the locals, and as such are the ones most presented to tourists. While we now live in the era of online casinos and games of all kinds, it’s good to be reminded of the games people still play. In Thailand, the card games listed below remain among the most popular titles in the Land of Smiles.

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Hi-Lo

Not really a card classic, but a popular game nonetheless. A game that’s played in most parts of the world, often called by its real name, High Low. Hi-Lo could be a game that’s played in every corner of the globe. Thailand accepted it as its own, and it is one of the most popular card games in Thailand. What made this game so popular is the fact that it has some of the most straightforward rules among all card games. Most players are familiar with them, and even if not, it only takes a few moments to learn.

The basic rules of Hi-Lo are based on predicting whether the next card drawn is going to be higher or lower than the previous one. The highest card in the deck is an Ace, and when drawn, the players usually decide to bet low, while in most other cases you are put in a situation where the next card drawn could be higher or lower. The more you play, and the fewer cards are left in the deck, the game gets more and more interesting when played among friends. When played in casinos, both online and land-based, the rules might differ from the classic game you play among friends and with no stakes on the table.

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As we said, the game has simple rules, but there is depth to it. The more cards drawn, the higher the probability of guessing the next card later, and if you play it in the long run, and especially when you play for money, Hi-Lo requires strategy in order to win more often than not. A study by Cryptopolitan, which singled out the best casinos in some parts of Southeast Asia, reveals an interesting truth, and that’s the fact that most modern online casinos have Hi-Lo in their gaming catalog. The online casino versions come with higher stakes, as there is money involved. If you’re interested in testing your luck, it is worth noting that one of the best versions on the market belongs to the Stake Originals family, which paved the way for other versions of Hi-Lo to test the market.

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In any case, if you find yourself in Thailand with some time to spare, the best thing to do is to play a round of Hi-Lo. It is perfect for folks who want a bit of fun in a game that provides a quick end to every round, and it is easy to get competitive, which is the best way to pass time between friends in friendly banter. Interestingly enough, some studies have shown that this game could be good for your overall mental health.

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Baccarat

As far as the history of baccarat goes, it is believed that the game was first invented in Italy. It found its way to neighbouring France, where its popularity skyrocketed. While originally a European game, in Thailand it is perceived as homegrown. While Thailand was never a French colony, the influence of France was undeniable in neighbouring countries, and the influence of the French spread to Thailand too. Today, many people in Thailand would tell you that the game is theirs as much as it is French. As a country that invented Muay Thai, it is no wonder that the thrilling nature of baccarat managed to appease the locals.

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The game is often described as similar to blackjack, and the two do share similarities. The goal of baccarat is to wager on a hand that will win the round by being equal to 9 or as close to it as possible while being higher than the other hand on the table. What makes it more interesting than blackjack to many players is the way you can bet during the round of baccarat. There are three options available. You can bet on yourself, on the dealer’s hand, or for the round to be a tie. During the round, two hands are dealt; one is called Player, while the other one is Banker. In-game rules decide how many cards are drawn before the round is closed. All in all, it is one of the most straightforward games out there, making it a mainstay at most casinos. When played among friends, it’s seen as one of the best pastimes out there.

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When you land in Thailand, the chances are you will not be able to avoid baccarat. The game is everywhere, and with its charm, suspense, and pace, it is easy to get attached to it and put it at the top of your favourite card games. As far as casinos go, baccarat can be found at all casinos, whether they’re land-based or online, as this game is one of the most popular ones all over the world, and not only in Thailand. As a game that perfectly blends traditional values of card games and a modern approach to gambling, we are sure you will enjoy playing this game if you visit Thailand where it is one of the most popular card games in Thailand.

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Pok Deng

Pok Deng is where Thai card games go full native. Here, we have a traditional Thai card game in our hands. What makes this game so popular among people in Thailand is not the fact that it is a card game of their own. It’s the fact that the game requires a strategic approach, skill, but also luck. In some aspects, this game does resemble baccarat, but unlike the Italian/French game, this one has retained its popularity only locally and hasn’t managed to reach global audiences. Yet, when you’re in Thailand, you must give it an advantage over baccarat.

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As we said, the game is quite similar to baccarat, and to win a round, the player needs to have a hand that holds either eight or nine points. The twist that separates it from baccarat is the deck with which Pok Deng is played. It uses a unique deck of cards. When the round kicks off, the players get two cards. Depending on their hand, they can choose whether to draw an additional card or cards. These new cards are drawn under the specific conditions that are part of the game rules.

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Also, the value of the cards differs a lot from many other similar games. For example, Ace is worth 1 point. Cards from 2 to 9 have their face values, while 10, Jack, Queen, and King bring 0 points to the table. The best part of the game is how the calculus works. If you have cards that are 7 and 5, and the total is 12, that hand is counted as 2 points. 63 is nine points, while Q + 8 is eight points. At the start of the round, each player receives 2 cards. You calculate the value of your hands, and based on the version of the game, you can also draw an additional card.

The strongest hand in-game is any hand that has a total of 9 points, which is the highest numerical total in the game where only the last digit of the number counts. While the initial combinations from the first two cards might appear not to carry any special secret to this game, it gets better. Pok Deng also has special combinations. Pok 8 is a combo that gives you two initial cards totalling 8. Pok 9 is when you get 9 from the first two cards drawn. A three-card hand is when you draw three cards that are evaluated by their total. Also, there’s three of a kind when you draw three cards of the same value, which is usually called Sam Tae. The more you play, the more interesting Pok Deng becomes. When you’re in Thailand, it is a must to try this card game. Some would even claim that you shouldn’t play baccarat in Thailand before you’ve tasted their local specialty.

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Pok Deng shares many similarities with games such as baccarat and blackjack, but with its unique rules and blend of some Thai traditions, it is a game that brings a few new things to the table compared to its contemporary card rivals. You’ll need skill, strategy, and luck to win consecutive rounds playing Pok Deng. In a warrior culture such as Thailand’s, you’re better off learning the game quickly, or you will not be accepted by locals on your trip to the Land of Smiles.

Gao Gae

We’re wrapping it up with another traditional Thai card game. This nation has a penchant for card games, and they love to bring out their cultural heritage with games that could easily be adopted in other parts of the world. Gao Gae is a traditional game from Thailand played with a standard deck of cards. It is a three-card game that requires a lot of strategy paired with elements of luck. While not at the same level of popularity in Thailand as baccarat and Pok Deng, it has its place in the hearts of locals.

In this game, the players receive three cards, and the one with the strongest hand wins. The combinations are determined by combinations of the cards formed by the rules of the game, with three cards of the same kind being the strongest hands. The rules might vary depending on the version you play, but in essence the strongest hand is a hand of three As. Other combos rank below it similar to poker. The best part about staying in Thailand and getting into the country’s card culture is that you might play a few different versions of Gao Gae, depending on the region where you are staying.

Looking to play Gao Gae in Thailand may lead you on the path of discovering lesser-known parts of Thailand’s culture. The rules are easy to understand, and the game brings enough excitement to the table for you to play the game even when you leave Thailand. Gao Gae remains popular in Thailand despite definitely not being able to cross the worldwide borders to make itself an international game. Yet, with so many casino card games available online, it is nice to see that one local product is still going strong in the country of its origin. When in Thailand, you owe it to your hosts to spend at least some time learning and playing Gao Gae.

The bottom line is that Thailand has a rich card culture. The locals were open to accepting foreign influence, and thus games such as baccarat and Hi-Lo remain very popular. Despite the progress of foreign influence on the country through centuries, the locals have remained loyal to their roots too, and thus games such as Pok Deng and Gao Gae have been able to remain highly popular among locals and the people visiting the country. If your path takes you to the Land of Smiles, make sure to try at least one of these games.