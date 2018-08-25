Thai Life
Kata Rock’s ‘Rainy Day Bliss Package’
Few things in life are better than pampering yourself with a luxury spa package on a rainy day. If you’re in need of quality ‘me time’ and are looking to get out of the house, Kata Rocks provides the perfect escape.
Experience total rejuvenation with our ‘Rainy Day Bliss Package’, inclusive of a gourmet lunch at our award-winning restaurant. Kata Rocks is also delighted to offer complimentary round-trip transfers to guests that stay in the south of Phuket.
Available from August 1 until October 31, 2018. The ‘Rainy-Day Bliss Package’ is priced at THB 3,900 net and starts with a signature ‘Senso Bed’ or ‘Energy Pod’ session. The Senso Bed is ideal for total body relaxation, while the Energy Pod offers a much-needed break from chronic stress and tension. Your wellness journey then continues with a choice of one of these three exclusive spa treatments:
- ‘Sense of Thai Aroma Massage’ combines warm oil and uses long smooth, slow technique to calm and relax your mind and release tension, reheating the body on any rainy afternoon.
- ‘Foot Zone Therapy’ begins with a custom pedicure then ends with a soothing foot massage. It lets you unwind and release the mind, body, and soul with a totally bespoke experience.
- ‘Rainforest Rejuvenation’ is a restorative treatment specifically designed to heal and rejuvenate sensitive facial skin. Warm herbs, lymphatic drainage techniques and an imported Amazonian mud mask encourage toxin release and reduce water retention leaving skin refreshed and radiant.
After pampering time is done guests are invited to settle in for an amazing ‘blissed out’ lunch at the Kata Rocks Clubhouse. Entree choices include the famous OHLA Burger with Iberico ham, Brie cheese and barbeque sauce, Tuna Avocado Tartar with shallots, sesame, lime, soy sauce and salmon roe or a healthy Burrata Salad made with fresh garden tomatoes, pesto dressing, pine nuts and extra virgin olive oil.
There are also three tasty desert options plus hand crafted cocktails or healthy juices to complete this memorable rainy-day retreat.
Please contact [email protected] or call +66 076 370 777 for more information or reservation.
Phuket
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Phuket’s beaches have undergone a substantial upgrade in the last five years after the 2014 military government swept commercial businesses from the sands of west coast Phuket. Little shanty restaurants, the ubiquitous plastic sun lounges and tatty old umbrellas were removed. After the dust settled we’ve now got limited chairs and umbrellas for rent along some of the beaches, not all.
You’ll still find beach vendors on Phuket’s best beaches, jet skis and parasail rides plying their trade on some of the busier beaches these days but it’s a much less invasive experience compared to pre-2014 when it was, for most, getting out of hand. So many of Phuket’s beaches now truly look like the travel brochure photos, at last – gone are the wall-to-wall sun lounges and umbrellas.
Here’s The Thaiger’s Top 10 best beaches, in no particular order…
A picture-postcard beach in the south of Phuket with a landmark hotel overlooking the beach at one end and a protected tidal lagoon inlet, popular with young and Thai swimmers, at the other. The beach is unusual for having virtually no development along the area behind the beach. This is partly due to a temple located adjacent to the beach. But there’s still a small row of little eateries behind the beach. There’s also a large man-made lagoon behind Nai Harn Beach which is popular with families including a little island in the middle which is always busy with picnickers on the weekends. There was a minor scandal in 2016 when the local Mayor proposed a Hollywood Museum (of all things!) on the foreshore reserve. The idea was promptly dismissed and forgotten.
One of the most popular beaches in Phuket, a crescent-shaped beach which has the best surfing on the island. Even though Phuket’s west coast is not known for good surf at least you’ll catch a few waves during the monsoon months – May to November. The beach has a clump of cool beach bars at the southern end and a few large hotels which provide access directly to the beach. There’s a very cool flow-riding place called SurfHouse Phuket just behind the beach. A very cool way to spend a few hours, day and night, particularly if the waves are a bit challenging on the real beach.
Famous for one thing – getting great shots of planes as they take off and land at Phuket International Airport, Nai Yang Beach is bordered by parts of Sirinat National Park at one end and a series of bars, shops and small hotels at the other end. There’s lots of excellent little restaurants along the beach, at all price points. At the northern end of the beach (there’s a car park on the northern side of the Airport perimeter) you can take amazing photos of jest as they take off every few minutes. Find out more about taking the perfect plane pic HERE.
Kamala’s foreshore is undergoing somewhat of an upgrade with the northern end of the beach now being developed with up-scale beach clubs and condos. Many locals aren’t happy about the changes to their quiet little seaside village. Still, the developments will provide new services and employment and drag some new money into the town. Kamala’s Beach is a very popular and provides some mostly safe swimming with the shallow water stretching out further than other beaches. Very good for families with young children.
Naithon Beach was one of the beaches most affected in the Great Beach Clearout of 2014. Gone are the many, many little restaurants dotted along back of the beach. They’ve been replaced by newer restaurants on the other side of the road as the area starts to raise its profile. At one end of Naithon Beach is the five-star Trisara, at the other end the Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, both upscale and providing the local restaurant and service providers with a never-ending source of tourists. Can get quite rough when the monsoon surf rolls in.
Ao Yon is the only east coast beach to make the list but its richly deserved. The beach is only small and lacks the expanses of sand of the west-cast beaches. But as a quiet spot for the family to relax the beach has a lot to offer. There are lots of little bars and restaurants lining Ao Yon. There’s a really cute little resort called The Cove where you can catch a light bite, some sunset drinks or stay a few days. There also a great little bar and Thai restaurant there called The Ship Inn which has been an established favorite for 12 years.
Kilometre after kilometre of long beaches – often you’ll never see another beachgoer all day in some parts of the beach. There’s now an excellent selection of five star hotels along the Mai Khao stretch although the area is a bit removed from the rest of Phuket’s busier locations – Patong is a good hour’s drive from Mai Khao (for some people that may be a good thing). During the monsoon the beaches can be very dangerous with a shoreline ‘dump’. The water gets quite deep very quickly off the beach and this brings in the big waves right to the shoreline. But the beaches are clean and uncluttered.
Bang Tao is a vibrant little community and the beach is extremely popular with locals, tourists and expats. It’s taken over as the area’s most popular beach after Surin lost its crown when the bulldozers removed the line of popular resaurants and beach clubs. There’s plenty of natty little bars, restaurants and even hotels in behind the trees at Bang Tao – 3,4 and 5 star.
’Noi’ is the Thai word for ‘small’ and Kata Noi is the small cousin of nearby Kata Beach, just to the north. The beach, whilst small, is one of the cleanest beaches on the island due to the presence of the Katathani Resort which keeps the beach areas pristine. If you want something a little quieter and relaxing Kata Noi is worth the journey. It’s also, as its name implies, one of the smaller beaches on the island. Two of the island’s icons, the Villa Royale and the Mom Tri’s Kitchen, overlook Kata Noi beach. A worthy inclusion in Phuket Top 10 beach list.
Just south of Nai Harn and, arguably, the smallest beach in Phuket. There’s rocky areas with end of the tiny stretch of sand. There’s always a vendor providing drinks and food comes from the small resort on the other side of the road. A little piece of paradise is yours. There’s not a lot of parking there so a motorbike will be your best bet to get there. It’s the last beach on the southern end of the west coast before you get to Cape Promthep, the very southern end of Phuket.
Yes, this is Number 11 but deserves its own listing. This was once a bouncing, vibrant beach with limited access through a private property. But a long-running dispute closed off the access to the beach. These days you can only reach Laem Singh by boat. It’s pristine and pretty, and far from the madding crowds of the beaches north and south, Kamala and Surin. To get there you’re going to have to do a bit of local research but look for a long-tail boat at Kamala or Surin beaches and they’ll happily take you around to the beach, for a price.
• There is no such thing as a ‘private beach’ in Thailand. Whilst some resorts may take up an entire beach you are still entitled to go swimming there although it would be polite to ask first.
• Swimming can be extremely dangerous during certain times of the year – May to November. Whilst lifeguards patrol most of the popular beaches there are time when lifeguards may not be on duty. If there are red flags along the beach DO NOT go swimming.
• If you go to a beach in Phuket please take any disposable rubbish with you and deposit in the bins.
• The monsoon also brings in the jellyfish, mostly the portuguese man-o-war (it’s not actually a jellyfish). Whilst rarely fatal they might give you a painful sting. The more dangerous box jellyfish is not a problem in this area of the Andaman Sea.
Chiang Mai
Sakchai completes his mission to visit Doi Inthanon with his partner’s ashes
The man who headed out on an epic journey of 1,500 kilometers to fulfill a promise to take his girlfriend to Thailand’s highest mountain 18 months ago, has run into beaurocrats in Chiang Mai.
The man headed out from Trang in March 2017 with his partner’s ashes. Along the way he befriended a kitten and two stray dogs who have been his companions along his north-bound journey ever since.
Original story about Sakchai’s journey HERE.
He reached Chiang Mai, about to head up Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, only to be stopped by park officials at the Doi Inthanon national park. The Park Chief Roong Hiranwong said that 49 year old Sakchai Suphanthamat was welcome to ascend the mountain but his companion animals weren’t permitted to enter the national park and he’s not allowed to spread the ashes of his girlfriend there either.
The park chief, quoting reams of rules and regulations, said the mountain in the Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai, is highly revered by worshippers. He said that spreading his cremated partner’s ashes could result in damage to the environment and may encourage others to follow suit.
Oa good note, however, the park chief did promise that his pets would be cared for and the man would be provided free accommodation whilst he paid homage to the mountain and completed his journey – a journey resulting from a pact he and his deceased girlfriend had made years ago to visit the sacred peak.
Sakchai reached the peak on Doi Intanon, his partner’s remains with him, fulfilling the promise he had made to take her to the mountain top.
His two dogs, Krachai and Namo, and the little black kitten, were awaiting him when he came down from the mountain. Mission complete.
Watch some video of Sakchai arriving in Chiang Mai HERE.
PHOTO: chomthongchiangmai Facebook account
Chiang Rai
US Ambassador thanks Chiang Rai locals for looking after US rescue team members
PHOTO: Ten northern artists led by Master Saravuth Kammoonchai, took turns working on the statue – The Nation
Glyn Davies, the US Ambassador to Thailand, toured Chiang Rai province yesterday to thank those who welcomed the US team during the multinational rescue operations to help rescue the young Mu Pa Academy football club members in June.
He visited Wat Rong Khun, also known as White Temple, in Phan district, and saw the new life-size statue of Lt-Commander Saman Kunan, the hero ex-Navy SEAL hero who died during the rescue mission.
In the temple national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat took the ambassador to see a painting depicting the personnel involved in the globally united mission.
He also gave Glynn a print of the painting bearing the number 50/200 and his signature. The envoy in turn gave souvenirs to Chalermchai and his team. Davies also gave a certificate of honour to Worarinmas Luelert, owner of a Miss White laundry shop in Mae Chan, who provided free services for the US team, which came to take part in the rescue mission. Her staff also was given souvenirs by the ambassador.
Davies then headed to Chiang Rai City Hall to express his country’s thanks to local authorities for their care and support for the US participants during the mission.
Twelve Mu Pa members and their assistant coach went missing in Tham Luang cave in late June, triggering a massive rescue operation joined by divers and personnel from many countries. A worldwide audience closely followed the “mission impossible” as it searched for the team and then finished pulling them out of the cave on July 10.
SOURCE: The Nation
