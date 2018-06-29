Thai Life
If you can’t play BIG don’t even bother playing small.
by Darren Scherbain
These word of wisdom, that absolutely resonate to my core, were handed to me from Jim.
Jim, a fellow Canadian and a near and dear friend, grew up playing hockey in Wilcox, Saskatchewan. The Notre Dame Hounds, a hockey team, belonged to a catholic boarding school in the middle of the Canadian Prairies. The Hounds produce exceptional hockey players but also empathetic, well-rounded, young adults. Anyone who has spent a winter on the Canadian prairies has had first hand experience with what it means when we say bone-chilling cold, hope and resolve.
One day Jim is in class just giving a class mate a real hard time. Jim is picking on this kid and doing his best to tear him down. Suddenly, Jim feels a hand on his shoulder.
Jim looks up and is greeted by a firm and fair look of disapproval.
“James”, the voice beckoned.
“Yes Father?” Jim replied.
“James”, the stern-yet-compassionate voice continued, “…if you can’t play BIG don’t even bother playing small.”
What exactly does it mean to play BIG? To stand for something!
If you don’t stand for something then you are constantly going to get blown around like the sand in the wind. Swept up and scattered around until the next rendezvous with wishing-it-were-different.
Playing BIG is making that shift from being ME-centred into a collective WE-centred.
Ask any of the riders who stood face to face with each for the 700 kilometre Ride4Kids. What was their WHY?
Each WHY would be as varying as the riders out on the road. Infused into each question is the bond of hope. Hope is something we all share.
Hope is the spark for playing BIG and the catalyst for putting one foot after another. One foot after the other; even when the torrential rain and wind are doing their best to test your resolve. After you wiped the sweat, rain, grit from your eyes and survived the wobble, you realise that playing BIG is an inside job.
Playing BIG, hope, inspiration, and to some extent character and integrity, are all noble concepts. It’s one thing to idolise noble concepts, and they do make a cute little Instagram post. But that cute little post isn’t going to validate your case when you are asked to embrace struggle as a means to growth.
It’s NEXT LEVEL to embrace and commit to the sheer physicality of putting your ass in the arena. The drained legs and self doubt are all a part of the process and shouldn’t be interpreted as doing something erroneous.
It’s easy to play BIG when it follows the perfect plan and all the pieces fit so conveniently in your neat and tidy little box.
And if you really want to be taken seriously then throw in a “THIS ISN’T FAIR”.
Usually the one’s arguing for these virtuous concepts of justice and fairness are left sitting on the curb watching everyone else ride on by.
There is a price to pay.
One of the inherent truths of playing BIG is that it doesn’t leave any wriggle room for any bull shit. You either play BIG and stand for something or you don’t.
One hundred and sixty kilometres doesn’t look that far on paper. A ‘century’ ride is held in high esteem in the cycling community. It’s what would be described as a Big Ride. The 160 kilometres that separated Krabi from Surat Thani was a testament to the ferocious commitment to play BIG and make a difference. For a lot of the riders out on the road that day it was their longest ride …EVER.
Teamwork.
Collaboration.
WE CENTRED.
That 160 kilometre ride was poetry in motion.
That night we cemented our comradery over cold pizza and tales from the road. The smiles on the faces and the look of achievement was inspiring. It was hope.
To all participants, sponsors, and everyone involved with Ride4Kids, I tip my hat.
- Darren Scherbain
Bangkok
‘Forest Rescue’ campaign to save trees in and around Bangkok
Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), a company that invests in, develops, and manages high-quality residential and mixed-use property projects under the brands ‘THE FORESTIAS’, has announced ‘Forest Rescue’, a campaign to save urban trees and highlight the importance of nature and healthy ecosystems.
The 70 million baht campaign aims to rescue trees in and around Bangkok and to spotlight nature’s true value through video content. Members of the public can take part by submitting information to www.facebook.com/theforestias or using #ForestRescue. A team of plant and tree experts will assess, relocate, and care for trees, incorporating them into a public space at THE FORESTIAS, where 3 rai or 4,800 sqm has been prepared for trees moved under the campaign.
Mrs. Sasinan Allmand, MQDC’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications, said: “Transnational organisations across the globe are focusing on natural environments and the deterioration of ecosystems can have harmful consequences for people at large.
The world has 3 trillion trees but a report on changes in forest areas according to satellite images from 1990 to 2015 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN revealed that we have lost 1.3 million sqm of forest since 1990. The deforested area is larger than South Africa. Each hour, an area equivalent to 800 standard football fields [7,410 sqm] is deforested. Tropical forests, moreover, are at higher risk of deforestation than forests elsewhere.
For Thailand, in particular, Seub Nakhasathien Foundation revealed a shocking fact that only 31.58% of land in Thailand is forest, 0.02 percentage points lower than in 2015, equivalent to 65,000 rai.”
At THE FORESTIAS, we aim to create an environment suitable for four generations of people, combine a planted and original natural environment with consideration for sustainable energy, complete an extremely safe mixed-use project, meet consumer needs, and build a better living community to give Thailand a valuable example. 70 million baht has now been allocated for a campaign entitled ‘FOREST RESCUE’, an operation to revive trees in and around Bangkok grounded in a mission for the future: saving trees by relocating them and managing space for them so our project can be their new home.
A video entitled ‘Forest Rescue’ is a main communication tool for the campaign. It is based on the true story of a large rain tree once at Soi Ladprao 110. The original owner wanted to build a house extension so the tree was carefully transplanted as a balled-and-burlapped plant to THE FORESTIAS.
The campaign is founded on the value of trees, especially their capabilities to preserve, create, and restore the environment. Large trees’ amazing qualities have been demonstrated by countless international research findings. A large tree planted to the east of a house can reduce heat and increase energy efficiency by 10%.
The city of Barcelona in Spain found that, 200,000 large trees can consume 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually and absorb 305 tons of toxic substances. Trees familiar to Thais like the Australian pine, Norfolk Island pine, Sumatran pine, and Khasi pine are outstanding in absorbing polluting gases. Milkwood pine, ylang-ylang, camel’s foot, or pisonia can effectively absorb oxides from nitrogen and produce ozone.
MQDC seeks significant results from this campaign, informing the public about the importance of trees and ecosystems and encouraging Thais to appreciate green spaces and to preserve them for coming generations.
Watch the video for Forest Rescue HERE.
Check out their website and find out more HERE.
Hua Hin
Government fast-tracking Riviera Project to promote southern coastal provinces
PHOTO: Travel notes
The provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Ranong will be upgraded under the “Thailand Riviera” scheme to tap their full potential for natural, cultural, historical, gastronomic, sports and community-based tourism. This is the latest grand plan prepared by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will spearhead the marketing push for the area with the focus on generating tourism revenue for the residents, communities and local businesses in the four coastal provinces. Three of the provinces face the Gulf of Thailand. Raining province fronts the Andaman Sea and hilly sections of the Myanmar border.
The Thai government say it’s part of the National Tourism Development Plan, to more equitably distribute income nationwide, upgrade rural areas, provide better accessibility, and improve facilities and services for visitors, outside the already-busy tourist hot spots.
The Master Plan shows that the four provinces have diverse tourism assets, as follows:
- 25 national parks and water parks;
- 528 Kms of coastline;
- 37 beaches, 10 bays, and 25 islands;
- 70 Royal Projects and Royal Initiatives;
- 6 community-based tourism projects.
Man-made attractions include several golf courses, theme parks, numerous community malls/outlets and a variety of Sports Tourism facilities suitable for triathlons, marathons, swimming, biking, mountain climbing and canoeing.
Hua Hin, the best known beach resort in the region, also holds an annual Jazz Festival, alongside a boundless choice of culinary fare and gastronomic delights.
The region already has more than adequate transportation access:
- Land: Highway No. 4 (Phetchkasem Road);
- Sea: Ferry Service linking Khao Takiap pier in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Bali Hai Pier, Chon Buri.
- Air: Hua Hin International Airport, Chumphon Airport, and Ranong Airport.
- Railway: Southern route.
The Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Weerasak Kowsurat stressed that the entire development process must be implemented in a comprehensive, coordinated manner that pays equal attention to economic and ecological issues.
For example, infrastructure development will be especially important to ensure proper fresh water supplies and prevent water conflicts between the agriculture and tourism sectors. The platform of the Hua Hin Railway Station, a local heritage site dating back to the days when it was used by members of the Royal Family visiting the Mrigadayavan Summer Palace of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI), will be upgraded to reflect its unique design and architecture.
The plan also mentions opportunities for visitors to enjoy the local seafood, adventure activities and ecotourism, and the development of night markets, especially for local artists to showcase their works.
Specific niche-market projects will include development of the Thailand Riviera as a “Global Health Tourism Hub”, organisation of world-class sporting events for golf, tennis, shopping festivals, and world-class summer education courses.
The visitor experience will be enhanced by upgraded stops at petrol stations with clean toilets, lockers, luggage storage, CCTV and Wi-Fi.
The plan has long been in the cards, but implementation was delayed due to successive changes in governments. It was originally approved by the Thai Cabinet in February, 2006, and again in August, 2014, when the Ministry of Tourism and Sports was given responsibility for executing the plan in an integrated and coordinated matter.
Under the current Government, the plan was approved once again on March 6, 2018, at the mobile Cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi province.
PHOTO: Rang Coast/Tourism Authority of Thailand
One important part of the project has been construction of a scenic 680 kilometre highway from Bangkok, which runs directly along the coastline. The world-class highway, which will include bike lanes, is expected to be completed in five years. About 200 km have been completed. A 49 kilometre stretch is currently under construction.
In 2017, the four provinces received a total of 14,023,347 Thai and foreign visitors, a rise of 4.52 percent year-on-year. The average expenditure per trip per person was 5,141 baht, generating an estimated 72.105 billion Baht in tourism income (up 8.85 percent year-on-year).
On June 1, 2018, Mr. Weerasak also enlisted the support of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in a meeting with Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, the UNWTO Secretary General. The UNWTO has undertaken to provide technical and marketing support.
Mr. Weerasak notes that the Riviera project will have nationwide benefits thanks to the launched ferry service from Hua Hin to Pattaya, which has cut travelling time by more than six hours between the West and East coasts of the Gulf of Thailand.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Life
Top Ten foods to try in Thailand
Thailand is known around the world not only for it’s breath taking scenery, beautiful hosts but also for their food. Fresh and vibrant, the local food in Thailand is cheap and it is amazing. On the street or in a fancy restaurant, it’s all good.
Be brave. Buy from the side of the road like the locals do, it will be the best meal you’ve had today. There is so much to sample and taste if you are willing to put yourself out of your comfort zone. Just remember one term “Mai Phet”, no chill please!
Here is, in no particular order, our Top Ten foods to try in Thailand….
1. Khao Soi Gai (Spicy Noodle Chicken Soup)
Khao Soi Gai originates from the cooler climate of the North, in the cultural city of Chiang Mai, therefore a hot and spicy soup is just the ticket. Without a doubt my favourite dish in Thailand, even though this is in no particular order, it sits at number one for good reason. The spicy broth, with the steamed chicken and the crispy noodles on top are delicious. The dish is traditionally served with lime, shallots, pickled mustard and chilli for individual taste and flavour.
2. Durian
Buyer or should I say taster beware! Durian is the most popular fruit not only in Thailand but all over South East Asia, and beyond. It can grow up to 30cms long and 15cms wide and comes in a varierty of shapes and sizes, but I am dancing around the point: Durian has the most unpleasant (this is super polite) smell I think I have ever smelt. It is overpowering and has the stench of dirty socks which doesn’t do it much favours and it’s banned on most flights around Asia due to its pungency. The actual flavour of durian is quite pleasant and sweet if you can get past the smell as it approaches your mouth. Give it a go, be brave!
3. Phuket Lobster
Ironically Phuket lobster is more expensive than the Canadian lobster that has traveled half way across the world. If you can get past this fact then you must try the Phuket lobster because they’re sweet and fresh, juicy and worth the extra baht. One of our favourite places to try Phuket lobster is Kata Rocks, an ultra luxury resort in the South.
4. Chai Yen (Thai Ice Tea)
You can’t travel to the land of smiles without trying Chai Yen, the local ice tea. I have two boys and if they had the chance, and I allowed it, they would drink this sweet tea daily. The secret ingredient that makes Chai Yen worthy of making this list is the fact it is sweetened by condensed milk which makes it thick and syrupy. Not recommended for a low calorie diet.
5. Fresh Coconut on the beach
We are so lucky here on the island of Phuket to have access to fresh coconuts. Lots of them. Coconuts not only feature in many local Thai dishes but they also have numerous health benefits according to some health practitioners. Whether you are drinking yours from Makro or on the side of the street you are doing your body a huge favour. Click HERE to see The Thaiger’s Top Ten benefits of drinking coconut water….
6. Gaeng Keow Wan Gai (Green Chicken Curry)
Laced with Thai super stars of food – coconut, palm sugar, kaffir lime, fish sauce and green curry paste, the chicken curry served with steamed rice is mouth watering and stomach filling (and sometimes spicy unless you ask for “mai phet”. Super easy to also make at home, but steer away from “non Thai” versions. I can’t say it for sure but I’m pretty sure Jamie Oliver’s green chicken curry recipe isn’t going to be authentic!
7. Miang Khum (Thai Snack)
I was first introduced to this snack more than a decade ago, you don’t see it very often in “touristy” areas as it is a very traditional snack dating back to the court of King Rama V. It literally means “one bite wrap” whereby you grab a beetle nut leaf and place in it whatever takes your fancy from the plate, ginger, shallots, peanuts, chili, dried shrimp and lime. The beetle nut leaf itself is quite bitter so adding in all the flavours is a palate filling experience.
8. Som Tum (Spicy Green Papaya Salad)
Locals eat this dish every day, it is fresh and crisp and once again full of the flavours of Thailand. With shredded unripe green papaya, snake beans, tomatos, garlic, peanuts and dried shrimp it is quick and easy to make and often eaten on the side of the road. Once again be brave and buy from the local lady on the corner of the street making her living from Som Tum. But, again, it can be spicy so plead for a slightly less spicy version if Thai spices are too hot for you.
9. Goong Sarong (Prawns wrapped in deep fried noodles)
Typically I’m not a fan of prawns but when these little puppies are wrapped up in noodles, deep fried then served with sweet chillie sauce, I must indulge. Served traditional as an appetiser along with table top friends chicken satay and spring rolls, be careful not to have too much as you will spoil your dinner. Thanks Mum!
10. Tom Kha Gai (Coconut Chicken Soup)
The go to dish for me when I can’t decide what to order, the soup has all the flavours of Thailand – hot, sour, sweet and with the addition of fresh coconut milk makes the perfect balanced dish. Kaffir lime, lemongrass and galangal also add aroma and Asian flavours to finish off this beautiful soup.
