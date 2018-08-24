Chiang Mai
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
“Before moving here, I knew Chiang Mai offered low-cost living and that the savings I’d make would mean I’d be in for a nice lifestyle upgrade. But I didn’t realise just how good the value was.”
An Australian couple say they’ve saved almost $24,000 a year after a move from life in Melbourne to Chiang Mai.
Michelle and her fiance Jason moved from Melbourne in the southern state of Victoria to northern Thai ‘capital’ Chiang Mai at the start of 2018.
Freelance journalist Michelle has shared her savings and new lifestyle experiences in International Living.
Rent
Michelle says the couple now save more than $10,000 per year on rent, $5,000 on transport and $2,600 eating out compared to their previous expenses back in Melbourne, Australia.
“In Melbourne, my partner Jason and I paid $1,738 (plus bills) for a two-bedroom apartment in an old building with no amenities. This worked out to $400 a week, cheap by Melbourne standards.
“Compare this to our modern condo in the trendy Chiang Mai suburb of Nimman, which comes with a pool, gym, sauna, library, rooftop area and more. We now pay less than half what we were paying for rent in Melbourne.”
But Michelle says you can save lot more if you are content with older places a in slightly less-fashionable locations.
“Friends of ours rent a much older place, with no amenities, in the neighbouring area of Santitham for 7,000 baht ($290) per month,” Michelle wrote.
Find a place to rent in Chiang Mai search HERE.
Travel
“Cars are expensive to run. Back in Melbourne, it cost me at least $50 a fortnight to fill up my Hyundai Elantra – that’s $1,300 a year, just on petrol. Add to that the cost of insurance (in my case, $812 for comprehensive cover) and registration ($800), and you’re looking at a total of $2,912.
“Multiply that by two (Jason’s car expenses were roughly the same as mine) and the grand total is an eyewatering $5,824.”
In Chiang Mai the couple no longer need a car, as many places are within walking distance or they just use the Grab ride hailing app – on average about 68 baht per trip.
Hair and beauty
Michelle are that hair and beauty treatments are much cheaper in Chiang Mai than back in Melbourne.
Michelle say she sent $250 every six weeks for a cut, colour and blow-dry.
“I also used to treat myself to a pedicure ($30) every three months, which meant my beauty expenses – not including cosmetics – would set me back around $2,120 a year.
In Chiang Mai Michells says a cut, colour and blow-dry starts at around 2,850 baht ($118), while a pedicure is about 300 baht ($12) – an annual saving of $1,128.”
“In Chiang Mai – a full-body, one-hour, oil massage for as little as 200 baht ($8). In Australia, that same massage would set you back at least $60.”
Eating
“I estimate we spent at least $150 on either restaurant or takeaway food every week. Even takeaway Thai would cost about $40 for both of us”.
But in Chiang Mai she says they make huge savings on food, despite eating out every night. She also says Chiang Mai is much cheaper when it comes to buying a beer compared to Melbourne.
“The other night, we spent 220 baht ($9) for two servings of pad Thai, a plate of pork ribs and two mango shakes,’ Michelle added.
“We eat out every single night in Chiang Mai for about $100 per week. Compare this to our weekly restaurant/takeaway spend in Melbourne and we’re saving about $2,600 a year on dining out.”
“Back home, a beer would cost about $10.
“Here you can sip on a cold brew for as little as $2. Even if you only drank one beer a week, that’s a saving of $416 a year”, Michelle said.
You can read Michelle’s full article about the couple’s re-location and savings HERE.
Chiang Mai
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
A man has spent more than a year walking from Trang in the south to Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s tallest mountain in Chiang Mai – an epic journey of 1,533 kilometres – to spread the ashes of his girlfriend.
By yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), 39 year old Sakchai Suphanmart, from Udon Thani, had reached the San Patong district of Chiang Mai.
He was seen pushing a cart with his belongings and walking along with two dogs while holding a black kitten. Sakchai told The Nation he started walking from Trang in January 2017, staying overnight on the roadside along the way, with help from villagers. Sometimes, he slept in graveyards.
Sakchai said he was fulfilling a promise given to his girlfriend, who died in October 2016, to take her to visit Doi Inthanon. He went to work in Trang, where he met the woman and promised to raise the money to take her on a tour around the country and to Doi Inthanon.
Sakchai said he planned to make merit for his girlfriend on the mountaintop and spread her ashes there. He said me met the two dogs and the kitten along the way.
He found the first dog abandoned in Samut Prakan and the second one in Phitsanulok and they followed him. He found the kitten on a roadside and had picked it up out for fear that it would be run over by a vehicle.
Sakchai couldn’t hold back his tears when speaking about his girlfriend, saying they were very close while working together in Trang. He said he could not yet stop thinking about her.
STORY: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Thai woman takes out guard and four cars after parking fine outside Chiang Mai airport
A Thai woman, aged around 40, took out her anger on cars and security personnel outside the domestic terminal of Chiang Mai airport yesterday afternoon. Apparently she was angry that she had been clamped then fined for parking in the drop-off area.
Witnesses say the woman had parked illegally outside and gone into the terminal.
According to the Sanook report, announcements were made on the PA to get her to return to her vehicle which had been clamped. She eventually turned up after an hour.
She was made to pay a fine to have the clamps removed then went berserk driving into the security guard and four other vehicles – a Fiesta, a Fortuner, a Toyota van and a Mercedes Benz S500.
The guard on traffic duty was left with a broken left leg and four vehicles were damaged. The guard was dragged 20 metres by the woman in her Toyota Vigo pick-up. The security guard was taken to ICU at Maharat Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.
The woman was eventually arrested after being stopped about 50 metres from the incident by airport officials. Police say the incident occurred at about 4.15pm near gate 5 of the domestic terminal.
The woman is yet to be named and no charges have been laid at this stage.
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
Hands-on schooling setting an example in Chiang Mai
by Chularat Saengpassa
PHOTO: Padungkiat Jaiwong, far left, and fellow barbers of the “HK Barber” salon at Wat Huai Kaew School in Chiang Mai’s Mae On district show off their haircutting equipment.
“Take me to your heart, Take me to your soul. Give me your hand before I’m old, Show me what love is, haven’t got a clue, Show me that wonders can be true.”
15 year old Padungkiat Jaiwong is proud of his rendition of the Michael Learns to Rock hit, and said he was inspired to study the English language after his teacher encouraged him to start singing Western hits. In fact, he has even won a contest singing in English.
Apart from showing off his language skills to the visitors from the Equitable Education Fund, Padungkiat also displayed his talents in hairstyling.
“He is a living proof of what impact teachers and a good school can have on children,” EEF president Prasarn Trairatvorakul said.
Padungkiat, like many other children across the country, was at the risk of dropping out of school due to his family’s dire financial status. Previously, Padunkiat used to sneak out of his Wat Huai Kaew School in Chiang Mai’s Mae On district to play at a waterfall nearby with his friends. Truants, if ignored, usually drop out of school and miss out on a bright future.
Luckily, the Wat Huai Kaew School never took its 254 students for granted, and all 40 members of the teaching staff took it upon themselves to ensure these children have a good future. So, every year, the teachers make time to visit the home of every student, so they can learn more about the child and come up with a specific solution for the problems he or she faces.
“We learned that some students simply skip class because they cannot follow what is being taught. For them, I think vocational skills would be more useful, so I encourage them to take haircutting classes,” teacher Phimrada Songchueb explained.
Padungkiat and his friends have now been successfully running the HK Barber salon, offering students haircuts for 5 to 10 baht each. The earnings are split between the young barbers and the school, which provides the equipment.
“Our young barbers spend their earnings on educational trips,” Phimrada said.
Despite being a teacher, Phimrada usually treats her students like friends, so she can learn about their problems and perspectives.
“You will get a different answer if you ask questions like a teacher,” she said.
Teacher Phimrada Songchueb
According to her, children in the provinces usually fall silent when asked about their dreams because they don’t really know what they should want. Most of them are from poor families and for them the most common form of making a living is by working in farms or taking odd jobs. That’s why Phimrada has been trying to expose her students to different vocations, and also helps look for scholarships so they can further their studies at vocational colleges. Also, thanks to Phimrada, students like Padungkiat are allowed to spend nights in school from Monday to Friday as part of a special deal for children who need extra help and live quite far away.
Phimrada said after Padungkiat started living in school he was no longer absent during the rainy season.
“I don’t think he is at risk of becoming a dropout anymore,” she said.
Padungkiat has earned the nickname of “Sodsai” (bright and cheerful) in school because this term describes his character and life now. He now enjoys studying, working at the HK Barber and singing songs in English. Though he cannot understand every word he sings, he says it is fun and it is encouraging him to try harder in English class. His new found talent is also giving him hope that maybe he could earn some extra cash as a singer, while furthering his studies at a vocational college in the near future.
EEF chief Prasarn said this school has proved that having the right teachers was more important than money when it comes to child development.
“Wat Huai Kaew School pays attention to all aspects of the children,” he said.
Principal Opart Intasan said teachers have been visiting their students’ homes for more than two decades already.
Principal Opart Intasan
“These visits are important, as it allows the teachers to see their students’ living conditions and also to know more about them,” Opart said.
For instance, he said, the teachers once visited a child at home to find out why he could not understand what was on the blackboard.
“In the visit, the teachers learned that the child had some eye problems. So, the teacher had the child moved to the front row and started using new techniques in the classroom,” Opart said.
Opart Under his leadership, the Wat Huai Kaew School tries to help the students as much as it can. For instance, if a teacher finds out that a student doesn’t have a mosquito net at home, the school will look for donors on Facebook.
“That way, we can get mosquito nets for our student,” the headmaster said.
STORY: The Nation
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Floods and landslides in Phang Nga damage homes
Phuket man confesses to Sattahip double murder
Phang Nga’s white dog is waiting for its owner
The rise of the mixed use retail development
Paper plane champ hopes for Thai ID soon
Phuket tourists charged for public annoyance
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
Police report surfaces in the latest Koh Tao alleged rape and robbery
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Tourists back on Mudong Canal after frantic clean-up
How to get 300,000 Instagram followers – US ABC TV interviews Mu Pa team
Time to take off the gag – PM to lift political ban
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News50 mins ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
National3 days ago
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
-
National3 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Samui1 day ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
Phuket6 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National6 days ago
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
-
Phuket6 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
You must be logged in to post a comment Login