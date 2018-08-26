Thai Life
HoverGlide lightens the backpacker load
PHOTO: Lightning Packs
HoverGlide. Marty McFly’s hovering skateboard from ‘Back To The Future 2’? A new monorail in Bangkok?
No.
TravelWire Asia is reporting that the new HoverGlide by Lightning Packs is being hailed as the “world’s first floating backpack.” They say it’s the perfect back-pack solution for hiking, running, commuting or just strolling around town. But it’s not floating in the traditional sense of the word.
And it’s not weightless, although users describe that it feel ‘weightless’ as they walk.
The backpack works through Suspended Load Technology (SLT) and is attached to a sliding rail and pulley suspension system, allowing the back-pack to move up and down as you walk.
The bounce of the backpack reduces impact forces on the wearer by up to 86 percent while running and 82 percent when walking.
The HoverGlide is also going to save you money on future physiotherapy bills as it reduces stress on your back, decreases the potential risk for injury; and Lightning Packs guarantees your neck and knees will feel the benefit too.
See the HoverGlide at work in the clip and read more about it HERE.
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
The Lancet, the world’s most respected scientific and medical journal, reports that there is no ‘safe’ level of alcohol consumption in a new report. The journal has editorial offices in London, New York, and Beijing. The findings of the study were released yesterday (Thursday).
The report follows up on evidence collected in an analysis of 2016 global alcohol consumption and disease risks. The Lancet study, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, uses data from the 2016 Global Burden of Disease report, which included information on premature death and disability from over 300 diseases by sex and age in 195 countries over a 26 year period.
Some of the key points in the report conclude…
• In 2016, alcohol was the leading risk factor for disease and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide
• Alcohol accounts for nearly one in 10 deaths, according to the study
• For all ages, alcohol was associated with 2.8 million deaths that year
• Deaths include alcohol-related cancer and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cardiovascular diseases, intentional injury such as violence and self-harm, as well as traffic accidents and other unintentional injuries( such as drowning and fires)
• Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Denmark, Norway, Germany and Argentina led the way in world-wide consumption of alcohol during 2016. In Denmark 97% of men and 95% of women said they consumed alcohol in the year of the study.
The report alludes to the enormous costs to society in policing, regulation, domestic violence and health costs related to alcohol use and abuse.
One of the study’s key authors says that the most surprising finding was that even small amounts of alcohol use contributed to health loss.
“We’re used to hearing that a drink or two a day is fine. But the evidence is the evidence.”
The report shows that China, India and Russia led the world in alcohol-related deaths in men and women during 2016, partly according to their pollution sizes. The United States ranks fifth among men and seventh among women, the UK ranked 21st for men and ninth for women.
David Spiegelhalter, the Winton Professor for the Public Understanding of Risk at the University of Cambridge, is quoted in a CNN report saying that the report doesn’t take into account some of the social benefits that alcohol may provide.
“Given the pleasure presumably associated with moderate drinking, claiming there is no ‘safe’ level does not seem an argument for abstention. There is no safe level of driving, but governments do not recommend that people avoid driving,”
King’s College London alcohol researcher Robyn Burton describes the study “state-of-the-art.”
“The conclusions of the study are clear and unambiguous: alcohol is a colossal global health issue,” Burton wrote.
In a statement trying to counter some of the report’s findings, the Alcohol Information Partnership, a group comprising eight of the world’s biggest liquor companies, released a statement saying…
“Nothing in this study challenges the array of studies suggesting that choosing to drink moderately is associated with a decreased risk of some health issues and a lower risk of death. We advocate sensible drinking by those who choose to drink and support consistent, evidence-based advice, which enables people to make their own informed choices about alcohol.”
SOURCES: The Lancet, CNN
Trang Moon Festival 2018 – cultural shows, food stalls, contests
The ‘Trang Moon Festival’ has long been observed by Chinese people in Thung Yao in Trang province’s Palian district. The 2018 Trang Moon Festival is scheduled for September 22-24.
Through the staging of this traditional festival, the Chinese commemorate the fight for their nation against the Mongols. Trang province was one of Thailand’s trading ports and trade with the Chinese was frequent. Many Chinese subsequently made Trang their home.
Highlights of the three-day ‘Trang Moon Festival 2018’ include Chinese food stalls, cultural performances, an antique exhibition, moon princess contest, ancient dessert making demonstrations, Thung Yao sweet tea tasting and an altar decorating contest.
Each year a beautiful altar is set up for the festival, to give thanks to the moon.
A southern province on the coast of the Andaman sea, Trang is known for its picturesque attractions which offer visitors plenty of sightseeing opportunities and unique Thai local experiences in and around the ‘Trang Moon Festival 2018’. These include Morakot Cave, Khao Kob Cave, Peninsular Botanic Garden, Pak Meng Beach, Chan Chala Night Market, Sivalai Beach and Hat Chao Mai National Park. The province is also well known for its gastronomic delights and is a hotspot for foodies regardless of the season.
For more information, contact the TAT Trang Office
Telephone: +66 (0) 7521 5867; +66 (0) 7521 1058; +66 (0) 7521 1085
E-mail: [email protected]
Kata Rock’s ‘Rainy Day Bliss Package’
Few things in life are better than pampering yourself with a luxury spa package on a rainy day. If you’re in need of quality ‘me time’ and are looking to get out of the house, Kata Rocks provides the perfect escape.
Experience total rejuvenation with our ‘Rainy Day Bliss Package’, inclusive of a gourmet lunch at our award-winning restaurant. Kata Rocks is also delighted to offer complimentary round-trip transfers to guests that stay in the south of Phuket.
Available from August 1 until October 31, 2018. The ‘Rainy-Day Bliss Package’ is priced at THB 3,900 net and starts with a signature ‘Senso Bed’ or ‘Energy Pod’ session. The Senso Bed is ideal for total body relaxation, while the Energy Pod offers a much-needed break from chronic stress and tension. Your wellness journey then continues with a choice of one of these three exclusive spa treatments:
- ‘Sense of Thai Aroma Massage’ combines warm oil and uses long smooth, slow technique to calm and relax your mind and release tension, reheating the body on any rainy afternoon.
- ‘Foot Zone Therapy’ begins with a custom pedicure then ends with a soothing foot massage. It lets you unwind and release the mind, body, and soul with a totally bespoke experience.
- ‘Rainforest Rejuvenation’ is a restorative treatment specifically designed to heal and rejuvenate sensitive facial skin. Warm herbs, lymphatic drainage techniques and an imported Amazonian mud mask encourage toxin release and reduce water retention leaving skin refreshed and radiant.
After pampering time is done guests are invited to settle in for an amazing ‘blissed out’ lunch at the Kata Rocks Clubhouse. Entree choices include the famous OHLA Burger with Iberico ham, Brie cheese and barbeque sauce, Tuna Avocado Tartar with shallots, sesame, lime, soy sauce and salmon roe or a healthy Burrata Salad made with fresh garden tomatoes, pesto dressing, pine nuts and extra virgin olive oil.
There are also three tasty desert options plus hand crafted cocktails or healthy juices to complete this memorable rainy-day retreat.
Please contact [email protected] or call +66 076 370 777 for more information or reservation.
