Are Thailand’s gun laws outdated in 2026

Thailand has one of the highest rates of civilian gun ownership in Southeast Asia. Estimates put the number of civilian gun owners at more than 10.34 million, while only around 6.22 million guns are legally registered. That gap between registered and unregistered firearms is one of the defining features of Thailand’s gun culture, and it sits at the centre of an ongoing debate about where the law goes next.

Are guns legal in Thailand?

Yes, but within a structured legal framework that has been tightening since 2023. The primary legislation is the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives and Fireworks Act, which governs the purchase, possession, carrying, and use of firearms by civilians.

Under this framework, Thai nationals aged 20 and above can apply for a firearms licence through the district office, provided they pass a background check, have no prior criminal convictions, and can demonstrate a legitimate reason for ownership, typically self-defence, sport shooting, or occupational necessity.

Licences cover specific registered weapons. Buying, selling, or transferring a firearm without updating the registration is an offence. Carrying a licensed firearm in public requires a separate permit. Carrying without one carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht. Possession of an unlicensed firearm draws penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Can foreigners own guns in Thailand?

Foreigners cannot legally own or possess firearms in Thailand. There are no provisions in the current Firearms Act that allow non-Thai nationals to apply for a civilian firearms licence. A foreigner found in possession of a firearm, whether registered to a Thai national or otherwise, faces serious criminal charges. Penalties include imprisonment of up to ten years, potential deportation, and a permanent bar from re-entering the country.

The practical implication is clear: tourists and expats who bring firearms into Thailand from abroad, including legally-owned weapons from their home country, are subject to arrest and prosecution. There are no provisions for temporary importation of personal firearms for self-defence purposes.

Shooting ranges and gun tourism

The one legal avenue for foreigners to handle firearms in Thailand is at licensed shooting ranges. Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, and Chiang Mai all have commercial shooting ranges where tourists can fire a selection of handguns, rifles, and in some venues, heavier weapons, under supervision. No licence is required. The range provides the ammunition, the weapon, and the supervision. This is a legal, well-established part of Thailand’s tourism industry and poses no legal risk to visitors.

Replica guns, BB guns, and air guns

These are not as straightforward as most visitors assume when it comes to gun laws in Thailand. Air guns and BB guns above a certain power threshold are regulated under the same Firearms Act as real weapons and require a licence to own.

Toy guns that closely resemble real firearms are also restricted and can result in arrest if carried in public. Visitors who bring realistic-looking replica or airsoft weapons into Thailand should be aware that Thai customs and police treat them with significantly less tolerance than many Western countries do.

Recent shootings and growing pressure for reform

Thailand’s gun violence problem has been impossible to ignore in recent years, and 2026 has brought the issue back into sharp focus.

In October 2023, a 14-year-old opened fire at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, killing three people and injuring four others with a modified blank-firing pistol. In July 2025, six people were killed in a shooting at Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok.

In February 2026, a student carried out a school shooting in Hat Yai, Songkhla, killing the school director, who died from her injuries the following day.

In July 2026, according to Thaiger reporting, a police officer fired more than ten shots at a colleague in Chachoengsao.

On August 7, 2026, a student opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district using a CZ 75 Compact handgun, killing six people — three teachers and three students — and injuring at least 15 others, two of them critically. The shooter’s grandparents were also found dead at their home too.

The pattern is striking not because mass shootings are common in Thailand, but because reported firearms offences surged from around 24,000 cases in 2018 to more than 87,000 in 2022, a trend that the high-profile incidents of recent years have brought into sharper public focus.

The government has already responded with some measures. Following the Siam Paragon shooting, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul authorised a one-year halt on issuing new gun licences, citing the need to review the framework. That freeze has since lapsed, but the Nonthaburi shooting will almost certainly reignite pressure for more permanent reform.

Where the law is heading

Thailand’s gun law reform debate is moving in one direction. The welfare gun programme, which allowed civil servants to purchase firearms at subsidised rates through their departments, has come under scrutiny as a channel that puts legally registered weapons into circulation beyond the oversight of standard civilian licensing. Several high-profile shootings have involved welfare-programme firearms.

Legislative proposals to raise the minimum age for firearms ownership, tighten background check requirements, and introduce mandatory safe storage rules have been discussed in Parliament. None has passed into law at the time of writing, but the political momentum following the Or Tor Kor market shooting and the Hat Yai school shooting has been more sustained than previous reform pushes.

The most likely near-term change is a tightening of the licence renewal process and stricter enforcement of the registration gap between legally purchased and unregistered firearms. Whether Thailand moves toward the more restrictive models of its Southeast Asian neighbours remains a live question.

Sources: Thailand Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives and Fireworks Act; Royal Thai Police statistics; Deep South Watch; The Thaiger reporting 2025 to 2026.