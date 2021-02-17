Connect with us

Food Scene

The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge l Chef Belinda Tuckwell

The Thaiger

Published 

2 weeks ago

 on 

The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge l Chef Belinda Tuckwell | The Thaiger

The Thaiger caught up with some great local chefs to see what they could put together after 5 minutes in a convenient store with 1,000 baht budget. Not only did they come up with some surprising ideas, they tasted DELICIOUS! Join Tim Newton as he learns more about the chefs, their inspirations and how they ended up in Thailand. Our Gourmet Extraordinaire Donna Toon was the judge. The series was all filmed in Phuket and is the the pre-cursor of a new series to be filmed in Bangkok during 2021.

Belinda has since left Phuket and is currently living and working in Malaysia.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    A nice change of article from the usual Thai bans, and sliding into poverty.
    The chef did very well with the ingredients, which are basically snack foods.
    Slicing the dried seaweed into strips and garnishing the dish seemed a good idea.
    Any more?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Tourism

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Nimz, our new Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a tour of some uniquely Phuket foods, although you may find them in other provinces these days as well. A lot of southern Thai food can be very spicy and features a lot of seafood, but Nimz went for the ‘less’ spicy (mai phet) options.

Tell us about your favourite Thai treats and if you’d tried something special in Phuket.

Locations…

Arpong – https://goo.gl/maps/arfbjUkF8eK3SZnPA

Ao aew – https://goo.gl/maps/kb6B1iC8XXT9Wfxb9

Bicomoi – https://goo.gl/maps/CKqQvvs84zongamh9

O Tao – https://goo.gl/maps/cT3w4QWvt51QTXmG8

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Tourism

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Nimz, our Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a weekend tour of Phuket Town, in search of cat and dog cafés. Stroke the cats, tickle the cat’s tummy, pat the cats, take selfies with the cats. Whilst Phuket has a number of registered cat and dog cafés, only one appeared to open during Nimz’s search through the streets of Phuket Town, the main commercial capital of the island (on the opposite side of the island to Patong).

And. yes, they also serve up some great food too.

Location: B Cat Cafe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BCatCafePhuketTown

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Tourism

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO | The Thaiger

This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.

Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows | The Thaiger
Pattaya25 mins ago

Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows
Bangkok Military Court issues arrest warrant for medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine | The Thaiger
Crime2 hours ago

Bangkok Military Court issues arrest warrant for medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine
Deceased Phuket expat’s body stuck in hospital due to passport mix-up | The Thaiger
Expats3 hours ago

Deceased Phuket expat’s body stuck in hospital due to passport mix-up
Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | The Thaiger
South3 hours ago

Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire
Cabinet approves budget of over 6.3 billion baht for 35 million more vaccine doses | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Cabinet approves budget of over 6.3 billion baht for 35 million more vaccine doses
Miss Universe Thailand sacked from mental health role over political comments | The Thaiger
Protests4 hours ago

Miss Universe Thailand sacked from mental health role over political comments
Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April | The Thaiger
Tourism4 hours ago

Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April
Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator
Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait | The Thaiger
Protests5 hours ago

Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait
Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai PM orders Foreign Ministry to conduct vaccine passport study
We’re flying again, but passengers don’t want to eat on short haul flights | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism18 hours ago

We’re flying again, but passengers don’t want to eat on short haul flights | VIDEO
Gunman kills mayoral candidate, injures 4 other municipal candidates at funeral | The Thaiger
Crime20 hours ago

Gunman kills mayoral candidate, injures 4 other municipal candidates at funeral
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | The Thaiger
Phuket20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri | The Thaiger
Chon Buri21 hours ago

Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | The Thaiger
Phuket20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism1 week ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | The Thaiger
Tourism1 week ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending

The Thaiger is a deep resource for people looking for news, information, properties, lifestyle and travel articles about Thailand and our nearby region. Daily news is short, to the point, sourced originally and easy to find and read. The Thaiger Pte Ltd is registered in Singapore.
Contact us: info@thethaiger.com

    • Copyright © 2020 The Thaiger