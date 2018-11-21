Connect with us

Food Scene

Hua Hin seafood sellers told not to overcharge customers

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

Hua Hin seafood sellers told not to overcharge customers | The Thaiger

“Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods.”

PHOTO: Downshiftology

Food-shop owners and street food sellers in Hua Hin say they will sign an MoU with the Hua Hin municipal office which will require them to strictly abide by trading rules and not to overcharge their customers, especially for seafoods.

Story about the over-charging food vendors HERE.

The measure to rein in the food sellers follows a recent social media post by a Sea Write author Somchai Liewwarin, aka Win Liewwarin, who complained that he was charged several thousand baht for just a few plates of seafoods when he dined with a few friends at a seafood shop about two months ago.

The post has drawn many online responses criticising the overcharging by seafoods restaurants and food-shops on the famous walking street. It has also prompted the district chief officer, Thanon Panphipat, to try and reign in the extortionate pricing.

Thanon held a meeting with food-shop owners and street food sellers at the district office to discuss the alleged overcharging problem and it was agreed at the meeting all the food sellers would be made to sign an MoU promising to not overcharge customers and to follow other trading regulations.

Regarding the author’s complaint, the district chief officer said the case was unclear as the author did not provide evidence to prove he was overcharged.  The author, meanwhile, said he didn’t want to press any charge against the food seller but merely wanted to warn the other tourists to be careful.

Thanon said the municipal administration have warned food sellers to show price lists and service fees to inform customers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS



Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Time for a street food makeover – Tourism Ministry

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

18 hours ago

on

November 20, 2018

By

Time for a street food makeover – Tourism Ministry | The Thaiger

The Thai Tourism Minister says it’s time for an upgrade of Thai street food.

The Nation reports that Weerasak Kowsurat says he would hold talks with the Public Health Ministry and the BMA on how to upgrade the quality of dishes sold by street vendors in the capital.

He has revealed plans to bring together stakeholders to discuss how to ensure street foods are hygienic by offering advice on how to store ingredients and how to properly clean utensils.

Weerasak says his ministry will also work with local municipalities to boost the quality of street food in other provinces around the country.

He says the Tourism Ministry will launch an awareness campaign for tourists, explaining the characteristics of each dish to help them get the most out of eating on the street.

Weerasak says that, as of 2016, there were 103,000 street food outlets around Thailand, making up 69 per cent of all food outlets in the country.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

Food Scene

Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

November 20, 2018

By

Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Trisara

Phuket now has a Michelin star restaurant in its midst. The only restaurant in the Phuket or Phang Nga region to score a gong in the second Thai Michelin foodie guide.

Montara Hospitality’s farm-to-table restaurant Pru at Trisara has earned a Michelin star.

The guide whas expanded this year to cover the best dining venues in southern Phuket and Phang Nga provinces and in the greater Bangkok region -the cities of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.

Pru chef de cuisine Jim Ophorst is touted as an inspiring voice of change for elevating the farm-to-table movement in Thailand.

29 year old Ophorst is originally from the Netherlands and renowned for his imaginative cooking style and innovative techniques. In 2016 he joined Montara’s Trisara, where his raw talent and conviction inspired the conception of Pru. He was also twice a semi-finalist for S Pellegrino’s annual Young Chefs Award, in 2016 and 2017.

Pru’s culinary concept, “Plant, Raise, Understand”, stems from Ophorst and his team’s close relationship with local suppliers and farmers, as well as the opportunities to forage and discover new ingredients from the restaurant’s own farm, Pru Jampa.

The farm sits among beautiful lakes on whose banks herbs, organic vegetable gardens, free-range chickens and ducks are raised.

“I’m excited to discover new ingredients all the time because it pushes my creative boundaries,” says the chef.

“We also want to strengthen the local farm community. This will yield better ingredients for better dishes at Pru. At the end, it’s all about the happiness in every angle – from the farmers to the restaurant team to the guests at our tables.”

In addition to Pru, Seafood at Trisara, which serves authentic southern Thai dishes based on treasured family heirloom recipes, was awarded a Michelin plate, the little red guide’s guarantee to a good meal.

Executive chef Kla Prakobkit presents a menu featuring local favourites made from scratch and showcasing produce that’s sustainably sourced.

Pru is open for dinner from 6.30pm Monday through Saturday.

Seafood is open daily from 6pm.

Pru gets Phuket's only Michelin gong | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Bangkok

New additions to the Thailand Michelin foodie guide

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

November 17, 2018

By

New additions to the Thailand Michelin foodie guide | The Thaiger

by Khetsirin Pholdhampalit

Thai street food eatery Jay Fai has retained its one Michelin star for the second consecutive year and the legendary Thai restaurant Methavalai Sorndaeng is among the new 10 additions to have been awarded one star, according to the announcement of eateries making it the second edition of Michelin Guide Bangkok.

No restaurant has achieved the coveted highest three-star rating.All three two-starred restaurants in the inaugural edition, namely Gaggan, Le Normandie and Mezzaluna have retained their stars, while Suhring has been upgraded from one to two stars.

The little red guide has been extended to cover the best dining venues in the Southern provinces of Phuket and Phang Nga for its 2019 edition.

However, Pru restaurant in Phuket is the only restaurant in the two Southern provinces to have been awarded one star.

The other 14 restaurants in both cities, such as the famous venues of Raya and Chomchan received Bib Gourmand awards for being ‘good value for money’.

In addition to Methavalai Sorndaeng and Pru, other new one-starred additions include Le Du, Gaa, Canvas, R.Haan, Saawan, Sorn, Ruen Panya, and Suan Thip.

Dining venues in Bangkok’s neighbouring provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan are also covered in this new edition.

New additions to the Thailand Michelin foodie guide | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending