Cooking with Bibi – let’s make papaya salad (somtam) | The Thaiger

Food Scene
Cooking with Bibi – let’s make papaya salad (somtam)
Bibi heads out onto the streets to try some home-made Somtam, that spicy Papaya Salad that makes the eyes water of even the most chilli-loving farang. Then she puts on the chef hat and tries for herself. Let’s go cooking on Thailand’s streets with Bibi.
Expats
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
Where in the world is the best street food? Those living in Thailand will bet Bangkok is going to come out on top, right? Well, not according to research, the Street Food Index, conducted by My Late Deals. In their current surgery, Hong Kong came out on top as the city with the best street food. The city topped the Street Food Index, beating tasty competition from Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.
The annual Street Food City Index ranks the top 30 street food cities in the world for food obsessed travellers. Cities on 4 parameters: number of street food vendors, affordability, number of street food experiences/tours and sanitation.
Hong Kong was followed by Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Singapore, Mumbai, Rome, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Mexico City, with Portland, Oregon, rounding out the top 10.
Hong Kong topped the ranking thanks to its high number of street food stalls and street food experiences and high levels of sanitation. Street food is also reasonably cheap in Hong Kong costing around £5 (205 baht). Some of the food you can try in Hong Kong includes dim sum, curry fishballs and cheung fun (a rice noodle roll is a Cantonese dish from Guangdong Province southern China and Hong Kong, commonly served either as a snack).
Bangkok came second (we’re considering an official protest) on the list as its home to the cheapest street food (with an average cost of just £1.61 (66 baht) and the second highest number of street food experiences available in the list. It also scored high marks in number of street food vendors. Some of the food you can try in Bangkok includes the ubiquitous pad thai, khao niao mamuang and tom yum goong (spicy!).
Sitting in third place is the Vietnamese southern city of Ho Chi Minh which gets top marks for number of street food experiences and high marks for affordability (with an average cost of just £1.77 (73 baht) and number of vendors but like Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh lost marks for sanitation. Some of the food you can try in Ho Chi Minh includes pho, banh mi and goi cuon.
Singapore takes fourth spot thanks to its high levels of sanitation and number of street food experiences. It also scores highly on number of vendors but loses points on affordability. Some of the food you can try in Singapore includes char kway teow, kaya toast and laksa.
In fifth place is Mumbai. The city scored top marks in street food vendors with the highest number on the list. It also scored well on affordability and street food experiences. It scored lower on the sanitation aspect. Some of the food you can try in Mumbai includes vada pav, bhelpuri and pav bhaji.
The current top 30 street food cities…
1 – Hong Kong
Score: 93
2 – Bangkok
Score: 90
3- Ho Chi Minh
Score: 89
4 – Singapore
Score: 86
5 – Mumbai
Score: 78
6 – Rome
Score: 76
7 – Tel Aviv
Score: 73
8 – Sydney
Score: 72
9 – Mexico City
Score: 70
10 – Portland
Score: 69
11 – Seoul
Score: 68
11 – Beijing
Score: 68
13 – Berlin
Score: 67
14 – Paris
Score: 66
15 – Istanbul
Score: 65
16 – Palermo
Score: 65
16 – Penang
Score: 63
18 – Tokyo
Score: 61
19 – New Orleans
Score: 60
19 – Kuala Lumpur
Score: 60
21 – Cartagena
Score: 59
22 – Port Louis
Score: 58
22: Honolulu
Score: 58
24 – Taipei
Score: 49
25 – Marrakech
Score: 48
26 – Rio
Score: 45
27 – New York
Score: 43
27 – Durban
Score: 43
29 – Kingston
Score: 39
30 – Dakar
Score: 27
Phuket
After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move
But not too far! One of Phuket’s most iconic restaurants, a firm local favourite, Baan Rim Pa, is moving after 32 years. The multi-award-winning bastion of the resort island’s dining scene, long located in Patong, will be absorbed into its newer location farther north in Kalim, while its daughter outlets, Da Maurizio and Joes Downstairs will be shuttered. Baan Rim Pa Group’s executive manager & marketing director Sue Ultmann explained in an email to patrons yesterday:
“The original Baan Rim Pa restaurant opened as a 32-seat restaurant well over 30 years ago, it then grew into a 200-seat restaurant. After a few years came Da Maurizio Beach Side (originally “Bar Ristorante”), and for those who remember, then came Otowa Japanese restaurant which changed into Joe’s Downstairs around 15 years ago.”
“Over the years we have been delighted to welcome guests from around the world. However, times change and although we extended our lease over the years, the final lease has now expired.”
“We will be closing the operation at Da Maurizio Beach Side and Joe’s Downstairs, Baan Rim Pa Patong on April 1 will move 1.9km north to its new location and merge with Baan Rim Pa Kalim, located opposite Kalima Resort & Spa, which the group built, opened and have been operating for the past four years.”
The newer location, based on the same design and ambience of the older Band Rim Pa in Patong, is just a kilometre up the road towards Kamala, with a stunning location looking back at the Patong Skyline and out to Phuket’s sunsets.
“If you haven’t already visited, I can promise a magnificent location which offers everything the same, and more as the current location… panoramic sea views, piano bar, extensive wine cellar, amazing cocktails, exceptional Royal Thai cuisine and of course our wonderful team to take care of you.”
Da Maurizio Beach Side closes this Friday, and Joe’s Downstairs will close Tuesday, March 31. Baan Rim Pa Patong will relocate on April 1, 2020.
“Hopefully you will have time to visit our restaurants before the changes, and we look forward to seeing you at Baan Rim Pa’s new location 294/4 Prabaramee Rd, Kalim, in the future.”
"The management and team would like to thank you for the support over the years and look forward to seeing you soon."
Food Scene
Best eateries in Bangkok’s Chinatown and beyond
Bangkok’s Chinatown and its historic Phran Nakhon district are home to some of the city’s most storied and beloved restaurants. But rather than brave Bangkok’s notorious traffic, The Thaiger suggests taking public transport, the MRT’s Blue “heritage” Line for maximum convenience. There are heaps of historic landmarks and temples nearby like Sao Chingcha (Giant Swing), Wat Traimit, the Golden Mount/Wat Saket temple, the Phan Fa Lilat Bridge and the Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall, so take this opportunity to do some exploring.
The best three Chinatown eateries are about 1 to 1.7 kilometres from the splendidly designed Wat Mangkon station, while the four in Phra Nakhon are all within 1.6 kilometres of the next stop, Sam Yot station. While none has a Michelin star (yet!) here are a few from The Michelin Guide Thailand:
Phan Fa (Bib Gourmand)
This old school, family-run restaurant opened in 1939 and is famous for Hainanese chicken rice. Their succulent steamed crab claws bring back childhood memories for many long-time patrons. Other popular dishes include their exceptional, fragrant crab fried rice, deep-fried pork intestines, vermicelli with seafood, boiled snapper head soup with taro, and the obligatory plateful of sweet and fresh peeled Nakhon Chai Si pomelos for dessert.
S.B.L. (Bib Gourmand)
S.B.L. (short for Somboonlarb) has served traditional Teochew (Chiuchow) cuisine for well over sixty years. Elegantly furnished, the restaurant offers ten different set menus featuring a wide assortment of dishes including their highly recommended stewed fish maw and XO scallops. Other signature specialties are Peking duck, whole BBQ pork, boiled whole chicken, fried lobster with ginkgo seeds, stewed goose legs, and for dessert, ginkgo in hot syrup and fried rice balls (bua loy).
Sae Phun (Bib Gourmand)
Sae Phun has been serving our most beloved comfort food, Khao Na Kai (Chicken Stew on Rice), for over eighty years; a popular one-plate meal of juicy, tender bite-size pieces of chicken cooked in a rich, deeply flavorful gravy and poured over rice or noodles. It’s served with a crispy fried egg on top and slices of sweet and fatty kun chiang (dry Chinese pork sausage) that balances out the savory stew, and garnished with fresh coriander and sliced green chilies. If you need some good old-fashioned comfort food, indulge yourself with this hearty and warming culinary staple.
The Thaiger recommends checking the Michelin Guide for addresses and opening hours.
SOURCE: The Michelin Guide Thailand
