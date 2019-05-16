Expat life in Thailand – a balancing act | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Expat life in Thailand – a balancing act
We all come to live in Thailand for vastly different reasons. Sometimes love, sometimes an adventure, sometimes escaping something at home and sometimes for business. Our journey to the Land of Smiles, and then our settling in, can be fraught with shocks, cultural and financial. Here is one man’s story as told in ExpatLifeInThailand…
by Shane Irvine
I didn’t come to Thailand to escape the US and I didn’t come here to get married. I came here on a whim. I ended up getting married and living here nonetheless. My life in Thailand’s ‘land of smiles’ has been a balancing act. I’ve had to examine and consider the benefits of living in Thailand compared to the drawbacks of living here.
One has to weigh both the positive and the negative.
While living and trekking in Nepal for several months, I had been introduced to a Thai woman online through a good friend that knew her. After messaging back and forth for several months I decided to meet her during a visit to Thailand. I came with the intent of spending a few days in Bangkok and thereafter going to Pia.
One thing leads to another and a year and a half later I’m married and living in Bangkok. Still haven’t made it to Pia, yet.
Living in Thailand means that learning the Thai language is a priority. If you don’t learn the language, you are dependent on others to interpret for you.
Sometimes we build visions in our mind of what a place is going to look like and we have mental fantasies about what’s going to happen. Daydreams can be the joie de vivre that give us hope for happiness and ultimately becoming content with our lives. But, we know in the back of our minds that there is a difference between our fantasies and our realities. Nonetheless, I love living in Thailand and I want to stay here, at least for now.
As I say, Thailand’s not for everyone. You have to balance the positive with the negative. In my case, as long as I’m not looking for normal, Thailand’s my kind of place.
Read the rest of Shane’s life in Thailand HERE.
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
PHOTO: Over 50 and reading about compulsory health insurance? Not sure which way to turn?
Foreigners aged over 50 applying for a particular visa type now need mandatory health insurance.
The new requirements, which were approved by Cabinet in April and announced by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), says that people applying or renewing (or rather re-applying for) a Non-Immigrant Visa O-A now need to have health insurance from either a Thai insurance company or from a policy bought overseas.
The requirement for mandatory health insurance appears to only affect those applying for a Non-Immigrant Visa OA. According to the announcement on the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) website, it does not affect anyone who stays in Thailand on an extension of stay based on retirement, which is often incorrectly referred to as a ‘retirement visa’. Extensions of stay are not visas. Most retirees who stay in Thailand do so on an ‘extension of stay based on retirement’.
A Non-Immigrant Visa OA can only be applied for at Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate overseas. Anyone who has a Non-Immigrant Visa OA typically applies for this at the Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country.
An extension of stay based on retirement can only be obtained at an immigration office within Thailand. It’s the extension of stay based on retirement which have recently been the subject of the much publicised change in the financial requirements which need to be met in order to be granted the extension.
Read more about the details, as interpreted by ThaiVisa, HERE.
Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta
AirAsia Indonesia says they will resume direct flights between Phuket and Jakarta on the second of July this year. Flights will be available three times a week.
For AirAsia, the move marks a return of the route which had been flown for a number of years in the past.
“Currently the traveling trend continues to increase especially in the youth market, hence demand to open unique routes is increasing as well,” said AirAsia Indonesia president director Dendy Kurniawan.
“Phuket is Thailand’s biggest island on the western side of the Malay Peninsula and boasts various destinations, such as Phi Phi Island, Patong, the Big Buddha statue in Chalong and Phuket Old Town.”
The carrier is currently offering promotional fares from 583,000 Rupiah (1,275 baht) one way that can be booked until May 26 for a travel period between July 2 and Oct. 25 this year.
Other direct flights served by AirAsia from Thailand to Indonesia are Jakarta-Bangkok, Medan-Bangkok and Denpasar-Bangkok.
Sadly, the once popular AirAsia Phuket to Bali fights remain shelved.
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Expats aged 50+ living in Thailand on a long-stay visa will have to buy health insurance from July onwards. Authorities are now preparing the new guidelines to enforce the rules approved by Cabinet last month. But the July start date isn’t yet ‘set in stone’.
The new regulation requires expats on the long-stay non-immigrant O-A visa to have health insurance that offers 40,000 baht coverage for hospital outpatient treatment and 400,000 baht for inpatient.
Saowapa Jongkittipong, who leads the Health Service Support Department’s International Health Division says, “We will ask the Immigration Bureau, the Foreign Ministry and the Insurance Department for additional details and implementation guidelines next week.”
She said that once the rule is implemented, applicants for the non-immigrant O-A visa, valid for one year from the date of issue, would be required to buy health insurance.
“Current holders of this visa will have to produce proof of their health insurance for visa renewal,” she said.
According to Saowapa, this requirement is necessary because medical treatments provided to many elderly long-time foreign residents have weighed heavily on the state coffers.
Last year, foreigners incurred 305 million baht in unpaid medical bills, the year before, 346 million baht in unpaid medical bills. If categorised by the number of medical visits, statistics show about one-fifth of foreign patients did not pay their bills.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry is suggesting visa applicants purchase health insurance from one of the companies listed on www.longstay.tgia.org. The ministry has also told relevant agencies to plan how health insurance policies bought overseas will be verified.
The problem of bad debts incurred by foreigners has existed for many years.
Earlier this year, Health Service Support Department director-general Dr Nattawuth Prasertsiripong said his department had decided to establish claim centres in Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Phang Nga and Surat Thani provinces to help state hospitals collect what is owed to them by foreign patients. The very fact that such centres are required reflects the severity of the problem.
SOURCE: Department of Health Service Support | The Nation
