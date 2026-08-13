Who is Blue Pongtiwat? The rising Thai star linked to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, explained

If you follow Lisa of BLACKPINK, you may have noticed a young Thai actor appearing beside her in fan photos more and more often. His name is Blue Pongtiwat. Speculation about his friendship with Lisa has drawn attention from fans across Thailand, South Korea and China. Here is a clear, balanced look at who he actually is. Also, you will learn where the rumours come from.

Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen was born on 15 March 2000, which makes him three years younger than Lisa. He finished high school at Assumption College in the arts-mathematics stream. Then he earned a bachelor’s degree from Srinakharinwirot University in the Faculty of Fine Arts, majoring in film and digital media.

He first gained attention as a teenage internet celebrity on the Thai website Dek-D at the age of 16. Some Korean media outlets have nicknamed him “the Cha Eun-woo of Thailand”. This is a reference to the K-pop idol and actor known for his looks.

His career

Blue entered the industry with guest roles in the 2016 Thai dramas “Rahat Pritsana” and “Khamin Kap Poon”. His breakout came with the hit drama “Krong Kam”, where he played Pok, the son of Renu, a character played by well-known Thai actress Bella Ranee Campen. That role made him widely recognised almost overnight.

More recently, he starred in the 2024 series “Ready, Set, Love”, set in a world where men are outnumbered by women. Today his work spans dramas, series and modelling campaigns for global fashion brands.

He is also a recording artist signed to LOVEiS Entertainment. On 10 February 2026, he released the single “You Give Me Butterflies” with TEN, which drew around 3 million views.

How he and Lisa became connected

Blue and Lisa have known each other since 2024. According to fan accounts, they were introduced through Thai actress Dearna Flipo. She had known Blue since primary school as a fellow student from Udon Thani province.

Lisa sent flowers to congratulate Blue on the day he debuted as a recording artist. Also, Blue appeared among her group of friends at her birthday celebration. On 8 April 2025, he posted a seaside photo with Lisa that set fan timelines alight.

In an interview, Blue spoke warmly about Lisa’s birthday party, describing it as fun and lovely. He said Lisa often celebrates in Thailand with family and friends when she has free time. Furthermore, her friends had prepared a themed surprise. He said they mostly talk about fashion, which he loves, and that he sees Lisa as a fashion icon. He added that he would be happy to collaborate on music if the chance arose. On their friendship, Blue has said Lisa acts as a mentor who gives him advice on being an artist. Additionally, he once sent her a video of his dancing to get her feedback.

More recently, fans have spotted the two together more often when Lisa is in Thailand, at dinners, shopping, travelling, and in warm moments with family.

The dating rumours, and why they are only rumours

It is important to be clear about what is confirmed and what is not. Neither Lisa nor Blue, nor their agencies, has confirmed any romantic relationship. What exists is a pattern of public appearances and friendly interactions. Fans and some media have interpreted this in different ways.

The speculation intensified after the two were noticed wearing similar rings on the same finger on the same day, which some read as a coordinated gesture. Rumours circulating online claim the two have been close since the previous year. There have been repeated sightings reported after earlier rumours that Lisa had separated from a previous partner.

Reaction has been divided. Among some Chinese fans, the pairing has not been welcomed. Blue has faced critical comments on his social media, with some arguing Lisa should be with someone they consider more suitable. Many Thai fans, by contrast, have reacted positively. They take the view that Lisa deserves whoever makes her happy, and that she needs no one to support her given her own success. Some have also floated an alternative reading. It is possible Lisa may simply be acting as a supportive older friend, or even considering bringing Blue into her own professional orbit.

For now, the nature of their relationship remains unconfirmed, and only time will tell. What is clear is that a talented young Thai actor and singer, already established in his own right before the rumours, has been introduced to a global audience through his connection with one of the biggest names in K-pop.

Fans can follow Blue’s work on Instagram at blue_pongtiwat or on Facebook under Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen.