More than 100 songwriters, singers and music producers are demanding unpaid royalties from RS Group, accusing the record label of selling the rights to their lyrics and melodies for up to 1.59 billion baht without sharing the proceeds.

The complaint was presented through lawyer Decha Kittiwittayanan and is backed by former RS artists, led by singer-songwriter Ittiphon Saneewong Na Ayutthaya, better known as Vespa from the duo STER.

Vespa said the artists had licensed their songs to RS, formerly known as RS Promotion, for commercial use rather than selling the copyrights outright. He argued that the original contracts entitled songwriters to a percentage of revenue from sales of tapes, CDs, ringtones and other distribution channels.

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According to Vespa, some songwriters received these payments for years before they stopped, despite their songs continuing to generate revenue through digital platforms. Some members of the group said they had not received any royalties since 2001.

Vespa, who reportedly wrote nearly 200 songs for RS, said he sued the company over 21 songs and won all 21 cases at the Appeal Court. He said the court ruled that RS had been granted licences to use the songs but did not own the composers’ rights.

He also said RS filed a separate lawsuit against him over performing his songs on stage, but the case was dismissed. According to Vespa, that dispute is now awaiting a Supreme Court ruling.

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Another songwriter, Weera Detkraiwan, who wrote hit songs for RS during the 1980s and 1990s, said he had not received royalties he believed were owed to him for more than 40 years.

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Weera said he sued over 15 songs and won at the court of first instance, which initially awarded 8,500 baht in damages for unauthorised use.

Vespa further alleged that RS sold the rights to the lyrics and melodies of the disputed songs to Universal Music Thailand for approximately 1.56 billion baht. He questioned whether RS had the authority to transfer those rights, arguing that they belonged to the songwriters.

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The group also criticised what it described as an unfair royalty collection system. Members said restaurants, karaoke venues and people posting cover versions on social media had faced fees or legal action, while the original songwriters received no corresponding payments.

The group outlined two main demands: an end to royalty collection on disputed songs at pubs, bars, karaoke venues and online platforms, and payment of outstanding royalties from revenue already collected by RS.

Members said they were taking action not only to protect their own rights but also to prevent similar disputes from affecting younger generations of singers, songwriters and music producers.

Decha said his legal team would work with the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Intellectual Property to pursue amendments to copyright law, develop standard contracts for songwriters and establish a fairer royalty collection system.

As of publication, neither RS Group nor Universal Music Thailand had issued a public response to the songwriters’ allegations.

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