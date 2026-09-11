From law school to AV star, Rurutan earns 100m yen a month publishes business book

A Japanese sex worker and adult film performer who says she has earned up to 100 million yen in a single month has published a book on her pricing strategy, prompting a heated debate online about whether her career should be treated as a business success story.

Rurutan, 26, released “Rurutan and Osamu’s KPI of Desire” on 1 September with Osamu Suzuki, a former television writer who now runs a start-up fund. Publisher Fusosha ordered a reprint within days, Suzuki said on X.

In an interview published the same day by Gendai Business, a Kodansha news site, she said she began working at a low-cost escort agency in Tokyo’s Shinbashi district at 19, earning 8,000 yen for a 60-minute booking. At the time she was a law student who had hoped to specialise in intellectual property.

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She has said she had been struggling since her early teens. “Reading was a way of buying time so that I wouldn’t die,” she told Gendai Business, describing how she turned to philosophy books at secondary school.

Her original plan was to repay the 20 million yen her parents had spent raising her, and then to end her life.

Instead, she said, regular customers began to ask for her by name and she started to feel needed. When the Shinbashi agency closed during the pandemic she moved to an agency in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho nightlife district, where she said she reached the top of the in-house rankings within two months and held the position for 18 consecutive months.

At 23 she moved into self-produced adult videos, which she says now account for most of her income, and gradually raised her price for in-person bookings to 200,000 yen an hour. According to a summary of the book by publisher Fusosha, her methods include never running discounts and filling next month’s bookings at the old price before announcing a rise.

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She has more than a million followers across social media and is appearing at the Asakusa Rock-za strip theatre in Tokyo until 20 September, her first stage run.

The book has divided Japanese social media users, according to comments compiled by Mirror Media. One wrote that she understood business strategy better than the middle-aged men around her. Another said the strength of mind needed to set your own price was impressive.

Others accused her of dressing up sex work as management theory. One wrote that earning money with your body was just that, and should not be packaged as a profound philosophy. Another said the book simply recycled an older playbook for extracting money from men.

Source: Mirror Media

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