Nene Royal’s red rock costume for AGT built on Bangkok silk

Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal showcased Bangkok’s handwoven silk on the America’s Got Talent finale, wearing a striking red rock-inspired costume based on a concept created by her mother.

Nene Royal, also known as Rattikan Amloy, performed The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” on the AGT final stage, presenting her own version of the classic rock song to the audience and judges.

Alongside her musical performance, Nene’s costume attracted attention from fans. She appeared in a long, sleeveless red dress with black leggings underneath, while a black belt and accessories around her wrist and shoulder gave the outfit a warrior-inspired appearance.

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Nene later shared the story behind her costume on Facebook following the competition. She said the outfit was called “Rrock Strong – Red Commander” and began with an image in her mother’s head, which was eventually turned into the finished costume by a design team led by Doctor Ying.

The costume features a fiery red colour, a high fitted collar and structured shoulders that broaden the silhouette. A studded leather belt and chains add to the rock styling, while a draped waist and front slit allow the outfit to move with Nene during her performance.

The fabric was one of the elements the design team was proud of. The costume uses Baan Krua Silk, which is hand-woven with metallic thread on a plain ground.

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The silk comes from the Baan Krua Community beside the Saen Saeb canal in Bangkok. Baan Krua is a Cham Muslim community where weavers have worked for generations.

The official Baan Krua Silk Facebook page also shared an image of Nene wearing the costume and expressed its pleasure at being part of her performance.

The page also sent Nene encouragement for her journey as an artist and wished for her to bring the AGT prize back to Thailand.

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