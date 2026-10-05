Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 4:23 PM
2 minutes read
Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood
Photo via Siam Paragon

Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal said a song written for her by Carabao co-founder Aed Carabao brought back memories of her childhood and brought her to tears as she reflected on her journey in music.

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikan Amloy, returned to Thailand after being crowned champion of the 2026 America’s Got Talent competition. Her victory brought celebrations in Phuket and other parts of Thailand, with Thai fans praising her musical ability and determination.

Nene has said she plans to continue her music journey and develop her skills. Yuenyong “Aed” Opakul, co-founder of the Thai rock band Carabao, also praised her progress from performing on the streets to winning the international competition.

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Aed previously offered Nene and her family 1 million baht to support her trip to the US for the competition. He has since released a song written for her titled Nene Nai Nae Mak, meaning “Nene, you nailed it.”

Nene Royal wins America's Got Talent
Photo via Facebook/ Nene Royal

Aed released two versions of the song. One features him performing with renowned Thai singer Thanaporn “Parn” Wagprayoon, while the other features several well-known singers.

The song praises Nene’s musical ability and the hard work and practice behind her success. Part of the song describes her journey from performing at local markets to travelling to America, while emphasising that her skills were developed through years of experience and practice.

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Nene Royal and Linkin Park
Photo via Facebook/ Nene Royal

After the October 4 event “Welcome Nene Royal: Win the World for Thailand”, Nene spoke to the media about the song and said she was touched by it.

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“I’ve listened to Aed Carabao’s song. I really love it. It reminds me of my childhood, of where I started and the journey towards my dream. Listening to it actually brought a few tears to my eyes,” Nene said.

Nene also said her friends welcomed her back to class after the competition by playing the song.

Nene Royal Bangkok parade
Photo via Siam Paragon

Asked about being described as the “national daughter”, Nene said she was proud and grateful for the support but was still getting used to the description.

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“Being a daughter of the nation is huge. I’m proud of myself and feel thankful for all the fans who support me. I’m still not familiar with it and always tell myself that I’m not famous yet,” she said.

Nene encouraged people who see her as an inspiration to practise hard and continue pursuing their dreams. She is currently balancing school with music practice and plans to write her own songs and perform them on stage.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 4:23 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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