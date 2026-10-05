Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood

Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal said a song written for her by Carabao co-founder Aed Carabao brought back memories of her childhood and brought her to tears as she reflected on her journey in music.

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikan Amloy, returned to Thailand after being crowned champion of the 2026 America’s Got Talent competition. Her victory brought celebrations in Phuket and other parts of Thailand, with Thai fans praising her musical ability and determination.

Nene has said she plans to continue her music journey and develop her skills. Yuenyong “Aed” Opakul, co-founder of the Thai rock band Carabao, also praised her progress from performing on the streets to winning the international competition.

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Aed previously offered Nene and her family 1 million baht to support her trip to the US for the competition. He has since released a song written for her titled Nene Nai Nae Mak, meaning “Nene, you nailed it.”

Aed released two versions of the song. One features him performing with renowned Thai singer Thanaporn “Parn” Wagprayoon, while the other features several well-known singers.

The song praises Nene’s musical ability and the hard work and practice behind her success. Part of the song describes her journey from performing at local markets to travelling to America, while emphasising that her skills were developed through years of experience and practice.

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After the October 4 event “Welcome Nene Royal: Win the World for Thailand”, Nene spoke to the media about the song and said she was touched by it.

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“I’ve listened to Aed Carabao’s song. I really love it. It reminds me of my childhood, of where I started and the journey towards my dream. Listening to it actually brought a few tears to my eyes,” Nene said.

Nene also said her friends welcomed her back to class after the competition by playing the song.

Asked about being described as the “national daughter”, Nene said she was proud and grateful for the support but was still getting used to the description.

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“Being a daughter of the nation is huge. I’m proud of myself and feel thankful for all the fans who support me. I’m still not familiar with it and always tell myself that I’m not famous yet,” she said.

Nene encouraged people who see her as an inspiration to practise hard and continue pursuing their dreams. She is currently balancing school with music practice and plans to write her own songs and perform them on stage.

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