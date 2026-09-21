Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America’s Got Talent final

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 1:15 PM
2 minutes read
Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America’s Got Talent final | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Nene Royal

Phuket singer and guitarist Nene Royal is scheduled to perform second in the running order for the America’s Got Talent Season 21 final on September 22 in the US. She also invited fans to guess the song she will perform for a chance to win prizes.

The 16 year old singer, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, has begun rehearsals for the final at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. The venue is hosting the AGT finale performances on September 22.

Nene is one of 10 finalists competing in the Season 21 finale. The other finalists are Hundred Fingers, Lai Noelle, Unitree, Acro Canine Crew, Olivia Befus, Veronika Goroshkova, Come Here, Royal Lasers and Geno Ploeger.

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Her family shared a video of her arriving at the venue with her personal manager, younger brother and parents. Nene later posted a photograph on Facebook with the words, “Relax after practice,” as preparations for the final continued.

Nene Royal AGT final prepare
Photo via Facebook/ Nene Royal and Narong Amloy

In a previous interview, Nene told Thai media, “I’m 100% confident because I train hard. I practice for every performance, and when I step onto the stage, I tell myself that I have to give the best performance possible.”

Before travelling to Los Angeles, Nene reportedly rehearsed almost every evening with her band OZNE for four hours, from about 5pm to 9.30pm, after school.

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Nene also thanked fans for their support. She said she was surprised that about 2,900 tickets for the final were fully booked within a day, with the tickets reportedly selling out in less than two hours.

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The song Nene will perform in the final has not been revealed. She invited fans to guess her song, with 10 T-shirts bearing her signature offered as prizes to 10 winners. The winners are due to be announced on September 23.

Nene Royal and family
Photo via Facebook/ Nene Royal

Nene secured her place in the final after a series of rock performances on AGT. She auditioned with The Cranberries’ “Zombie” before returning for the live quarter-finals with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”.

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Mel B awarded Nene the Live Golden Buzzer following her “Black Hole Sun” performance, sending her directly to the final without requiring her to compete in the semi-finals.

The final performances are scheduled for September 22 in the US, followed by the winner announcement on September 23. In Thailand, the performance and results will fall on the mornings of September 23 and 24 respectively.

The winner will be determined by public voting in the US.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 1:15 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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