Nene Royal brings iconic rock riff of Seven Nation Army to AGT final

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 23, 2026, 10:46 AM
2 minutes read
Nene Royal brings iconic rock riff of Seven Nation Army to AGT final
Photo via Facebook/ America's Got Talent

Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal impressed the judges and audience with a performance of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” on the America’s Got Talent Season 21 finale.

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, took to the AGT stage for the live finale in the United States, performing her own version of the classic rock song.

For her finale performance, Nene chose “Seven Nation Army”, originally released by American rock duo The White Stripes, consisting of Jack White on guitar and vocals and Meg White on drums.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song is one of the most recognisable rock songs of the 21st century, largely because of its distinctive seven-note guitar riff. The riff later became a familiar chant at football matches and other sporting events around the world.

Nene royal at AGT
Photo via Facebook/ America’s Got Talent

The story of “Seven Nation Army” began during a White Stripes soundcheck at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne, Australia, in 2001.

Jack White came up with the famous riff while warming up on guitar. He later said he initially thought the riff could work as a James Bond theme. White used an octave pedal and tuned his guitar to produce the low sound associated with the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song’s minimalist arrangement relies heavily on the repeating riff. Rather than following a conventional pop structure with a prominent chorus, the riff itself carries much of the song’s identity.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The title does not refer to seven countries or a military force. White explained that, as a child, he misheard the name Salvation Army as “Seven Nation Army”. He later used the phrase as a temporary name for the riff before keeping it as the song’s official title.

Nene Royal at AGT final
Photo via Facebook/ ร้านเด็ด อเมริกา – Landed America

The lyrics also have little connection to a literal army. White said the song was inspired by gossip and people talking behind his back. He described a character who leaves town after hearing rumours about himself, becomes lonely and eventually wants to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song can therefore be understood as a metaphor for an overwhelming force of people or opposition standing in the singer’s way.

“Seven Nation Army” was released in 2003 as the lead single from The White Stripes’ fourth studio album, Elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song reached number one on Billboard’s Alternative chart and number seven on the UK Singles Chart. It later won Best Rock Song at the 2004 Grammy Awards, while Elephant won Best Alternative Music Album.

Its distinctive riff eventually took on a life beyond the original song. Football fans at Club Brugge are widely credited with first turning the riff into a chant after hearing the song during a 2003 UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chant later spread through Italian football and became particularly associated with Italy’s national team during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The melody is easy to sing without knowing the lyrics, allowing thousands of fans to perform it together. It has since become common at football matches and sporting events around the world.

Nene brought the iconic riff to the AGT stage for the Season 21 finale. Following her performance, the judges stood and praised the Thai singer, with Howie Mandel even going into the audience to hug Nene’s father.

The winner of Season 21 of AGT, as voted for by fans online, will be announced on Wednesday night in the US. The broadcast will be shown from 8am to 10pm Thailand time on Thursday.

Related stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 23, 2026, 10:46 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint Crime News

Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint

43 minutes ago
Thailand faces flash floods as downpours hit September 23–27 Thailand News

Thailand faces flash floods as downpours hit September 23–27

1 hour ago
Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

4 hours ago
Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud Education

Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud

17 hours ago
Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created Hot News

Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created

17 hours ago
BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life? Thai Life

BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life?

17 hours ago
Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case Crime News

Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case

17 hours ago
Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction Phuket News

Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction

18 hours ago
Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases Thailand News

Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases

18 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape Crime News

Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape

18 hours ago
Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis Pattaya News

Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis

19 hours ago
Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar Phuket News

Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar

19 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home

20 hours ago
Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it Crime News

Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it

20 hours ago
Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing Thailand News

Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing

20 hours ago
Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone Thailand News

Young Thai doctors quit over system pressures, not long hours alone

20 hours ago
Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers Thailand Travel

Best places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers

21 hours ago
Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking Phuket News

Assault complainant says Phuket officer called her attention-seeking

21 hours ago
Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact Thailand News

Family of Thai woman in Germany seek help after five weeks without contact

23 hours ago
93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital Thailand News

93 year old woman donates four land plots to Priest Hospital

23 hours ago
Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong Business News

Thailand and Japan to develop ASEAN’s largest synchrotron facility in Rayong

23 hours ago
DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker&#8217;s killer Crime News

DNA found at scene as police hunt Udon Thani store worker’s killer

24 hours ago
Father used son&#8217;s name to sell insurance and run up debts Thailand News

Father used son’s name to sell insurance and run up debts

24 hours ago
MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable Bangkok News

MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable

24 hours ago
Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi Crime News

Village headman denies drunk driving after crash kills vendor in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleNene Royal rehearses ahead of the America’s Got Talent final