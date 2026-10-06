Nene Royal takes her first voice acting role as Billie in Disney’s Hexed

Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal will make her voice acting debut as Billie, the lead character in the Thai-language version of Disney’s animated film Hexed, which is scheduled to reach Thai cinemas on November 26.

The 16 year old America’s Got Talent 2026 winner, Rattikarn “Nene” Amloy, will provide the Thai voice for Billie. Hailee Steinfeld voices the character in the original English-language version.

Billie is a teenager who discovers that she has magical abilities and accidentally releases them. The event takes her from her ordinary suburban life into a witch realm known as Hexe.

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There, Billie joins forces with her mother, Alice, who is voiced by Rashida Jones in the English version. The pair later discover a family secret that changes the magical world.

Speaking to TNN, Nene said she was pleased and excited to make her first voice acting appearance in a major Disney animation. She said Billie’s age was one reason she felt connected to the character, as both are 16 years old.

“I was both pleased and very excited. Hexed is a huge Disney animation and getting to be the Thai voice of Billie, one of the main characters, is a new experience.”

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Nene said she felt a strong connection with Billie, but found expressing the character’s emotions, thoughts and personality entirely through her voice to be a new challenge. She said she was excited to take on the role and determined to bring Billie to life.

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Hexed is produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the studio behind Frozen and Zootopia. The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, with Josie Trinidad serving as co-director and Roy Conli as producer.

Veerasunthorn is Thai and previously worked on Raya and the Last Dragon. Her involvement gives the production another Thai connection alongside Nene’s role in the Thai-language cast.

Disney’s Hexed will be released in Thai cinemas on November 26, with the Thai-dubbed version screening alongside the English-language version.

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