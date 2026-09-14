When to watch Nene Royal in America’s Got Talent final

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 14, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read
When to watch Nene Royal in America’s Got Talent final | Thaiger
Photo from America's Got Talent YouTube channel

Thai singer and guitarist Nene Royal will return to the America’s Got Talent stage for the Season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 22, US time, corresponding to Wednesday, September 23 in Thailand.

The 16 year old Phuket performer secured her place in the final after judge Mel B used the Live Golden Buzzer following Nene’s performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” during the quarterfinals.

The result sent Nene Royal directly to the final, allowing her to bypass both the quarterfinal public vote and the semifinal stage.

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Nene’s AGT journey began with The Cranberries’ “Zombie” during the auditions in July, when all four judges voted yes. She later performed Muse’s “Hysteria” at the Judges’ Callbacks before advancing to the live rounds.

NBC’s live AGT programmes air at 8pm Eastern Time, which places the September 22 performance at around 7am on September 23 in Thailand.

Fans who miss the television broadcast can look out for Nene’s performance on the official America’s Got Talent YouTube channel, which has regularly uploaded individual performances from the live rounds.

Ahead of the final, Nene has invited fans to guess which song she will perform, launching the challenge on her official Facebook page.

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Ten people who correctly identify the song will each receive a Nene Royal T-shirt bearing her full signature, with entries open until the final airs on September 23, when the ten winners will also be announced.

Official AGT voting is restricted to eligible viewers in the United States and Puerto Rico, meaning fans watching from Thailand cannot cast an official vote.

Eligible supporters can vote through the NBC AGT voting website or the official America’s Got Talent app using an NBCUniversal Profile.

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When voting opens, viewers can find Nene Royal, assign their votes, and press Submit Votes to ensure they are recorded. NBC’s current voting guidance allows viewers to allocate up to 10 votes to an act through the voting interface.

A voting guide shared by an online Facebook community has also encouraged Thai supporters in the US to follow NBC’s official limits rather than repeatedly submitting votes in the assumption that additional clicks will count.

Fans in Thailand can still support Nene by sharing her performances and passing along official voting information to friends or relatives eligible to vote in the US.

Nene was expected to fly back to the United States after performing at a farewell concert at Naka Market in Phuket on September 13.

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She appeared with the Ozone band in front of supporters who remained at the venue despite intermittent rain, with actress and television personality Panadda Wongphudee also attending.

Nene told supporters she would keep preparing for the final and encouraged Thai people in the United States to support her when voting opens.

The AGT final performance takes place on September 22 in the US, or September 23 in Thailand, with the winner scheduled to be announced the following day in the United States.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 14, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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