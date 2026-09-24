Nene Royal dreams of touring the world with her original music after winning AGT

Nene Royal, the first Thai winner of America’s Got Talent, said she planned to buy a new guitar with the prize money and fulfil her dream of touring the world with her original music.

Nene, whose real name is Rattikan “Praew” Amloy, won America’s Got Talent Season 21 after the result was announced on September 24, Thai time. She also performed with Linkin Park during the finale, singing The Emptiness Machine with the American rock band.

The 16 year old singer and guitarist from Phuket secured the title after receiving the most votes from the American public. Her victory made her the first contestant from Thailand to win the long-running talent competition.

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The AGT winner is eligible for a US$1 million prize. The programme’s prize is structured as an annuity over 40 years, with the winner able to choose the present cash value instead.

Nene is also scheduled to perform in AGT-affiliated live shows in Las Vegas. As the competition has only just concluded, the exact performance date, venue details and ticket information have not yet been announced.

KhaoSod reported that Nene spoke to the media after winning and said she planned to use part of the prize money to further her musical career, particularly by creating original material and buying a new guitar.

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Nene said she enjoys composing and writing her own songs and hopes to have the opportunity to embark on a world tour.

The young artist has previously spoken about her ambition to become a rock star and perform in concerts around the world. Her AGT victory marks another step towards that goal.

Nene’s success prompted congratulations from Thai people, with online users praising the teenager for representing Thailand on the international stage. Some social media users referred to her as the “daughter of the country” and even the “daughter of the world”.

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