From Phuket night markets to the America’s Got Talent finale, how Nene Royal is winning over the world

When Rattikarn Amloy, known by her stage name Nene Royal, walked onto the America’s Got Talent stage on July 7, 2026, the setup looked familiar. A teenage contestant, clearly nervous, was about to perform for a panel of judges and a studio audience. What followed was not familiar at all.

She opened with the Cranberries’ Zombie, playing electric guitar while she sang. All four judges said yes. NBC later reported that the audition became the season’s most-watched at that stage, accumulating more than 219 million views across platforms within nine days.

The question worth asking is not simply whether Nene Royal is talented. It is why and how this particular combination of talent, background and timing is landing so broadly.

The dual threat that changes everything

Most singers hold a guitar, but Nene Royal plays one, and the difference is immediately visible to anyone watching. Her AGT performances have consistently featured two-hand tapping, lead guitar solos and the kind of physical commitment to the instrument that separates a guitarist from a prop. Guitar World, which covered her run in specialist detail, noted her technique across all three performances.

That dual competence matters for international reach because instrumental ability does not require translation. A viewer anywhere in the world, regardless of whether they speak English or follow Thai pop culture, can watch someone play a clean guitar solo and draw their own conclusions.

The singing comes along with it, and the combination raises the ceiling on how far the performance can travel.

Why these songs

The three songs Nene has performed in her Nene Royal AGT run are not random choices. Zombie by the Cranberries, Hysteria by Muse and Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden span Irish alternative rock, British arena rock and American grunge. Each is globally recognised and carries decades of emotional weight for listeners in their thirties, forties and older.

Nene presents those songs through a 16-year-old from Phuket, which creates an unusual effect. Older listeners hear songs they already know and love, delivered by someone the age of their own children. The nostalgia is activated, but the performer is entirely new. That combination is genuinely rare and is one of the clearest explanations for why her clips have reached well beyond the usual AGT audience.

Where the stage confidence came from

Nene started learning guitar at around seven, largely teaching herself by ear from online videos. She grew up performing at Phuket’s markets and local venues, building real stage experience in front of audiences who had no obligation to stay and watch.

The Naka Weekend Market in Phuket was one of the regular stages where she and her band developed their act, performing to a mix of locals, Thai tourists and international visitors week after week.

She was part of OZONE, a youth band assembled through the Yamaha Music School in Phuket, whose repertoire spanned Carabao, Avenged Sevenfold and System of a Down. That breadth of material, from Thai rock to international metal, helped shape the eclectic guitar vocabulary she carries into every performance.

Before America’s Got Talent, she had also caught the attention of international visitors in Phuket. Danish supporter Strit Bram gifted her a vintage 1978 Ibanez Musician Series MC300, and later helped facilitate performances in Copenhagen. The guitar she played at her AGT audition is that same instrument.

The stage transformation

America’s Got Talent’s own packaging of Nene’s audition leaned into the contrast between the reserved teenager who walked onstage and the performer who appeared the moment the music started. That before-and-after structure gives every performance a built-in story arc, and it is not manufactured. Audiences who watched her perform at Naka Market before AGT describe the same shift.

Judges have noticed it too. Mel B, who awarded Nene the Live Golden Buzzer after her Black Hole Sun performance in the August 25 quarterfinal, said explicitly that this style was not her normal listening preference, yet still responded to the voice, guitar playing, energy, appearance and stage presence. A rock specialist praising a teenage guitarist proves competence within the genre, and a mainstream pop figure responding strongly proves something else: that the performance is legible far beyond the rock audience.

Vicky Cornell, widow of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, publicly praised Nene’s cover of Black Hole Sun. That combination, a mainstream judge converted and the original artist’s legacy validated, is unusually valuable for an emerging musician.

Recognition that is crossing genres and borders

In August 2026, Nene was selected as Best New International Artiste 2026 by the Phil Lynott Convention in Dublin, an annual event celebrating the Thin Lizzy frontman’s musical legacy. The recognition placed her within an established international rock lineage, separate from the AGT competition entirely.

Her social footprint reflects how far the story has already spread. She has approximately two million Instagram followers, around 874,000 YouTube subscribers and over three million Facebook page likes.

Her YouTube channel carries roughly 1,200 videos, a deep archive of covers and live performances that predates AGT by years, giving new viewers somewhere to go after a viral clip ends.

Where things stand

As of August 31, 2026, Nene Royal is an America’s Got Talent finalist. The final is scheduled for September 22, with results on September 23 US time. She reached the final through Mel B’s Live Golden Buzzer after Black Hole Sun, bypassing the public vote entirely. What happens in the final remains to be seen.

What is already clear is that her appeal operates on several levels at once: technically for guitarists, emotionally for rock listeners of a certain age, narratively for anyone following a compelling underdog story, and as a point of pride for Thai audiences watching one of their own on a global stage. Very few emerging artists have all of those entry points simultaneously, and Nene Royal has earned each of them.