Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 19, 2026, 2:33 PM
2 minutes read
Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Zaidania Looksaikongdin

One of Thailand’s best known Muay Thai families has banned its own rising star from the ring, announcing that teenage fighter Zaidania Looksaikongdin is barred from competing in any event in Thailand or overseas until further notice.

The Looksaikongdin Gym made the announcement on its official Facebook page on July 18, in a statement it described as the most painful a father and mother could ever have to make. The post stunned fight fans, as Zaidania is one of the most popular young female fighters in the country.

The Looksaidkongdin Muay Thai gym has banned Zaidania from competing in Thailand and overseas after citing breaches of discipline.
Photo via Facebook: Zaidania Looksaikongdin

No fights anywhere, indefinitely

In the statement, the gym formally notified promoters, event organisers and everyone involved in the fight game, both in Thailand and abroad, that it does not permit Zaidania Looksaikongdin to be booked or fielded in any bout until the gym officially announces otherwise.

The reason given was that the fighter had failed to follow the gym’s rules, discipline and agreements. The gym stressed that she remains under a binding contract, and asked all promoters and organisers to respect the announcement and cooperate.

The statement made clear the decision came from her own parents, who run the camp. It said banning her was never something a father and mother would wish for, but had become a necessary duty after repeated warnings and second chances failed to produce the change they had hoped to see.

The gym did not specify what rules or agreements were broken, and Zaidania has not publicly responded to the announcement.

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The Looksaidkongdin Muay Thai gym has banned Zaidania from competing in Thailand and overseas after citing breaches of discipline.
Photo via Facebook: Zaidania Looksaikongdin

Who is Zaidania?

For readers unfamiliar with the name, Zaidania comes from the Looksaikongdin family, a Muay Thai dynasty from Bangkok’s Sai Kong Din area that has become a social media phenomenon in Thailand. The family is famous for its huge brood of children, nearly all of whom fight under the Looksaikongdin name, and its gym has produced a stream of young fighters who are as popular online as they are in the ring.

The Looksaidkongdin Muay Thai gym has banned Zaidania from competing in Thailand and overseas after citing breaches of discipline.
Photo via Facebook: Zaidania Looksaikongdin

Zaidania, who recently turned 18 according to the family’s social media posts, is one of the camp’s biggest draws. She has fought on major promotions, including the Rajadamnern World Series, Thailand’s top televised Muay Thai circuit, and earlier this year publicly called for a shot at a Rajadamnern title. Her fights and behind the scenes content regularly pull large audiences on TikTok, where clips of the family attract millions of views.

That popularity is what makes the ban so striking. In Thai Muay Thai, fighters are contracted to their camps, which control who they fight and where, so a gym’s refusal to release a fighter effectively freezes her career. When the camp is also the fighter’s own family, a public ban is about as serious a rebuke as the sport can deliver.

The gym says the ban will stay in place until it issues an official change of position.

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