Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 11:25 AM
1 minute read
Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary | Thaiger

Lisa sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week. She talked about her single SaWaDiKa, her coming EP PRESS PLAY and the documentary Always Lalisa. The Blackpink member taped the interview on Wednesday.

Lisa in a red feather-trimmed dress beside The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logo
Todd Owyoung

The episode went out on NBC at 11.35pm Eastern time, which falls at about 10.35am Thursday in Thailand. Benny Blanco and the Australian breakdancer Raygun also appeared, and the band Jungle closed the show.

SaWaDiKa takes its name from the Thai greeting sawasdee ka and arrived on 3 September. The song leans on Thai imagery in its music, its styling and its choreography. It leads PRESS PLAY, an EP due on 23 October, with pre-orders already open on her official site.

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Lisa sits on the guest couch in The Tonight Show studio with the New York skyline behind her
Todd Owyoung

The Tonight Show slot is part of the promotion around that release. Lisa runs her solo work through her company LLOUD, while Blackpink continues as a group.

Always Lalisa premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this month. Directed by Su Kim, it follows Lisa through 2024 and 2025. The film covers the Alter Ego album, her role in The White Lotus season three and her Coachella preparations.

Lisa talks with Jimmy Fallon at the host's desk on The Tonight Show
Todd Owyoung

The documentary opens in cinemas worldwide on 12 October before moving to YouTube Premium later this year. Sony Music Vision is handling the theatrical release.

Lisa first appeared on The Tonight Show in September 2021, performing LALISA on television for the first time after her solo debut. This visit was an interview rather than a performance, and clips usually go up on the show’s YouTube channel after broadcast.

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Lisa laughs with her hands pressed together in front of the host's desk on The Tonight Show
Todd Owyoung

In similar news

source: Headline Planet, LISA official, Reuters, Sony Music

Photos: Todd Owyoung

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 11:25 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
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