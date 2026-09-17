LISA brings som tam and ‘mot kaew’ to Jimmy Fallon

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 17, 2026, 5:17 PM
1 minute read
LISA brings som tam and ‘mot kaew’ to Jimmy Fallon | Thaiger
Screenshot from Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Thai superstar LISA gave American late-night television a taste of home, sharing som tam with Jimmy Fallon before introducing him to a Thai-style drink and teaching him the phrase “mot kaew” during The Tonight Show.

The playful food segment came during LISA’s September 16 appearance in the United States, where she was promoting her new single SaWaDiKa, upcoming EP PRESS PLAY and documentary Always Lalisa.

LISA first brought out som tam, a dish she named as one of her favourite Thai foods. She walked Fallon through some of the ingredients, showing him trying dried shrimp and fresh chilli before moving on to the finished dish.

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LISA brings som tam and ‘mot kaew’ to Jimmy Fallon | News by Thaiger
Som Tam presented to Fallon | Screenshot from Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

LISA then prepared a drink she said she had discovered online, combining Korean soju with Thai beer before topping the mixture with Sprite, a mixture she said she found online.

Before they drank, LISA gave Fallon another quick Thai lesson, teaching him to say “mot kaew”, a phrase used in a drinking context in Thailand in much the same way as “bottoms up”.

Fallon repeated the phrase before finishing the drink, later giving the mixture a thumbs-up. The Tonight Show subsequently shared the segment on social media as LISA bringing “a taste of Thailand” to the programme.

LISA brings som tam and ‘mot kaew’ to Jimmy Fallon | News by Thaiger
Screenshot from Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

When discussing PRESS PLAY, the Buriram-born singer said the EP follows her journey from her roots to where she is today and contains a number of Thai elements across its songs.

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That connection is already prominent in SaWaDiKa. The single takes its title from the Thai greeting “sawasdee ka”, while its visuals draw heavily on Thailand, including Bangkok, Muay Thai and tuk-tuks.

The track leads the six-song PRESS PLAY EP, which is due for release on October 23.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 17, 2026, 5:17 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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