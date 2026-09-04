LISA releases ‘SaWaDiKa’ as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 4, 2026, 9:18 AM
2 minutes read
LISA releases ‘SaWaDiKa’ as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | Thaiger

The Thai superstar opens her PRESS PLAY era with a song named after Thailand’s best-known greeting, backed by visuals featuring Muay Thai, tuk-tuks and Bangkok.

LISA has officially released her new single “SaWaDiKa” on September 4, turning one of Thailand’s most familiar greetings into the title of a global pop release.

The song premiered at 7am Thailand time through LLOUD Official. It serves as the first single from LISA’s upcoming six-track EP PRESS PLAY, which is scheduled for release on October 23.

Its title is a stylised version of “sawasdee ka”, the polite Thai greeting used by women. Rather than keeping the Thai connection in the background, LISA has made it central to the campaign.

Promotional images and videos have featured Muay Thai-inspired styling and a blue-and-red tuk-tuk. The two elements are instantly recognisable as Thai, and they arrive here through a contemporary pop and fashion aesthetic.

LISA releases 'SaWaDiKa' as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | News by Thaiger

Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok also appeared in teaser material ahead of the music video, adding another distinctly Thai setting to the project.

Related Articles

The campaign began before LISA officially revealed the song title.

Displays carrying the message “HELLO สวัสดีค่ะ” appeared in cities including Bangkok, New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City. The rollout put an everyday Thai expression in front of international audiences before revealing its connection to LISA’s new music.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomed the campaign. Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool praised LISA for bringing greater international attention to the Thai greeting and the hospitality behind it.

LISA continues bringing Thailand into her solo work

“SaWaDiKa” follows a pattern seen throughout LISA’s solo career.

Her 2021 debut LALISA incorporated Thai-inspired clothing and visual elements. The 2024 music video for Rockstar put Bangkok firmly on screen, with filming along Yaowarat Road in Chinatown.

With “SaWaDiKa” the references become even more direct. The Thai language is in the title itself, while Muay Thai and the tuk-tuk form major parts of the visual identity.

LISA releases 'SaWaDiKa' as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | News by Thaiger

The result is not simply a Thai backdrop for an international release. Thailand becomes part of the song’s branding from the first word.

“SaWaDiKa” also begins the countdown to PRESS PLAY, LISA’s new six-track project arriving on October 23.

Rolling Stone reported that the project will explore LISA’s Thai roots more deeply, and take a more personal approach to her solo work.

The release follows her previous solo material while continuing the connection between her international career and the country where her journey began.

For Thai fans, the message could hardly be more direct. Hello. SaWaDiKa. LISA is putting Thailand in the spotlight again.

LISA releases 'SaWaDiKa' as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | News by Thaiger LISA releases 'SaWaDiKa' as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | News by Thaiger LISA releases 'SaWaDiKa' as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | News by Thaiger

Related news

Latest Thailand News
5 year old boy forced to stand naked in front of classmates at Bangkok school | Thaiger Central Thailand News

5 year old boy forced to stand naked in front of classmates at Bangkok school

3 hours ago
Singaporean suspect denies accumulating chemicals for mass killing plot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Singaporean suspect denies accumulating chemicals for mass killing plot

3 hours ago
Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work, warns employers | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand clamps down on illegal foreign work, warns employers

4 hours ago
Teachers question ethics of anti-Thai Cambodian classroom clip | Thaiger News

Teachers question ethics of anti-Thai Cambodian classroom clip

4 hours ago
Pathum Thani commander orders probe into police sleeping claim | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani commander orders probe into police sleeping claim

5 hours ago
US sailors spread across Pattaya, spend big at tourist sites | Thaiger Tourism News

US sailors spread across Pattaya, spend big at tourist sites

5 hours ago
Jet skis buzz passenger boat off Phuket, prompting safety concerns | Thaiger Phuket News

Jet skis buzz passenger boat off Phuket, prompting safety concerns

5 hours ago
Marriott&#8217;s Road to Give returns to Khao Lak, all funds go to children&#8217;s charities | Thaiger Things To Do

Marriott’s Road to Give returns to Khao Lak, all funds go to children’s charities

6 hours ago
Website exposing Thai government exam scandal disappears | Thaiger Thailand News

Website exposing Thai government exam scandal disappears

6 hours ago
Kanchanaburi missing woman traced to boyfriend&#8217;s truck | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Kanchanaburi missing woman traced to boyfriend’s truck

7 hours ago
Two USS Abraham Lincoln sailors confined to ship after Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Two USS Abraham Lincoln sailors confined to ship after Pattaya brawl

8 hours ago
Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao permit extension rejected | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao permit extension rejected

8 hours ago
Udon Thani Airport officially gains international status | Thaiger Aviation News

Udon Thani Airport officially gains international status

8 hours ago
Foreigner accused of launching spray attack for robbery, targeting Phuket pharmacists | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner accused of launching spray attack for robbery, targeting Phuket pharmacists

9 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln welcomes Chon Buri officials aboard | Thaiger News

USS Abraham Lincoln welcomes Chon Buri officials aboard

9 hours ago
Thailand weather: Bangkok, provinces brace for another wet day | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather: Bangkok, provinces brace for another wet day

10 hours ago
Chinese tourist bitten by lion cub at Chiang Mai cafe | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese tourist bitten by lion cub at Chiang Mai cafe

10 hours ago
Maid&#8217;s 100-million-baht windfall exposes illegal firms | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Maid’s 100-million-baht windfall exposes illegal firms

10 hours ago
LISA releases &#8216;SaWaDiKa&#8217; as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage | Thaiger Entertainment

LISA releases ‘SaWaDiKa’ as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage

10 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new electric bus fleet nears production | Thaiger Transport News

Bangkok’s new electric bus fleet nears production

1 day ago
Police officer walks free after admitting to gun scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer walks free after admitting to gun scare

1 day ago
Bangkok data centre faces charges over illegal fuel storage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok data centre faces charges over illegal fuel storage

1 day ago
Sea turtle found stranded and weak on Phuket&#8217;s Patong Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea turtle found stranded and weak on Phuket’s Patong Beach

1 day ago
1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF | Thaiger News

1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF

1 day ago
Thai AirAsia&#8217;s Silver Care offers seniors free perks | Thaiger Transport News

Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks

1 day ago
Entertainment
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 4, 2026, 9:18 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.