LISA releases ‘SaWaDiKa’ as new single puts Thai identity on the global stage

The Thai superstar opens her PRESS PLAY era with a song named after Thailand’s best-known greeting, backed by visuals featuring Muay Thai, tuk-tuks and Bangkok.

LISA has officially released her new single “SaWaDiKa” on September 4, turning one of Thailand’s most familiar greetings into the title of a global pop release.

The song premiered at 7am Thailand time through LLOUD Official. It serves as the first single from LISA’s upcoming six-track EP PRESS PLAY, which is scheduled for release on October 23.

Its title is a stylised version of “sawasdee ka”, the polite Thai greeting used by women. Rather than keeping the Thai connection in the background, LISA has made it central to the campaign.

Promotional images and videos have featured Muay Thai-inspired styling and a blue-and-red tuk-tuk. The two elements are instantly recognisable as Thai, and they arrive here through a contemporary pop and fashion aesthetic.

Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok also appeared in teaser material ahead of the music video, adding another distinctly Thai setting to the project.

The campaign began before LISA officially revealed the song title.

Displays carrying the message “HELLO สวัสดีค่ะ” appeared in cities including Bangkok, New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City. The rollout put an everyday Thai expression in front of international audiences before revealing its connection to LISA’s new music.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomed the campaign. Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool praised LISA for bringing greater international attention to the Thai greeting and the hospitality behind it.

LISA continues bringing Thailand into her solo work

“SaWaDiKa” follows a pattern seen throughout LISA’s solo career.

Her 2021 debut LALISA incorporated Thai-inspired clothing and visual elements. The 2024 music video for Rockstar put Bangkok firmly on screen, with filming along Yaowarat Road in Chinatown.

With “SaWaDiKa” the references become even more direct. The Thai language is in the title itself, while Muay Thai and the tuk-tuk form major parts of the visual identity.

The result is not simply a Thai backdrop for an international release. Thailand becomes part of the song’s branding from the first word.

“SaWaDiKa” also begins the countdown to PRESS PLAY, LISA’s new six-track project arriving on October 23.

Rolling Stone reported that the project will explore LISA’s Thai roots more deeply, and take a more personal approach to her solo work.

The release follows her previous solo material while continuing the connection between her international career and the country where her journey began.

For Thai fans, the message could hardly be more direct. Hello. SaWaDiKa. LISA is putting Thailand in the spotlight again.

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