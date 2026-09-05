LISA titles new single SaWaDiKa as Thai greeting

LISA has released her new single, titled SaWaDiKa. The spelling is meant to be read as the Thai greeting สวัสดีค่ะ, a polite hello typically used by women, rather than sounded out in English.

Thai references run through the single and the EP around it, including Bangkok imagery, Muay Thai, tuk-tuks, the baht and the phrase เก่งมาก. Neither LISA nor her label LLOUD has explained the spelling or the alternating capital letters.

The title does not match Thailand’s official Royal Institute transliteration system, which renders สวัสดี as sawatdi and ค่ะ as kha. It also differs from the more common spelling Sawasdee Ka. Some foreign media have called SaWaDiKa a stylised version of that phrase rather than an accurate transliteration.

SaWaDiKa leads PRESS PLAY, LISA’s upcoming EP due on 23 October. It follows her debut record Alter Ego, released in February 2025. Rolling Stone reports that the six-track EP explores her Thai roots more deeply and takes a more personal approach to her solo work.

LISA built up to the release with a global campaign called Hello Sawadika. Her team launched a website showing the word “Hello” in 11 languages and put up billboards around Bangkok. The EP also follows her documentary Always Lalisa, which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival from 10 to 20 September.

LISA will follow the EP with her first concert residency. VIVA LA LISA plays the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on 13, 14, 27 and 28 November.

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