Lisa BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop artist with 100 million Instagram followers

Photo courtesy of lalalalisa_m (Instagram)

Lisa Manobal, also known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, has made history as the first K-pop artist to amass 100 million followers today on her Instagram account, lalalalisa_m.

This feat not only places Lisa at the forefront of the K-pop industry but also distinguishes her as the first female Asian artist to achieve such a milestone.

On this same day, Lisa, a native of Thailand, released a special gift for her fans on her YouTube channel, Lilifilm Official. She covered the song “My Only Wish” by Britney Spears, accompanied by a music video filmed in the picturesque landscapes of France.

“It’s a Christmas gift for all my fans,” Lisa shared in a brief message on her Instagram story, expressing her gratitude for their unwavering support.

In related news, back in early October, Lisa received a prestigious cultural ambassador leader award from Thailand’s Culture Ministry. The celebrated singer from Buriram has been recognised for her significant contributions to promoting Thai culture on an international stage.

Not only that, BLACKPINK is the second girl group to officially visit Buckingham Palace after the Spice Girls in 1997. During the dinner, King Charles commended the group for their global influence in promoting environmental sustainability.

Also, BLACKPINK’s Lisa creates a buzz appearing at a UEFA Champions League match in Paris, joined by Frederic Arnault, reigniting relationship rumors. Lisa, staying in Europe after royal honors and a cultural award, continues to captivate fans with her global ventures. The sighting at the football match fuels speculation about her personal life, contrasting earlier breakup rumors. Netizens eagerly track Lisa’s European journey, adding excitement to her post-royal engagement activities.