Carabao brushes off jibe over 1m baht Nene Royal support

Thai rock veteran Add Carabao has brushed off online criticism accusing him of riding Nene Royal’s popularity after pledging 1 million baht to help the teenage Phuket guitarist travel to the United States for the America’s Got Talent final.

The Carabao frontman addressed the backlash at the Concert for Guitarking Lam Morrison 2026 at Tawandang German Brewery yesterday, September 16. He admitted that one online remark accusing him of using Nene’s fame and suggesting he was too old to be doing so had irritated him enough to swear on stage earlier in the evening.

Asked later whether the comment still bothered him, Add dismissed it.

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“Forget it. It’s passed. Enough about that.”

Nene Royal, whose full name is Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, is a 16 year old singer and guitarist from Phuket. She secured a place in the America’s Got Talent Season 21 final after judge Mel B awarded her the Live Golden Buzzer for her performance of Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun.

She is due to compete in the final on September 22, US time, corresponding to September 23 in Thailand, for the programme’s advertised US$1 million top prize.

Add Carabao first announced his 1 million baht contribution on August 29, saying the money was intended to help cover travel expenses for Nene and her parents.

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Explaining the gesture, Add said he knew from personal experience how exhausting the journey to the US could be and wanted the family to travel comfortably during the more than 20-hour trip. He acknowledged that 1 million baht might not cover everything but noted that other supporters had also stepped forward.

Among them is CP Group, which has announced educational support for Nene and backing for her music development.

Add said his admiration extended beyond Nene’s musical ability to the commitment shown by her parents, particularly her father, Narong Amloy.

He recalled hearing how Narong supported his daughter during her early performances, including small shows during the Covid-19 period when audiences were limited.

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“Nene is a true prodigy, but what I have faith in is her mum and dad.”

Add also compared Nene’s international potential with fellow Thai star LISA, saying both could represent Thailand on the world stage. He argued that Nene had already succeeded regardless of the eventual AGT result because of the attention she had attracted in Thailand and overseas.

The veteran musician has also written a song for Nene and assembled other musicians to take part in the project.

He said he hoped the teenager could continue developing her career internationally, praising both her English and guitar ability.

Nene has since arrived in the US with her family ahead of the final. In a video recorded at the AGT studio, she gave a wai and thanked Add for his support.