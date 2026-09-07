Bruno Mars brings The Romantic Tour to Bangkok in April 2027

Global superstar Bruno Mars has added Bangkok to The Romantic Tour, with two stadium shows scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2027, at Rajamangala National Stadium.

The Bangkok concerts are part of 26 newly announced stadium shows across Australia, New Zealand and Asia. The shows are promoted in Thailand by Live Nation Tero.

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic collaborator and nine-time GRAMMY Award winner, will also appear on all newly announced dates as DJ Pee .Wee.

The newly added 2027 dates follow previously announced shows in Japan in January. The tour will then continue to Australia and New Zealand, beginning on February 13 at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The run includes multiple nights in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland before returning to Asia with four shows at Singapore’s National Stadium from April 13.

Mars will then perform multiple-night engagements in Bangkok, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong and Manila, before closing this leg of the tour with four stadium shows at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea.

The announcement follows strong demand for The Romantic Tour, which recorded the largest single-day ticket sales in Live Nation history across North America, Europe and the UK. It also set a new Ticketmaster record, with 2.1 million tickets sold in one day.

Mars launched his first headline tour in nearly a decade in April with two sold-out shows in Las Vegas, before starting a stadium run across North America, Europe and the UK.

He is currently on the second North American leg of the tour, with the fourth and final MetLife Stadium show taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With the latest announcement, The Romantic Tour now includes more than 115 stadium shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

The tour includes six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, five nights each at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, BC Place in Vancouver and Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, as well as extended multi-night engagements in major markets around the world.

The tour follows the release of Bruno Mars’ fourth solo album, The Romantic, which became the biggest debut album of his career.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, marking Mars’ first album to open in the top position and his second number one album on the chart after Unorthodox Jukebox.

The Romantic also reached number one on Apple’s Global Album Chart, Spotify’s Global Album Chart and Spotify’s Top US Album Chart.

The album features “I Just Might,” described in the release as Mars’ 10th number one single and first number one debut. It also includes “Risk It All,” which reached number one on the Billboard Global 200 Chart and Billboard Streaming Songs list, as well as the top spot on Apple and Spotify’s global and US song charts.

The new tour builds on several years of major global performances for Mars, including his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and international touring across Australia, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

In early 2024, Mars became the first international artist of the 21st century to hold seven consecutive sold-out concerts at Tokyo Dome.

In autumn 2024, he achieved the highest-grossing tour in Brazilian history, performing 14 sold-out stadium shows across five cities: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba.

In August 2024, Mars also opened Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome with two sold-out performances. One show featured a surprise on-stage duet with Lady Gaga, where they debuted the first live performance of “Die with a Smile.”

Fans can sign up for the artist presale at BrunoMars.com until Monday, September 7.

Tickets for Bruno Mars The Romantic Tour in Bangkok will be available first through the Artist Presale, Trip.com Presale and Live Nation Tero Presale from September 11 at 2pm until September 12 at 2pm local time.

General ticket sales begin on September 14 from 12pm onwards.

The Romantic Tour 2027 dates

January 4: Nagoya, Japan, Vantelin Dome Nagoya

January 5: Nagoya, Japan, Vantelin Dome Nagoya

January 10: Sapporo, Japan, Daiwa House Premist Dome, Sapporo Dome

January 11: Sapporo, Japan, Daiwa House Premist Dome, Sapporo Dome

January 15: Saitama, Japan, Belluna Dome, Seibu Dome

January 16: Saitama, Japan, Belluna Dome, Seibu Dome

January 19: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

January 20: Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome Osaka

January 23: Fukuoka, Japan, Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

January 24: Fukuoka, Japan, Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

January 27: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

January 28: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

February 13: Perth, Australia, Optus Stadium

February 19: Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

February 20: Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

February 28: Brisbane, Australia, Suncorp Stadium

March 4: Sydney, Australia, Accor Stadium

March 5: Sydney, Australia, Accor Stadium

March 13: Auckland, New Zealand, Eden Park

April 13: Singapore, National Stadium

April 14: Singapore, National Stadium

April 17: Singapore, National Stadium

April 18: Singapore, National Stadium

April 24: Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium

April 25: Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium

May 1: Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung National Stadium

May 2: Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung National Stadium

May 7: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium

May 8: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium

May 11: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium

May 12: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium

May 15: Manila, Philippine Arena

May 16: Manila, Philippine Arena

May 21: Goyang, Goyang Stadium

May 22: Goyang, Goyang Stadium

May 25: Goyang, Goyang Stadium

May 26: Goyang, Goyang Stadium

Anderson .Paak will appear as DJ Pee .Wee on all listed dates. Tyla will also appear on the Australia and New Zealand dates marked in the tour announcement.

Press Release