Blue Pongtiwat says he and Lisa are just friends and that he is single

Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen has answered the question his fans spent most of a year asking. Speaking at a press event on 3 November, the Thai actor said he and BLACKPINK’s Lisa are close friends who move in the same circle, and that he is single.

He was asked about it at the launch of the series The Remarried Empress. He had seen some of the coverage, he said, but it had not made him nervous, and he had gone on living as he always does.

The two are close because their friends and their seniors in the industry overlap, he said. Asked what colour his heart was at the moment, he said it was blue, which is the name his own fan club has taken for itself.

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On work, the only project the two currently share is a campaign for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. There is no joint music release, and when he was asked whether he had appeared in one of Lisa’s music videos, he answered that it was not him.

The speculation has run on a string of shared appearances rather than on anything either of them has said. Photographs placed the two together at her birthday celebration in Thailand, and fans spotted them again on a street in London.

Neither has ever confirmed a relationship. No statement about one has come from either of them or from their agencies, and that was still the case on the day he spoke.

Blue was born on 15 March 2000 and studied film and digital media at Srinakharinwirot University. His breakout came as Pok in the drama Krong Kam, opposite Bella Ranee Campen, and he went on to star in the 2024 series Ready, Set, Love.

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He records as well as acts. He is signed to LOVEiS Entertainment and released the single You Give Me Butterflies with TEN in February, and he said his time now goes on preparing new music with his team at the label.

The two have known each other since 2024. Lisa sent flowers when he debuted as a recording artist, and he has described her since as a mentor who gives him advice about working as an artist.

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