American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal’s English pronunciation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 5:22 PM
2 minutes read
American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal’s English pronunciation | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Narong Amloy

An American YouTuber shared how he coached Nene Royal in English pronunciation in Phuket before her America’s Got Talent breakthrough, after an old video of their lessons gained attention on social media.

Thai and international audiences have been following Nene’s artistic journey and the skills she has showcased on America’s Got Talent. Videos of her earlier performances have also gained attention, including one shared by her father, Narong Amloy.

Narong shared the video of his daughter learning English pronunciation from a foreign man on his Facebook account about five years ago.

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In the video, the pair sing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” together, with the man allowing Nene to sing while correcting her pronunciation to help improve her performance.

Nene Royal and American Youtuber
Photo via Facebook/ Narong Amloy

The foreign man also appeared in several videos of Nene’s street performances, prompting online users to search for his identity.

He was later identified as an American YouTuber behind the Dunbeezytv channel, also known as “Banana Man”, who often appears in videos wearing banana costumes. His YouTube channel also features several videos of him performing with Nene when she was a child.

Many online users flooded the comment section asking him to share the story of how he met Nene. He responded by posting a video yesterday, September 9, explaining how they first met.

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The man introduced himself as an American musician who previously lived in Phuket. He said he met Nene while she was performing at Naka Market in 2022, when she was eight or nine years old.

Nene Royal performs with American YouTuber
Photo via YouTube/ @Dunbeezytv

Banana Man said he was impressed by how professional Nene sounded for her age and believed she was talented enough to compete on America’s Got Talent. He said she could already play guitar solos from “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Metallica songs at the time.

The YouTuber said he and Nene initially communicated through an interpreter. He later volunteered to help her improve her English pronunciation, cadence and tongue placement, drawing on more than seven years of experience as an English teacher and professional musician.

After online users praised Banana Man as being behind Nene’s success, he stressed that the credit did not belong to him alone. He said her vocal coach, acting coach and, most importantly, her parents had all played important roles in her development.

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Banana Man and Nene Royal
Photo via YouTube/ @Dunbeezytv

He described Nene’s father and other family members as highly supportive. He said he saw her father carrying speakers, setting up the sound system and dancing behind the camera at her performances. Nene’s mother was also reportedly at the market selling T-shirts and looking after her younger brother.

Banana Man said he has since returned to Phuket and watched Nene perform again at Naka Market, where audiences now have to queue to see her.

He also said he recently found old video files from 2022 and plans to release the previously unseen footage. He added that he intends to return to Thailand during next year’s rainy season to train at Bangtao MMA in Phuket.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 5:22 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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