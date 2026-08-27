‘9 Temples to Heaven’ named Thailand’s Oscar submission

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 5:19 PM
2 minutes read
‘9 Temples to Heaven’ named Thailand’s Oscar submission | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ At A Time Pictures

Thailand selected “9 Temples to Heaven” (9 วัดสู่สวรรค์) as its submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations appointed a selection committee made up of film directors, producers, distributors and cinema operators to choose Thailand’s entry for the Oscars.

According to the federation, 51 Thai films met the eligibility requirements for this year’s Best International Feature Film category.

Following the requirements, the films had to be produced outside the US, run for more than 40 minutes and have a commercial theatrical release in their country of origin for at least seven consecutive days between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

Thailand selects 9 temples to heaven for Oscars
Photo via Facebook/ At A Time Pictures

The committee initially shortlisted eight films:

  • 9 Temples to Heaven (9 วัดสู่สวรรค์)
  • Gohan (โกฮัง..หัวใจโกโฮม)
  • Morte Cucina (ครัวสาว)
  • Human Resource (พนักงานใหม่ (โปรดรับไว้พิจารณา))
  • The Undertaker 2 (สัปเหร่อ 2)
  • 4 Tigers (เสือ)
  • Regretfully at Dawn (อรุณกาล)
  • In the Name of Love (อัศจรรย์วันทอง)

After several rounds of discussions and deliberations, the committee selected “9 Temples to Heaven”, directed by Sompot Chidgasornpongse, as Thailand’s submission.

9 Temples to Heaven Thai film
Photo via Facebook/ At A Time Pictures

The film follows a middle-aged man who receives a prediction that his elderly mother may die before his upcoming birthday. He then takes his mother and eight other family members on a one-day journey to visit nine temples in an attempt to ward off bad luck and extend his mother’s life.

Related Articles

As the family travels from temple to temple, the mother’s physical condition gradually deteriorates, adding an emotional dimension to their pilgrimage.

The film features a largely lesser-known cast, including Amara Ramanarong, Surachai Ningsanon, Yanyanan Jirapattarachitrin and Yada Kanjanisakorn.

Thai film 9 Temple to Heaven selected for 99th Academy Awards
Photo via Facebook/ At A Time Pictures

The 9 Temples to Heaven premiered internationally at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2026 as part of the Directors’ Fortnight programme.

The film later travelled to international festivals and won Best Director and Best Actor at the Shanghai International Film Festival in China. It also recently won Best Film at the 2026 New Zealand International Film Festival.

Following its international festival run, 9 Temples to Heaven is scheduled to return to Thailand. It will open the Bangkok International Film Festival on September 13 before receiving a nationwide theatrical release on September 17.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
CP Group presses again for three-airport rail contract termination | Thaiger Transport News

CP Group presses again for three-airport rail contract termination

4 minutes ago
Employer steps in after finding young worker’s alleged abuse injuries | Thaiger Crime News

Employer steps in after finding young worker’s alleged abuse injuries

26 minutes ago
&#8216;9 Temples to Heaven&#8217; named Thailand’s Oscar submission | Thaiger Entertainment

‘9 Temples to Heaven’ named Thailand’s Oscar submission

37 minutes ago
Anonymous donor gives ฿100m to Pattaya hospital for new patient building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Anonymous donor gives ฿100m to Pattaya hospital for new patient building

52 minutes ago
Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting | Thaiger Crime News

Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting

1 hour ago
Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband&#8217;s murder remains unclear | Thaiger News

Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband’s murder remains unclear

1 hour ago
Phnom Penh accuses Anutin of sovereignty breach after border visit | Thaiger Politics News

Phnom Penh accuses Anutin of sovereignty breach after border visit

2 hours ago
Transgender driver denies accusation despite 240mg% of alcohol in system | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transgender driver denies accusation despite 240mg% of alcohol in system

2 hours ago
Thai Airways breaks into the world&#8217;s top 10 airlines for 2026 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways breaks into the world’s top 10 airlines for 2026

3 hours ago
Thailand bans competitive exams, rankings for children under six | Thaiger Education

Thailand bans competitive exams, rankings for children under six

3 hours ago
Post Malone Thailand concert postponed, ticket refunds offered | Thaiger Bangkok News

Post Malone Thailand concert postponed, ticket refunds offered

3 hours ago
Thai-European man held in Pattaya ketamine vape crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-European man held in Pattaya ketamine vape crackdown

4 hours ago
Four Twenty opens its doors to Thai cannabis farms with guaranteed purchase commitments and technical support | Thaiger Cannabis News

Four Twenty opens its doors to Thai cannabis farms with guaranteed purchase commitments and technical support

5 hours ago
Indian tourist claims Pattaya trio duped him with hair-growth herbs | Thaiger Crime News

Indian tourist claims Pattaya trio duped him with hair-growth herbs

5 hours ago
Chanthaburi durian warehouse owner faces rape allegation from over 20 employees | Thaiger Crime News

Chanthaburi durian warehouse owner faces rape allegation from over 20 employees

6 hours ago
Chinese jade vendor allegedly swindles 2 million baht from Thai victims | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese jade vendor allegedly swindles 2 million baht from Thai victims

7 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 28 to 30) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 28 to 30)

7 hours ago
Thai mother sends shooting threats to school to postpone sports day | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai mother sends shooting threats to school to postpone sports day

7 hours ago
50kg concrete chunk falls from Bangkok interchange bridge | Thaiger News

50kg concrete chunk falls from Bangkok interchange bridge

8 hours ago
Teenage girl killed, sister injured in Nakhon Ratchasima crash casued by professor | Thaiger Road deaths

Teenage girl killed, sister injured in Nakhon Ratchasima crash casued by professor

8 hours ago
Scot hospitalised after girlfriend finds mistress in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Scot hospitalised after girlfriend finds mistress in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Ayutthaya woman admits kidnap and rape claim was a test of her family&#8217;s love | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya woman admits kidnap and rape claim was a test of her family’s love

8 hours ago
BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment

23 hours ago
Lampang locals convicted of stealing shrimp from overturned truck | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang locals convicted of stealing shrimp from overturned truck

24 hours ago
Defence Ministry: USS Abraham Lincoln visit is for rest only | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence Ministry: USS Abraham Lincoln visit is for rest only

24 hours ago
EntertainmentThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 5:19 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.