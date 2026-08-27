‘9 Temples to Heaven’ named Thailand’s Oscar submission

Thailand selected “9 Temples to Heaven” (9 วัดสู่สวรรค์) as its submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations appointed a selection committee made up of film directors, producers, distributors and cinema operators to choose Thailand’s entry for the Oscars.

According to the federation, 51 Thai films met the eligibility requirements for this year’s Best International Feature Film category.

Following the requirements, the films had to be produced outside the US, run for more than 40 minutes and have a commercial theatrical release in their country of origin for at least seven consecutive days between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026.

The committee initially shortlisted eight films:

9 Temples to Heaven (9 วัดสู่สวรรค์)

Gohan (โกฮัง..หัวใจโกโฮม)

Morte Cucina (ครัวสาว)

Human Resource (พนักงานใหม่ (โปรดรับไว้พิจารณา))

The Undertaker 2 (สัปเหร่อ 2)

4 Tigers (เสือ)

Regretfully at Dawn (อรุณกาล)

In the Name of Love (อัศจรรย์วันทอง)

After several rounds of discussions and deliberations, the committee selected “9 Temples to Heaven”, directed by Sompot Chidgasornpongse, as Thailand’s submission.

The film follows a middle-aged man who receives a prediction that his elderly mother may die before his upcoming birthday. He then takes his mother and eight other family members on a one-day journey to visit nine temples in an attempt to ward off bad luck and extend his mother’s life.

As the family travels from temple to temple, the mother’s physical condition gradually deteriorates, adding an emotional dimension to their pilgrimage.

The film features a largely lesser-known cast, including Amara Ramanarong, Surachai Ningsanon, Yanyanan Jirapattarachitrin and Yada Kanjanisakorn.

The 9 Temples to Heaven premiered internationally at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2026 as part of the Directors’ Fortnight programme.

The film later travelled to international festivals and won Best Director and Best Actor at the Shanghai International Film Festival in China. It also recently won Best Film at the 2026 New Zealand International Film Festival.

Following its international festival run, 9 Temples to Heaven is scheduled to return to Thailand. It will open the Bangkok International Film Festival on September 13 before receiving a nationwide theatrical release on September 17.

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