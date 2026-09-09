Cheese in your tea? Bangkok says yes

Author R.F. Kuang, in her novel ‘Katabasis’, said, “Nothing is better than eternal happiness. A cheese toastie is better than nothing. Shouldn’t it stand to reason, then, that a cheese toastie is better than eternal happiness?”

And if the reports are anything to go by, it seems like many people would agree: cheese consumption in Thailand is steadily on the increase, with its market value reaching US$615.4 million in the last year alone. There’s no denying the tastiness of the cheesy fries or a crisp cheese ball from a night market, but do cheese and tea really go together?

Some of Bangkok’s most popular tea chains, stalls and cafés certainly believe so, with cheese tea making its way onto plenty of menus around the city.

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What is cheese tea?

Fear not, no one is stirring Kraft Singles into cha yen. The ‘cheese’ in cheese tea is actually cream cheese that has been mixed with condensed milk, then whipped into a light and velvety foam that complements the fruity sweetness of green or black tea, similar to a whipped cream topping on a milkshake, or the smooth foam on a caffè latte.

Originating in Taiwan, the beverage has quickly gained global popularity, with China’s Hey Tea operating fifteen branches in New York, in addition to stores in New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Korea. Here in Thailand, some of our homegrown brands are also putting their spin on the drink.

Here are some of our recommendations for places around the city to sip some cheese tea.

Owl Cha

Best for: Trying cheese tea without spending much

Trying cheese tea without spending much Format: Grab-and-go bubble tea shop/kiosk

Grab-and-go bubble tea shop/kiosk Price level: ฿, cheese teas around 44 to 54 baht at branches checked

฿, cheese teas around 44 to 54 baht at branches checked Where to find it: Numerous branches around Bangkok

The delightfully adorable Owl Cha café has been a favourite for Bangkokites for a while, and with over 250 locations offering a wide variety of brewed beverages at good prices, their popularity makes complete sense.

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Their Thai tea with cheese is a great introduction to the drink, calling back to a classic flavour with something new, while their Lychee Tea with cheese and their Peach Melon Tea with cheese are a refreshing treat for hot and humid days.

Owl Cha is very much a grab-and-go affair, with small stalls and kiosks making it one of the cheaper and easier ways to give cheese tea a try.

Star Elephant Café

Best for: Fruity, smoothie-style cheese drinks

Fruity, smoothie-style cheese drinks Format: Mostly mall tea shops and counters; seating depends on the branch

Mostly mall tea shops and counters; seating depends on the branch Price level: ฿฿, roughly 80 to 110 baht for many cream cheese drinks

฿฿, roughly 80 to 110 baht for many cream cheese drinks Where to find it: Central Rama 9, Central Rama 3, Union Mall and other Bangkok malls

Another Thai café serving up frothy cheese tea is Star Elephant, a brand with spots in Central Rama 9 and Central Rama 3, as well as Union Mall Phahon Yothin, Donki Mall in Thong Lo, Rama 3 Terminal 21 and multiple others.

Here, the cheesy drinks focus on fruity flavours, like their summery Mango Yoghurt Smoothie or, for fans of the sweet and trendy Japanese fruit, their Shine Muscat Smoothie with cream cheese.

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Rakun Cha

Best for: Lots of choice without premium tea-shop prices

Lots of choice without premium tea-shop prices Format: Franchise kiosks and small takeaway shops

Franchise kiosks and small takeaway shops Price level: ฿, roughly 55 to 85 baht for many premium/cheese drinks

฿, roughly 55 to 85 baht for many premium/cheese drinks Where to find it: Shopping centres, Big C branches and neighbourhood locations around Bangkok

Recognisable by the large and mischievous raccoon logo fixed to each of their stores, Rakun Cha’s convenient locations in places like MRT stations and supermarkets mean it’s often impossible to pass up the chance to stop and grab something delicious to drink.

There are plenty of refreshing cheese tea options to choose from, whether that’s a Lemon Cheese with Orange Fruit Tea, a classic Thai Tea Frappe with cream cheese, or an indulgent Chocolate Frappe with Thai Tea flavoured cream cheese.

Like Owl Cha, it sits firmly at the affordable, grab-and-go end of Bangkok’s cheese tea spectrum.

JIAN CHA Tea

Best for: Premium fruit tea and elaborate cheese-topped drinks

Premium fruit tea and elaborate cheese-topped drinks Format: Polished mall tea shop

Polished mall tea shop Price level: ฿฿, signature cheese drinks around 150 baht

฿฿, signature cheese drinks around 150 baht Where to find it: CentralWorld, One Bangkok, Central Rama 9, Siam Paragon and other Bangkok malls

Even though the name Jian Cha is Chinese for ‘Inspecting Tea’, Jian Cha is a Thai brand through and through, and their devotion to serving up premium, authentic cups of tea seeps into their flavours.

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Not only are their drinks high quality, they are Instagrammable too. All the drinks can be customised with a cream cheese topping, but the Barbie-esque Pink Guava Tea with cream cheese would be the perfect accessory for any pilates princess.

And while ‘cheese tea’ may still sound like the sort of thing invented during a particularly chaotic afternoon in a café, it makes a lot more sense once you remember that nobody is actually dropping a slice of cheddar into your cup.

The creamy, slightly salty topping is there to balance out all that sweetness, rather than turn your afternoon tea into a cheese board.

Wherever and however you choose to cheesify your tea, you’ll understand why this combination of sweetness and saltiness is gaining popularity not just in Asia, but worldwide.

And if you still need convincing, Bangkok gives you plenty of places to conduct the very serious research yourself. Perhaps R.F. Kuang was onto something about cheese and eternal happiness after all.