BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life?

Most people getting around Bangkok will use both the BTS and MRT sooner or later. The difference is that one may end up being more useful depending on where you live, where you work and which parts of the city you visit most often.

BTS is generally more convenient along Sukhumvit, Siam and Silom, while MRT has stronger coverage around areas such as Rama 9, Ratchada, Chinatown and the Old Town. The better fit comes down to your usual routes rather than one system being better overall.

BTS is usually more useful along Sukhumvit and Siam

If a lot of your time is spent around central Sukhumvit, you will probably end up using BTS more.

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The Green Line runs through Mo Chit, Ari, Victory Monument, Phaya Thai and Siam before continuing along Sukhumvit through Chit Lom, Phloen Chit, Nana, Asok, Phrom Phong, Thong Lo, Ekkamai and On Nut. The Silom branch also covers Sala Daeng, Chong Nonsi, Saphan Taksin and Bang Wa.

That makes it handy for plenty of everyday Bangkok routines. You might live around Phrom Phong, work near Siam and meet friends in Thong Lo, for example, without needing to change lines at all.

BTS also connects with the Airport Rail Link at Phaya Thai, while Saphan Taksin is useful if you regularly head towards the Chao Phraya River.

MRT comes into its own in other parts of Bangkok

MRT covers a different slice of the city, which is why it can feel much more useful once you move away from the Sukhumvit corridor.

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The Blue Line serves areas including Lat Phrao, Ratchada, Huai Khwang, Thailand Cultural Centre, Rama 9, Phetchaburi, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Lumphini, Sam Yan and Hua Lamphong before continuing through Chinatown and towards the Old Town.

For someone living around Rama 9 or Huai Khwang, MRT may be the train you use almost every day. It is also particularly useful for visitors heading to Chinatown via Wat Mangkon or towards historic Bangkok through Sanam Chai, where BTS is much less convenient.

The Purple Line also extends MRT’s usefulness towards Nonthaburi and Bang Yai.

Where you live usually answers the question

If you are trying to work out whether BTS or MRT will matter more during your time in Bangkok, start with your home, hotel or office rather than the network map.

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If you are usually around… You will probably use Siam, Chit Lom, Phrom Phong, Thong Lo, Ekkamai BTS Ari, Victory Monument, Phaya Thai BTS Silom around Sala Daeng/Si Lom Both Rama 9, Huai Khwang, Ratchada MRT Chinatown and the Old Town MRT Nonthaburi and Bang Yai MRT Asok and Sukhumvit Both Chatuchak Both

An expat living near BTS Phrom Phong is unlikely to care that MRT technically covers more connecting rail lines if most daily trips stay along Sukhumvit. Someone living five minutes from MRT Rama 9 will probably feel the opposite.

It really is that simple. Use whichever one gets you to most of the places you regularly go with the least faffing around.

What about Rabbit and the MRT card?

The same logic applies to the cards.

Rabbit is the obvious choice if you use BTS regularly. It also works on the Yellow and Pink lines, and is relatively straightforward to use once registered, making it useful for both visitors and residents whose Bangkok revolves around Sukhumvit, Siam or Silom.

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The MRT EMV Visa Card makes more sense for people who spend most of their time on the Blue or Purple lines, especially if they also use the Yellow, Pink or Red Line. Full set-up requires the Bangkok MRT app, eKYC and a Thai-registered mobile number, so it is probably more worthwhile for residents and longer-term visitors than somebody in Bangkok for a few days.

Tourists may not need an MRT card at all. Eligible contactless Visa or Mastercard bank cards can be used directly at Blue and Purple Line gates, so using Rabbit for BTS and your existing bank card for the occasional MRT trip can be perfectly practical.

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One thing to watch with older Bangkok guides is that the old MRT and MRT Plus stored-value cards stopped working for Blue and Purple Line journeys on June 1, 2026.

Sometimes the transfer matters more than the train

BTS and MRT cross at several useful points, including Asok/Sukhumvit, Sala Daeng/Si Lom, Mo Chit/Chatuchak Park and Bang Wa.

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These are not usually one continuous journey behind the same gates. You tap out, walk to the other system and tap back in, which adds a little time and means the shortest-looking route on Google Maps is not always the easiest one.

If staying on BTS or MRT for another few stations avoids an unnecessary change, that can easily be the less annoying option.

Airport trips work in a similar way. From BTS, Phaya Thai connects with the Airport Rail Link, while MRT passengers can change from Phetchaburi to Makkasan.

You do not need the train to do everything

One of the easiest ways to get around Bangkok is to let BTS or MRT handle the long part of the journey and sort out the last kilometre separately.

That might mean walking, taking a motorcycle taxi, getting a regular taxi or using a ride-hailing app once you leave the station. Trying to stay on rail for the entire journey can sometimes create more hassle than it saves.

So if most of your Bangkok life happens around Sukhumvit, Siam and Silom, you will probably lean towards BTS. If you spend more time around Rama 9, Ratchada, Chinatown, the Old Town or Nonthaburi, MRT may be the one you use without thinking about it.

For plenty of people, the answer is simply both. Bangkok still does not have one payment system covering the BTS Green and MRT Blue core in 2026, so use whichever network suits most of your routine and switch when the journey calls for it.