เนื้อเพลง Click – Jisoo แปลไทย

เนื้อเพลง “Click” ของ จีซู สื่อถึงความสัมพันธ์แบบ Friend-zone ที่ทั้งสองฝ่ายรู้ดีว่าไม่ควรข้ามเส้น เพราะอีกฝ่ายเป็นคนเจ้าชู้และเปลี่ยนใจง่าย หากเดินหน้าต่อก็คงมีแต่จะเจ็บ แต่สุดท้ายแพ้แรงดึงดูดทางกายภาพ พอได้ใกล้ชิด สัมผัส หรือจูบกัน เหตุผลทุกอย่างก็พังทลายลง เพราะเคมีร่างกายมันลงตัวหรือ “คลิก” กันอย่างปฏิเสธไม่ได้



[Verse 1]

This isn’t gonna work,

โฆษณา

I know You flirt with everyone,

I know I’m just gonna get hurt,

I know ‘Cause you’re always in and out of love

เรื่องนี้ไม่ได้ผล ฉันรู้

โฆษณา

คุณจีบทุกคน ฉันรู้

ฉันแค่จะเจ็บ ฉันรู้

เพราะคุณมาแล้วไป ในความรักอยู่เสมอ

[Pre-Chorus]

โฆษณา

Counting the reasons that

we shouldn’t Mess up this thing,

be more than friends

But when you hold me like this

โฆษณา

And kiss away our differences

There’s no explanation for it

It’s just the way our bodies click

นับเหตุผลที่ไม่ควร ยำมัวเรื่องนี้

โฆษณา

เกินกว่าเพื่อน

แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้

จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง

ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร

โฆษณา

มันแค่วิธีที่ร่างกายเราพอดี

[Chorus]

Your lips, my lips,

click We were made to fit Your hands,

my hips, click We were made to fit

ปากคุณ ปากฉัน

พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน

พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

[Verse 2]

You say you wanna stay over

And I swear it’s not gonna go there

But I wake up on your left shoulder Closer,

right where I wanna be

คุณพูดอยากจะอยู่ค้างคืน

ฉันสาบาน ไม่ได้ไป

แต่ฉันตื่นที่ไหล่คุณ

ใกล้ที่สุด ที่ฉันอยากจะเป็น

[Pre-Chorus]

Counting the reasons that we shouldn’t Mess up this thing,

be more than friends

But when you hold me like this

And kiss away our differences

There’s no explanation for it

It’s just the way our bodies click

นับเหตุผลที่ไม่ควร ยำมัวเรื่องนี้

เกินกว่าเพื่อน

แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้

จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง

ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร

มันแค่วิธีที่ร่างกายเราพอดีกัน

[Chorus]

Your lips, my lips,

click We were made to fit Your hands,

my hips, click We were made to fit

ปากคุณ ปากฉัน

พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน

พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

[Bridge]

I can’t lie here and lie Looking into your eyes,

your eyes (We were made to fit)

I can’t lie here and lie

Or hide the way that I feel inside (We were made to fit)

ฉันจะนอนโกหก

แล้วโกหกต่อ มองเข้าตาคุณ

ตาคุณ (เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน)

ฉันจะนอนโกหก แล้วโกหกต่อ

หรือปิดบังวิธีที่ฉันรู้สึก (เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน)

[Chorus]

Your lips, my lips,

click We were made to fit Your hands,

my hips, click We were made to fit

ปากคุณ ปากฉัน

พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน

พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

[Outro]

But when you hold me like this

And kiss away our differences

There’s no explanation for it

It’s just the way our bodies click

แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้

จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง

ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร

มันแค่วิธีที่เราพอดี

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