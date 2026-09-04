เนื้อเพลง Click – Jisoo แปลไทย
เนื้อเพลง “Click” ของ จีซู สื่อถึงความสัมพันธ์แบบ Friend-zone ที่ทั้งสองฝ่ายรู้ดีว่าไม่ควรข้ามเส้น เพราะอีกฝ่ายเป็นคนเจ้าชู้และเปลี่ยนใจง่าย หากเดินหน้าต่อก็คงมีแต่จะเจ็บ แต่สุดท้ายแพ้แรงดึงดูดทางกายภาพ พอได้ใกล้ชิด สัมผัส หรือจูบกัน เหตุผลทุกอย่างก็พังทลายลง เพราะเคมีร่างกายมันลงตัวหรือ “คลิก” กันอย่างปฏิเสธไม่ได้
[Verse 1]
This isn’t gonna work,
I know You flirt with everyone,
I know I’m just gonna get hurt,
I know ‘Cause you’re always in and out of love
เรื่องนี้ไม่ได้ผล ฉันรู้
คุณจีบทุกคน ฉันรู้
ฉันแค่จะเจ็บ ฉันรู้
เพราะคุณมาแล้วไป ในความรักอยู่เสมอ
[Pre-Chorus]
Counting the reasons that
we shouldn’t Mess up this thing,
be more than friends
But when you hold me like this
And kiss away our differences
There’s no explanation for it
It’s just the way our bodies click
นับเหตุผลที่ไม่ควร ยำมัวเรื่องนี้
เกินกว่าเพื่อน
แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้
จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง
ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร
มันแค่วิธีที่ร่างกายเราพอดี
[Chorus]
Your lips, my lips,
click We were made to fit Your hands,
my hips, click We were made to fit
ปากคุณ ปากฉัน
พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน
มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน
พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน
[Verse 2]
You say you wanna stay over
And I swear it’s not gonna go there
But I wake up on your left shoulder Closer,
right where I wanna be
คุณพูดอยากจะอยู่ค้างคืน
ฉันสาบาน ไม่ได้ไป
แต่ฉันตื่นที่ไหล่คุณ
ใกล้ที่สุด ที่ฉันอยากจะเป็น
[Pre-Chorus]
Counting the reasons that we shouldn’t Mess up this thing,
be more than friends
But when you hold me like this
And kiss away our differences
There’s no explanation for it
It’s just the way our bodies click
นับเหตุผลที่ไม่ควร ยำมัวเรื่องนี้
เกินกว่าเพื่อน
แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้
จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง
ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร
มันแค่วิธีที่ร่างกายเราพอดีกัน
[Chorus]
Your lips, my lips,
click We were made to fit Your hands,
my hips, click We were made to fit
ปากคุณ ปากฉัน
พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน
มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน
พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน
[Bridge]
I can’t lie here and lie Looking into your eyes,
your eyes (We were made to fit)
I can’t lie here and lie
Or hide the way that I feel inside (We were made to fit)
ฉันจะนอนโกหก
แล้วโกหกต่อ มองเข้าตาคุณ
ตาคุณ (เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน)
ฉันจะนอนโกหก แล้วโกหกต่อ
หรือปิดบังวิธีที่ฉันรู้สึก (เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน)
[Chorus]
Your lips, my lips,
click We were made to fit Your hands,
my hips, click We were made to fit
ปากคุณ ปากฉัน
พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน
มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน
พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน
[Outro]
But when you hold me like this
And kiss away our differences
There’s no explanation for it
It’s just the way our bodies click
แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้
จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง
ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร
มันแค่วิธีที่เราพอดี
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