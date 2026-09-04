บันเทิง

เนื้อเพลง Click – Jisoo แปลไทย

Photo of Aindravudh Aindravudhเผยแพร่: 04 ก.ย. 2569 15:43 น.| อัปเดต: 04 ก.ย. 2569 15:45 น.
เนื้อเพลง Click - Jisoo

เนื้อเพลง “Click” ของ จีซู สื่อถึงความสัมพันธ์แบบ Friend-zone ที่ทั้งสองฝ่ายรู้ดีว่าไม่ควรข้ามเส้น เพราะอีกฝ่ายเป็นคนเจ้าชู้และเปลี่ยนใจง่าย หากเดินหน้าต่อก็คงมีแต่จะเจ็บ แต่สุดท้ายแพ้แรงดึงดูดทางกายภาพ พอได้ใกล้ชิด สัมผัส หรือจูบกัน เหตุผลทุกอย่างก็พังทลายลง เพราะเคมีร่างกายมันลงตัวหรือ “คลิก” กันอย่างปฏิเสธไม่ได้


[Verse 1]

This isn’t gonna work,

โฆษณา

I know You flirt with everyone,

I know I’m just gonna get hurt,

I know ‘Cause you’re always in and out of love

เรื่องนี้ไม่ได้ผล ฉันรู้

โฆษณา

คุณจีบทุกคน ฉันรู้

ฉันแค่จะเจ็บ ฉันรู้

เพราะคุณมาแล้วไป ในความรักอยู่เสมอ

[Pre-Chorus]

โฆษณา

Counting the reasons that

we shouldn’t Mess up this thing,

be more than friends

But when you hold me like this

โฆษณา

And kiss away our differences

There’s no explanation for it

It’s just the way our bodies click

นับเหตุผลที่ไม่ควร ยำมัวเรื่องนี้

โฆษณา

เกินกว่าเพื่อน

แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้

จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง

ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร

โฆษณา

มันแค่วิธีที่ร่างกายเราพอดี

[Chorus]

Your lips, my lips,

click We were made to fit Your hands,

my hips, click We were made to fit

ปากคุณ ปากฉัน

พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน

พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

[Verse 2]
You say you wanna stay over

And I swear it’s not gonna go there

But I wake up on your left shoulder Closer,

right where I wanna be

คุณพูดอยากจะอยู่ค้างคืน

ฉันสาบาน ไม่ได้ไป

แต่ฉันตื่นที่ไหล่คุณ

ใกล้ที่สุด ที่ฉันอยากจะเป็น

[Pre-Chorus]

Counting the reasons that we shouldn’t Mess up this thing,

be more than friends

But when you hold me like this

And kiss away our differences

There’s no explanation for it

It’s just the way our bodies click

นับเหตุผลที่ไม่ควร ยำมัวเรื่องนี้

เกินกว่าเพื่อน

แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้

จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง

ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร

มันแค่วิธีที่ร่างกายเราพอดีกัน

[Chorus]

Your lips, my lips,

click We were made to fit Your hands,

my hips, click We were made to fit

ปากคุณ ปากฉัน

พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน

พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

[Bridge]

I can’t lie here and lie Looking into your eyes,

your eyes (We were made to fit)

I can’t lie here and lie

Or hide the way that I feel inside (We were made to fit)

ฉันจะนอนโกหก

แล้วโกหกต่อ มองเข้าตาคุณ

ตาคุณ (เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน)

ฉันจะนอนโกหก แล้วโกหกต่อ

หรือปิดบังวิธีที่ฉันรู้สึก (เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน)

[Chorus]

Your lips, my lips,

click We were made to fit Your hands,

my hips, click We were made to fit

ปากคุณ ปากฉัน

พอดี เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

มือคุณ สะโพกฉัน

พอดีกัน เกิดมาเพื่อเข้ากัน

[Outro]

ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง

But when you hold me like this

And kiss away our differences

There’s no explanation for it

It’s just the way our bodies click

แต่พอคุณกอดฉันแบบนี้

จูบลบเลือนความแตกต่าง

ไม่มีเหตุผลอะไร

มันแค่วิธีที่เราพอดี

โปสเตอร์เพลง Click จีซู

ติดตาม The Thaiger บน Google News:

ติดตามบน Google News
โฆษณา

ข่าวล่าสุด
เนื้อเพลง Click - Jisoo บันเทิง

เนื้อเพลง Click – Jisoo แปลไทย

14 นาที ที่แล้ว
น้องปีใหม่ ลูกสาวแอฟ ทักษอร แข่งเต้นคว้าเหรียญเงิน บันเทิง

แอฟ ทักษอร ภูมิใจ น้องปีใหม่ คว้าเหรียญเงินแข่งเต้นระดับประเทศ สวยเก่งครบเครื่อง

29 นาที ที่แล้ว
เศรษฐกิจ

ค่ายยักษ์ยังทรุด โฟล์คสวาเกน จ่อลดคนเพิ่ม 5 หมื่นตำแหน่ง รถยุโรปทรุดหนักสู้จีนไม่ไหว

42 นาที ที่แล้ว
หมอเตือน ซื้อทิชชูจากเน็ต ราคาถูก เสี่ยงภูมิแพ้-มะเร็ง แนะดูเลขรหัสก่อนใช้ สุขภาพและการแพทย์

หมอเตือน ซื้อทิชชูจากเน็ต ราคาถูก เสี่ยงภูมิแพ้-มะเร็ง แนะดูเลขรหัสก่อนใช้

1 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
เว็บแฉโกงสอบท้องถิ่น 68 เปิดชื่อใหม่ &quot;แกไม่รอดแน่&quot; หลังเว็บเดิมหาย ข่าว

เว็บแฉโกงสอบท้องถิ่น 68 เปิดชื่อใหม่ “แกไม่รอดแน่” หลังเว็บเดิมหาย

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าว

“ณัฐวุฒิ” เดือดผลัก “สมชัย” ร่วงตกจากจักรยาน หน้า สน. ลั่นไม่กลัวคดีทำร้ายร่างกาย

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ทนายตั้ม ษิทรา โต้คนทวงสัญญาดื่มปัสสาวะ ข่าว

ทนายตั้ม ตอบแล้วดื่มฉี่ 71 แก้วหรือยัง สวนคนทวงสัญญา ไม่รู้กฎหมายไทย

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ประวัติ พระวชิรสิทธิโสภณ ผู้ช่วยเจ้าอาวาสวัดสระเกศ พระนักพุทธจิตวิทยา ข่าว

ประวัติ พระวชิรสิทธิโสภณ ผู้ช่วยเจ้าอาวาสวัดสระเกศ พระนักพุทธจิตวิทยา

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
หมอปากแซ่บคุยดร.ธนกฤตขอบวชตลอดชีวิต ข่าว

หมอปากแซ่บ ไม่ทน! อยู่บ้านสบาย ๆ ดีกว่าเหนื่อยช่วยคน ขอบวชตลอดชีวิต

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวการเมือง

หมายถึงใคร? “ศุภชัย ใจสมุทร” โพสต์ด่าแรง ด้าน “สส.ไอซ์” โผล่แจมบอกสลิ้งแตก

2 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าว

“ทนายตั้ม” ติดหนวด ยื่นเอกสารกระทรวงมหาดไทย ตรวจสอบเงิน “มูลนิธิกันจอมพลังช่วยสู้”

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวการเมือง

รัฐบาลเปิดตัวรายการ “คุยกับ ครม.อนุทิน” ออกอากาศเทปแรก 5 ก.ย.

3 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ชีวิตล่าสุด เจิ้งส่วง อยู่สหรัฐฯ หนี้คดีจีนกว่า 120 ล้านหยวน บันเทิง

เปิดชีวิตล่าสุด นางเอกดัง หมดอนาคตเพราะเลี่ยงภาษี แบกหนี้ 550 ล้านบาท ย้ายไปอยู่สหรัฐฯ

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ไม่ใช่แค่นี้! เพจดังแฉ หมอปากแซ่บ แชตด่าพยาบาล ทั้งวันทั้งคืน หลังขอลาออก ข่าว

ไม่ใช่แค่นี้! เพจดังแฉ หมอปากแซ่บ แชตด่าพยาบาล ทั้งวันทั้งคืน หลังขอลาออก

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
คลังย้ำผ่านเกณฑ์บัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ 69 แล้ว อย่าลืมยืนยันตัวตน เศรษฐกิจ

วิธียืนยันตัวตนบัตรสวัสดิการแห่งรัฐ ก่อนใช้สิทธิ 1 ต.ค.นี้ ขึ้นข้อความไหน ถือว่าสำเร็จ

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวต่างประเทศ

สั่งกักบริเวณ 2 ลูกเรือ USS Abraham Lincoln หลังก่อเหตุทะเลาะวิวาทในพัทยา

4 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวต่างประเทศ

ด่วน! จนท.เนปาลช่วยคนงาน 2 คน รอดตายปาฏิหาริย์ หลังติดในอุโมงค์นาน 9 วัน

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
วิจารณ์ยับ! ครูเขมร สอนนักเรียนพูด &quot;ไทยขโมยแผ่นดิน&quot; ปลูกฝังความเกลียดชัง ข่าว

วิจารณ์ยับ! ครูเขมร สอนเด็กอนุบาลพูด “ไทยขโมยแผ่นดิน” ปลูกฝังความเกลียดชัง

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
คดีพลิก ผู้บริโภคชนะคดี &quot;กระทะโคเรียคิง&quot; ศาลอุทธรณ์สั่งชดเชยสูงสุดรายละ 2,500 บาท ข่าว

คดีพลิก! ผู้บริโภคชนะคดี “กระทะโคเรียคิง” โฆษณาเกินจริง ศาลอุทธรณ์สั่งชดเชยรายละ 2,500 บาท

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวการเมือง

“อนุทิน” ถกเรื่อง Data Center วางกติกาให้ทันเทคโนโลยี ก้าวสู่ศูนย์กลางดิจิทัลภูมิภาค

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าวอาชญากรรม

ขุดประวัติ นักมวยลูกครึ่งไทย-อเมริกัน ทำร้ายแฟนสาวดับคารีสอร์ทเชียงใหม่

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
รพ.เปาโล สมุทรปราการ และ พระประแดง แจงปมหมอปากแซ่บ ยืนยันไม่มีส่วนเกี่ยวข้อง ข่าว

รพ.เปาโล แจงปมหมอปากแซ่บ สิ้นสุดหน้าที่ตั้งแต่ปี 67 ยืนยันไม่มีส่วนเกี่ยวข้อง

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
สวยสะกด! ส่องนักตบลูกยางสาว ทีมชาติอิรัก หมายเลข 1 สวยน่ารัก ดีกรีว่าที่หมอฟัน ข่าวกีฬา

สวยสะกด! ส่องนักตบลูกยางสาว ทีมชาติอิรัก หมายเลข 1 สวยน่ารัก ดีกรีว่าที่หมอฟัน

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
ข่าว

ตำรวจบุกรวบ หนุ่มสิงคโปร์ คนร้ายข้ามชาติคดียาเสพติด เจอสารเคมีประกอบวัตถุระเบิดด้วย

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
MGI โต้ Miss Universe ไม่มีอำนาจชี้ชะตา MUT พร้อมใช้กฎหมายหากแทรกแซง บันเทิง

MGI โต้ Miss Universe ไม่มีอำนาจชี้ชะตา MUT พร้อมใช้กฎหมายหากแทรกแซง

5 ชั่วโมง ที่แล้ว
Photo of Aindravudh Aindravudhเผยแพร่: 04 ก.ย. 2569 15:43 น.| อัปเดต: 04 ก.ย. 2569 15:45 น.
Photo of Aindravudh

Aindravudh

นักเขียนประจำ Thaiger มีประสบการณ์เขียนข่าวมากกว่า 5 ปี จบการศึกษาด้านภาษาและประวัติศาสตร์ จากคณะศิลปศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ มีความสนใจ ประเด็นความเคลื่อนไหวทางสังคมและการเมือง เจาะประเด็นข่าวทางสังคม ด้วยกลวิธีการเล่าเรื่องแบบย่อยง่าย อย่างงานเขียนสร้างสรรค์ สั้น กระชับ จับทุกประเด็น หัวข้อที่เชียวชาญคือเรื่องไลฟ์สไตล์ เลขเด็ด หวยรัฐบาลไทย หวยลาว ช่องทางติดต่อ vajara@thethaiger.com

ข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ค่ายยักษ์ยังทรุด โฟล์คสวาเกน จ่อลดคนเพิ่ม 5 หมื่นตำแหน่ง รถยุโรปทรุดหนักสู้จีนไม่ไหว

เผยแพร่: 4 กันยายน 2569
หมอเตือน ซื้อทิชชูจากเน็ต ราคาถูก เสี่ยงภูมิแพ้-มะเร็ง แนะดูเลขรหัสก่อนใช้

หมอเตือน ซื้อทิชชูจากเน็ต ราคาถูก เสี่ยงภูมิแพ้-มะเร็ง แนะดูเลขรหัสก่อนใช้

เผยแพร่: 4 กันยายน 2569
เว็บแฉโกงสอบท้องถิ่น 68 เปิดชื่อใหม่ &quot;แกไม่รอดแน่&quot; หลังเว็บเดิมหาย

เว็บแฉโกงสอบท้องถิ่น 68 เปิดชื่อใหม่ “แกไม่รอดแน่” หลังเว็บเดิมหาย

เผยแพร่: 4 กันยายน 2569

“ณัฐวุฒิ” เดือดผลัก “สมชัย” ร่วงตกจากจักรยาน หน้า สน. ลั่นไม่กลัวคดีทำร้ายร่างกาย

เผยแพร่: 4 กันยายน 2569
Back to top button