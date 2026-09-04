เนื้อเพลง SaWaDiKa – Lisa แปลไทย ไทยซอฟต์พาวเวอร์เต็มเปี่ยม

[Chorus]

ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ

เพชรที่ข้อมือส่องแสงเย็นวาบ

นาฬิกาเรือนนี้ส่งตรงจากเจนีวา

ถ้าเธอรู้เรื่องจริง เธอก็คงรู้ดี

ตัวแม่บนจอทีวีตรงหน้าแกก็คือฉัน

เฟอร์รารี่สีอินดิโกขับทะยาน

La Lalisa, ตัวแม่ระดับดีว่า

สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

[Chorus]

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Yeah, you know my wrist is cold

Got this timepiece from Geneva

If you know it, then you know

I’m that bitch on your TV

And my Ferrari, indigo

La Lalisa, la diva

สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Yeah, you know my wrist is cold

Got this timepiece from Geneva

If you know it, then you know

I’m that bitch on your TV

And my Ferrari, indigo

La Lalisa, la diva

สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

[Interlude]

เดี๋ยวนะ แป๊บดิ เดี๋ยวก่อน…

โฆษณา

[Interlude]

Hold on, let me, hold on, let me, hold on, let me—

[Verse 1]

ใครปล่อยเสือหลุดจากกรงวะเนี่ย?

ถอยไป หลีกทางให้พ้น

ฟาดเรียบ เก็บเรียบ จบคดีแบบตัวท็อป

ยกมือขึ้นซะ ยัดฉันเข้าตารางที

คว้าแชมป์มาหมด ทุกคนเรียกฉันเบอร์หนึ่ง

สะบัดผมสวยเหมือนเพิ่งเดินออกจากซาลอน

ลุคฉันแต่ละชุดคือคลิปไฮไลต์ระดับตำนาน

เล็งเป้าแล้วซัดตรงจุด เป่าควันออกจากปากกระบอกปืน

ต้องใช้คนกี่คนวะ? ต้องพยายามขนาดไหน?

มีกี่ตัวที่คอยจ้องจะเกาะกระแสฉัน?

กี่คนอยากได้ชื่อเสียงแบบฉัน?

แล้วมีสักกี่คนที่มีวินัยพอ?

กี่คนที่เข้าใจจริง?

กี่คนที่เคยผ่านจุดที่ฉันเคยยืน?

มีใครเข้าถึงตัวตนข้างในฉันจริง ๆ บ้างล่ะ?

[Verse 1]

Who let this bitch out of the cage?

Move that (Hey), get out of the way

Murder, killed that, I’m on the case

Hands up (Hey), now lock me away

Championship, they call me the one

Whip my shit like it’s a salon

I throw fits like highlight clips

I aim, I hit, blow smoke off the gun (Hey)

How many does it take? How many does it take?

How many, how many tryna ride my wave?

How many want my name?

How many, how many got discipline?

How many comprehend?

How many that been where I been?

How many get me from within’?

[Pre-Chorus]

ปล่อยอารมณ์ลอยไปบนฟ้าสุดขอบตา

ไม่มีเพดานกั้นในความคิดฉันหรอกนะ

โฆษณา

[Pre-Chorus]

Catch me in my feelings, up in the sky

Baby, there’s no ceiling in my mind (Ah)

[Chorus]

ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ

เพชรที่ข้อมือส่องแสงเย็นวาบ

นาฬิกาเรือนนี้ส่งตรงจากเจนีวา

ถ้าเธอรู้เรื่องจริง เธอก็คงรู้ดี

ตัวแม่บนจอทีวีตรงหน้าแกก็คือฉัน

เฟอร์รารี่สีอินดิโกขับทะยาน

La Lalisa, ตัวแม่ระดับดีว่า

สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

[Chorus]

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Yeah, you know my wrist is cold

Got this timepiece from Geneva

If you know it, then you know

I’m that bitch on your TV

And my Ferrari, indigo

La Lalisa, la diva

สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Yeah, you know my wrist is cold

Got this timepiece from Geneva

If you know it, then you know

I’m that bitch on your TV

And my Ferrari, indigo

La Lalisa, la diva

สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

[Verse 2]

แบงก์-แบงก์ ลั่นกลางบางกอก

ตะโกน “เก่งมาก” ไปพร้อมกับเดอะแก๊ง

เงินบาทไหลเข้าบัญชี กวาดกลับไปเป็นกระสอบ

คิวทองฝังเพชร งานแน่นไม่เว้นวัน

บอกว่าใจเย็นก่อน ปล่อยให้ฉันได้โชว์ของ

โผล่ไปที่ไหนก็เป็นโชว์ ขอดริฟต์ตุ๊กตุ๊กหมุนรอบวง

ก้าวขึ้นระเบียงหรู บนชั้นดาดฟ้า

กระโดดขึ้นฮอลัดฟ้าไปเลยสิ

สรุปจะตามมาไหม หรือจะยืนงง?

ฉันคือเสียงนาฬิกาที่ปลุกทุกคนให้ตื่น

ใช่ ฉันมันตัวปั่น ชอบความวุ่นวาย

อยู่เพื่อความช็อก เล่นใหญ่ระดับสะเทือนวงการ

เยอะไปเหรอ? ดราม่าเกินไปงั้นสิ?

โหดจัดจนคนทนไม่ไหว ไปเรียกรถพยาบาลมาช่วยด่วน

โฆษณา

[Verse 2]

Bang-bang, Bangkok bang

Screaming, “เก่งมาก” with my gang

Baht be going in my bank ’til I’m going out with a bag

Thai’d up like I’m booked, booked

I’m like hold up, let me cook, cook

Put a show on when I show up, doing donuts in a tuktuk

Step on the terrace (Yeah), the rooftop

Hop in the back of the chop, chop

Like are you coming or what? (Yeah)

I’m like the tick on your clock, waking them up

Yes, I’m a trouble fanatic (Yeah)

Live for the shock like I’m anaphylactic

Is it too much? Am I overdramatic? (Yeah)

Sick, I’m too sick, better call me a medic

[Pre-Chorus]

Catch me in my feelings, up in the sky

Baby, there’s no ceiling in my mind (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

ปล่อยอารมณ์ลอยไปบนฟ้าสุดขอบตา

ไม่มีเพดานกั้นในความคิดฉันหรอกนะ

[Chorus]

ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ

เพชรที่ข้อมือส่องแสงเย็นวาบ

นาฬิกาเรือนนี้ส่งตรงจากเจนีวา

ถ้าเธอรู้เรื่องจริง เธอก็คงรู้ดี

ตัวแม่บนจอทีวีตรงหน้าแกก็คือฉัน

เฟอร์รารี่สีอินดิโกขับทะยาน

La Lalisa, ตัวแม่ระดับดีว่า

สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

โฆษณา

[Chorus]

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Yeah, you know my wrist is cold

Got this timepiece from Geneva

If you know it, then you know

I’m that bitch on your TV

And my Ferrari, indigo

La Lalisa, la diva

สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Yeah, you know my wrist is cold

Got this timepiece from Geneva

If you know it, then you know

I’m that bitch on your TV

And my Ferrari, indigo

La Lalisa, la diva

สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

[Outro]

ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ

ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ

ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ

ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

[Outro]

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ

Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

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