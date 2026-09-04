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เนื้อเพลง SaWaDiKa – Lisa แปลไทย ไทยซอฟต์พาวเวอร์เต็มเปี่ยม

Photo of Aindravudh Aindravudhเผยแพร่: 04 ก.ย. 2569 08:41 น.| อัปเดต: 04 ก.ย. 2569 09:29 น.
เนื้อเพลง SaWaDiKa - Lisa แปลไทย ไทยซอฟต์พาวเวอร์เต็มเปี่ยม

SaWaDiKa

  • LISA
  • Producers: Thom Bridges & Ojivolta
  • เนื้อเพลงแปลไทย: Thaiger

[Chorus]
ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ
เพชรที่ข้อมือส่องแสงเย็นวาบ
นาฬิกาเรือนนี้ส่งตรงจากเจนีวา
ถ้าเธอรู้เรื่องจริง เธอก็คงรู้ดี
ตัวแม่บนจอทีวีตรงหน้าแกก็คือฉัน
เฟอร์รารี่สีอินดิโกขับทะยาน
La Lalisa, ตัวแม่ระดับดีว่า
สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

[Chorus]
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I’m that bitch on your TV
And my Ferrari, indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I’m that bitch on your TV
And my Ferrari, indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

[Interlude]
เดี๋ยวนะ แป๊บดิ เดี๋ยวก่อน…

โฆษณา

[Interlude]
Hold on, let me, hold on, let me, hold on, let me—

[Verse 1]
ใครปล่อยเสือหลุดจากกรงวะเนี่ย?
ถอยไป หลีกทางให้พ้น
ฟาดเรียบ เก็บเรียบ จบคดีแบบตัวท็อป
ยกมือขึ้นซะ ยัดฉันเข้าตารางที
คว้าแชมป์มาหมด ทุกคนเรียกฉันเบอร์หนึ่ง
สะบัดผมสวยเหมือนเพิ่งเดินออกจากซาลอน
ลุคฉันแต่ละชุดคือคลิปไฮไลต์ระดับตำนาน
เล็งเป้าแล้วซัดตรงจุด เป่าควันออกจากปากกระบอกปืน
ต้องใช้คนกี่คนวะ? ต้องพยายามขนาดไหน?
มีกี่ตัวที่คอยจ้องจะเกาะกระแสฉัน?
กี่คนอยากได้ชื่อเสียงแบบฉัน?
แล้วมีสักกี่คนที่มีวินัยพอ?
กี่คนที่เข้าใจจริง?
กี่คนที่เคยผ่านจุดที่ฉันเคยยืน?
มีใครเข้าถึงตัวตนข้างในฉันจริง ๆ บ้างล่ะ?

[Verse 1]
Who let this bitch out of the cage?
Move that (Hey), get out of the way
Murder, killed that, I’m on the case
Hands up (Hey), now lock me away
Championship, they call me the one
Whip my shit like it’s a salon
I throw fits like highlight clips
I aim, I hit, blow smoke off the gun (Hey)
How many does it take? How many does it take?
How many, how many tryna ride my wave?
How many want my name?
How many, how many got discipline?
How many comprehend?
How many that been where I been?
How many get me from within’?

[Pre-Chorus]
ปล่อยอารมณ์ลอยไปบนฟ้าสุดขอบตา
ไม่มีเพดานกั้นในความคิดฉันหรอกนะ

โฆษณา

[Pre-Chorus]
Catch me in my feelings, up in the sky
Baby, there’s no ceiling in my mind (Ah)

[Chorus]
ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ
เพชรที่ข้อมือส่องแสงเย็นวาบ
นาฬิกาเรือนนี้ส่งตรงจากเจนีวา
ถ้าเธอรู้เรื่องจริง เธอก็คงรู้ดี
ตัวแม่บนจอทีวีตรงหน้าแกก็คือฉัน
เฟอร์รารี่สีอินดิโกขับทะยาน
La Lalisa, ตัวแม่ระดับดีว่า
สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

[Chorus]
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I’m that bitch on your TV
And my Ferrari, indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I’m that bitch on your TV
And my Ferrari, indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

[Verse 2]
แบงก์-แบงก์ ลั่นกลางบางกอก
ตะโกน “เก่งมาก” ไปพร้อมกับเดอะแก๊ง
เงินบาทไหลเข้าบัญชี กวาดกลับไปเป็นกระสอบ
คิวทองฝังเพชร งานแน่นไม่เว้นวัน
บอกว่าใจเย็นก่อน ปล่อยให้ฉันได้โชว์ของ
โผล่ไปที่ไหนก็เป็นโชว์ ขอดริฟต์ตุ๊กตุ๊กหมุนรอบวง
ก้าวขึ้นระเบียงหรู บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
กระโดดขึ้นฮอลัดฟ้าไปเลยสิ
สรุปจะตามมาไหม หรือจะยืนงง?
ฉันคือเสียงนาฬิกาที่ปลุกทุกคนให้ตื่น
ใช่ ฉันมันตัวปั่น ชอบความวุ่นวาย
อยู่เพื่อความช็อก เล่นใหญ่ระดับสะเทือนวงการ
เยอะไปเหรอ? ดราม่าเกินไปงั้นสิ?
โหดจัดจนคนทนไม่ไหว ไปเรียกรถพยาบาลมาช่วยด่วน

โฆษณา

[Verse 2]
Bang-bang, Bangkok bang
Screaming, “เก่งมาก” with my gang
Baht be going in my bank ’til I’m going out with a bag
Thai’d up like I’m booked, booked
I’m like hold up, let me cook, cook
Put a show on when I show up, doing donuts in a tuktuk
Step on the terrace (Yeah), the rooftop
Hop in the back of the chop, chop
Like are you coming or what? (Yeah)
I’m like the tick on your clock, waking them up
Yes, I’m a trouble fanatic (Yeah)
Live for the shock like I’m anaphylactic
Is it too much? Am I overdramatic? (Yeah)
Sick, I’m too sick, better call me a medic

[Pre-Chorus]
Catch me in my feelings, up in the sky
Baby, there’s no ceiling in my mind (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus]
ปล่อยอารมณ์ลอยไปบนฟ้าสุดขอบตา
ไม่มีเพดานกั้นในความคิดฉันหรอกนะ

[Chorus]
ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ
เพชรที่ข้อมือส่องแสงเย็นวาบ
นาฬิกาเรือนนี้ส่งตรงจากเจนีวา
ถ้าเธอรู้เรื่องจริง เธอก็คงรู้ดี
ตัวแม่บนจอทีวีตรงหน้าแกก็คือฉัน
เฟอร์รารี่สีอินดิโกขับทะยาน
La Lalisa, ตัวแม่ระดับดีว่า
สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

โฆษณา

[Chorus]
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I’m that bitch on your TV
And my Ferrari, indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I’m that bitch on your TV
And my Ferrari, indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

[Outro]
ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ
ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ
ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ
ฮัลโหล สวัสดีค่ะ เธอไปนู่นแล้ว (เฮ้)

[Outro]
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

ติดตาม The Thaiger บน Google News:

ติดตามบน Google News
โฆษณา

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Photo of Aindravudh Aindravudhเผยแพร่: 04 ก.ย. 2569 08:41 น.| อัปเดต: 04 ก.ย. 2569 09:29 น.
Photo of Aindravudh

Aindravudh

นักเขียนประจำ Thaiger มีประสบการณ์เขียนข่าวมากกว่า 5 ปี จบการศึกษาด้านภาษาและประวัติศาสตร์ จากคณะศิลปศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยธรรมศาสตร์ มีความสนใจ ประเด็นความเคลื่อนไหวทางสังคมและการเมือง เจาะประเด็นข่าวทางสังคม ด้วยกลวิธีการเล่าเรื่องแบบย่อยง่าย อย่างงานเขียนสร้างสรรค์ สั้น กระชับ จับทุกประเด็น หัวข้อที่เชียวชาญคือเรื่องไลฟ์สไตล์ เลขเด็ด หวยรัฐบาลไทย หวยลาว ช่องทางติดต่อ vajara@thethaiger.com

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อดีตจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะ ทรงขอจัดพิธีพระบรมศพเรียบง่าย ลดภาระประชาชน

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รัฐบาล เอาจริง! สั่งสอบ หมอปากแซ่บ ด่าผู้ป่วยชั้นต่ำ เหยียดสิทธิบัตรทอง 30 บาท

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