ณวัฒน์ ปลด อินเดีย หลุดเจ้าภาพประกวด MGI 2026 เตรียมหาสถานที่จัดงานในไทย

บอสณวัฒน์ สั่งปลด อินเดีย หลุดเจ้าภาพประกวด MGI 2026 เหตุจัดงานไม่ได้มาตรฐานองค์กร เตรียมดึงกลับมาจัดงานที่ไทย

เมื่อช่วงบ่ายของวันที่ 3 กันยายน 2569 เพจเฟซบุ๊ก Miss Grand International เผยแพร่ประกาศอย่างเป็นทางการจากองค์กร ถึงการแจ้งยุติบทบาทการเป็นเจ้าภาพของประเทศอินเดีย ในการประกวด มิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนล 2026 (MGI 2026) ซึ่งมีกำหนดจัดขึ้นในช่วงเดือนกันยายน-ตุลาคม 2569 พร้อมแจ้งสาเหตุปลดฟ้าผ่า ระบุว่า

“OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

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MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL 2026

Miss Grand International would like to officially announce that the organization has decided to discontinue all activities related to Miss Grand International 2026 in India and relocate the remaining activities of the competition to Thailand.

This decision has been made following the host country’s failure to fulfill the contractual commitments and standards agreed upon with Miss Grand International.

Under the terms of the agreement, the host country is required to provide five-star hospitality and maintain five-star production standards throughout the competition. These requirements are essential to ensuring the safety, comfort, and overall experience of our contestants, as well as maintaining the professional standards and integrity of Miss Grand International.

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Unfortunately, despite discussions and efforts to address the situation, the agreed contractual standards have not been met. As a result, Miss Grand International has determined that continuing the competition under the current circumstances would not be in the best interests of the contestants, staff, partners, or the organization.

After careful consideration, Miss Grand International has therefore made the decision to end all activities in India and proceed with the competition in Thailand.

Miss Grand International 2026 will take place in Thailand from September 18 to October 10, 2026.

Further details regarding the schedule, venues, activities, and arrangements in Thailand will be officially announced by Miss Grand International in due course.

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We sincerely thank all contestants, partners, supporters, and everyone involved in Miss Grand International 2026 for their continued understanding and support during this competition.”

“ประกาศอย่างเป็นทางการ

มิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนล 2026

กองประกวดมิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนลขอประกาศอย่างเป็นทางการว่า ทางองค์กรได้ตัดสินใจยุติกิจกรรมทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการประกวดมิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนล 2026 ในประเทศอินเดีย และย้ายกิจกรรมที่เหลือของการประกวดไปยังประเทศไทย

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การตัดสินใจดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้นเนื่องจากประเทศเจ้าภาพไม่สามารถปฏิบัติตามพันธกรณีในสัญญาและมาตรฐานที่ตกลงไว้กับมิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนลได้

ภายใต้เงื่อนไขของข้อตกลง ประเทศเจ้าภาพมีหน้าที่ต้องจัดเตรียมการต้อนรับระดับห้าดาวและรักษามาตรฐานการผลิตระดับห้าดาวตลอดการแข่งขัน ข้อกำหนดเหล่านี้มีความจำเป็นอย่างยิ่งในการรับประกันความปลอดภัย ความสะดวกสบาย และประสบการณ์โดยรวมของผู้เข้าประกวด ตลอดจนการรักษามาตรฐานและชื่อเสียงระดับมืออาชีพของมิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนล

น่าเสียดายที่แม้จะมีการพูดคุยและพยายามแก้ไขสถานการณ์แล้ว แต่มาตรฐานตามสัญญาที่ตกลงกันไว้ก็ยังไม่เป็นไปตามกำหนด ด้วยเหตุนี้ มิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนลจึงประเมินว่าการดำเนินกิจการแข่งขันต่อภายใต้สถานการณ์ปัจจุบันจะไม่ส่งผลดีต่อตัวผู้เข้าประกวด ทีมงาน พาร์ทเนอร์ หรือทางองค์กรแต่อย่างใด

หลังจากพิจารณาอย่างรอบคอบแล้ว มิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนลจึงตัดสินใจยุติกิจกรรมทั้งหมดในประเทศอินเดีย และดำเนินการประกวดต่อในประเทศไทย

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การประกวดมิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนล 2026 จะจัดขึ้นที่ประเทศไทย ตั้งแต่วันที่ 18 กันยายน ถึง 10 ตุลาคม 2026

รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับกำหนดการ สถานที่จัดงาน กิจกรรม และการจัดการต่าง ๆ ในประเทศไทย จะประกาศอย่างเป็นทางการโดยมิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนลในลำดับต่อไป

เราขอขอบคุณผู้เข้าประกวด พาร์ทเนอร์ ผู้สนับสนุน และทุกคนที่มีส่วนเกี่ยวข้องกับมิสแกรนด์อินเตอร์เนชันแนล 2026 ทุกท่านอย่างจริงใจ สำหรับความเข้าใจและการสนับสนุนที่มีให้เสมอมาในระหว่างการแข่งขันนี้”

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อ้างอิงจาก : FB Miss Grand International

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