Thailand women’s volleyball team gets 14.7 million baht reward

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team received around 14.7 million baht in prize money at Government House on September 3 after winning the 2026 Asian championship and securing a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met the team following their title win on August 30, joined by Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, Sports Authority of Thailand officials and representatives from the Volleyball Association of Thailand.

The prize money was provided by the government through the National Sports Development Fund and transferred directly into the athletes’ bank accounts during the ceremony.

Anutin pressed a button to initiate the transfers in real time. Players using Krungthai Bank saw 600,000 baht credited to their accounts immediately and checked their balances during the event.

Volleyball Association of Thailand president Somporn Chaibangyang said the Olympic qualification followed around 40 years of planning and development.

He said Thailand first set its sights on Olympic qualification in 1997, initially targeting the 2004 Athens Games, before finally achieving the goal on August 30 this year.

Somporn said the next priority would be developing successive generations of players to maintain the national team’s progress.

Anutin congratulated the team and thanked the players and coaching staff for their Asian championship victory and Olympic qualification.

The players later presented Anutin with a volleyball signed by the team. He exchanged several passes with captain Pornpun Guedpard before asking staff to place the signed ball in a display case at Government House.

The team also offered its championship trophy to the government for display, but Anutin suggested making a replica instead so the original could remain with the Volleyball Association of Thailand.

The government said the financial reward recognised the work of the players, coaches and support staff while continuing support for Thai volleyball through athlete welfare, sports science and related funding.

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