Thailand vs Australia Head-to-Head: Volleyball Asian Championship 2026

Thailand’s defending champion women’s volleyball team opens its Asian Championship campaign against Australia on Friday, August 21, in Tianjin, China. The Group B match kicks off at 1pm Thailand time, 2pm local time.

On paper the gap is wide. Thailand sits 17th in the FIVB world rankings with 189.26 points, third among the Asian teams in the tournament behind Japan and China. Australia is 80th with 46.67 points, a 63-place and 142-point gap between the two sides.

History backs up the ranking gap. In five meetings between the two national teams since 2013, Thailand has won every match 3-0 without dropping a single set, including a 3-0 win at the 2023 Asian Championship and a 3-0 win at the 2022 AVC Cup in the Philippines, where Pimpichaya Kokram top-scored with 16 points.

The scoreline still matters beyond the result. A 3-0 win nets Thailand roughly 3.08 world ranking points, a 3-1 win only 0.58, and a 3-2 win just 0.01. A loss, on the other hand, would cost Thailand between 11.92 and 16.92 points depending on the scoreline, a heavy penalty against a much lower-ranked opponent.

Australia arrives in Tianjin as 2025 Oceania champion under coach Russell Borgeaud, who has received ongoing coaching support through the FIVB’s Volleyball Empowerment programme. Thailand is expected to win comfortably, but that expectation puts the pressure squarely on the Thai side to close out the match quickly and avoid letting Australia hang around.

The Asian Championship runs from August 21-30 at the Tianjin Olympic Center Gymnasium. Thailand shares Group B with Australia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan, with the tournament winner earning direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and the top three securing spots at the 2027 World Championship.

After the Australia match, Thailand has two days off before facing Indonesia on August 24 and Kazakhstan on August 25. The tournament is broadcast live on Monomax.

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