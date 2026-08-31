Thailand beats China to seal 2028 Olympic volleyball berth

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 31, 2026, 9:19 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand beats China to seal 2028 Olympic volleyball berth | Thaiger

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team beat China 3-2 in Tianjin on August 30 to win the Asian title and seal Olympic qualification. The victory in the final of the 2026 AVC Women’s Continental Championship carried an automatic quota berth for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Only the winner of the final took that place.

Thailand took the opening set 25-20 at the Tianjin Olympic Center Gymnasium. China levelled with a 25-11 second set, then took the third 25-23. Thailand answered with the fourth 25-18 and closed out the decider 15-10.

Thai player reacts after Thailand beat China in the AVC Continental Championship final

The underdog margin was thin. Thailand entered the final ranked 17th in the world, against China in 7th place. Across the five sets, total points finished 99-98 in Thailand’s favour. A single point separated the two sides over the whole match.

The gap opened up at the net. Thailand won the attacking battle 68-59, while China edged the blocks 11-10.

Outside hitter Sasipaporn Janthawisut top-scored in the final with 28 points. Her haul included 25 attack points and 3 aces. Thatdao Nuekjang added 18 points with 7 blocks, and Chatchu-on Moksri contributed 17.

Thailand coaching staff celebrate after the win over China in Tianjin

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Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai started Pimpichaya Kokram, Thatdao Nuekjang, Chatchu-on Moksri, Sasipaporn, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala and Pornpun Guedpard. Piyanut Pannoy played as libero.

Thailand went into the tournament as defending champions and left it with a fourth AVC Women’s Continental Championship title. It is the country’s first team-sport Olympic qualification since the men’s football team reached the 1968 Mexico City Games.

Japan completed the podium, beating Iran 3-0 in the bronze-medal match.

The championship doubled as an Asian qualifier for the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup. Thailand, China and Japan took the three berths available to AVC teams. Thailand therefore leaves Tianjin with two tournament places, one for next year’s World Cup and one for Los Angeles.

Thailand women volleyball team hold a Ticket to LA28 Olympic Games banner in Tianjin

Government lines up 11.76 million baht in prize money

The National Sports Development Fund has moved to reward the squad. It is preparing to put a total of 11,760,000 baht to its board for approval, under the fund’s rules on prize money for gold medallists at Asian championships in Olympic sports.

Each of the 14 players stands to receive 600,000 baht, or 8.4 million baht in total. The coaching staff would share 840,000 baht. The Thailand Volleyball Association would receive 2,520,000 baht.

Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri chairs the fund’s executive board, and Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul is its vice-chairman. The pair ordered the proposal to be submitted, though the money cannot be paid until the board signs it off.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 31, 2026, 9:19 AM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.