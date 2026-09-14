Thai badminton player Sarunrak wins the Vietnam Open

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 14, 2026, 1:14 PM
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Thai badminton player Sarunrak wins the Vietnam Open | Thaiger
Photo by DUC KHUE taken from Vietnam.vn

Thailand’s Sarunrak Vitidsarn beat world No.39 Isharani Baruah of India in straight games to win the Vietnam Open 2026 women’s singles title in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday, September 13.

The 20 year old, ranked 106th in the world, controlled the final at Nguyen Du Stadium to win 21-8, 21-15. The victory earned Sarunrak US$8,250, about 270,000 baht, from the BWF World Tour Super 100 event.

Sarunrak had already produced one of her strongest results of the tournament in the semifinal, defeating top seed Tanvi Sharma of India 21-19, 22-20. She recovered from 19-13 down in the opening game and from a 16-2 deficit in the second to reach her first Super 100 final.

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The title adds another achievement to the Vitidsarn family. Sarunrak is the younger sister of Kunlavut “View” Vitidsarn, Thailand’s 2023 men’s singles world champion and silver medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Thailand came close to taking another title in the mixed doubles final. Seventh seeds Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit took the opening game against China’s Ma Xi Xiang and Qin Hui Zhi but eventually lost 22-20, 18-21, 19-21.

According to Khaosod, the Thai pair received US$4,180, around 136,000 baht, for finishing runners-up. The Vietnam Open carried total prize money of US$120,000, approximately 3.9 million baht.

Thailand’s athletes have been on a strong run internationally heading into the final months of 2026. The women’s volleyball team won the Asian championship in early September and received 14.7 million baht in government prize money, while Jeeno Thitikul claimed her 10th LPGA title at the Portland Classic in August. Sarunrak’s Vietnam Open title adds another name to that list.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 14, 2026, 1:14 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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