Princess Sirivannavari designs Thailand’s ceremonial uniform for the 2026 Asian Games

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 21, 2026, 11:29 AM
1 minute read
Princess Sirivannavari designs Thailand’s ceremonial uniform for the 2026 Asian Games | Thaiger

Princess Sirivannavari designs Thailand’s ceremonial uniform for the 2026 Asian Games

Thailand’s official ceremonial uniform for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, has been unveiled, designed by the fashion brand SIRIVANNAVARI under the concept “The Art of Unity”.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, creative director of the SIRIVANNAVARI brand, designed the uniform at the invitation of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The design blends Thai identity with contemporary tailoring, and will be worn by more than 900 Thai athletes and staff travelling to the Games.

At the heart of the uniform is hand-woven indigo-dyed cotton from the Don Koi Model community in Sakon Nakhon province, along with cotton woven under the SUPPORT Foundation, which promotes traditional Thai arts and crafts. The design aims to combine elegance with the freedom of movement athletes need.

The uniform consists of four pieces. These are a hand-woven cotton suit jacket with three pockets, a white shirt with embroidery across the chest that tells a story of Thai-Japanese culture, trousers in the same colour as the jacket, and a necktie tied with the Diamond Knot, a signature of SIRIVANNAVARI.

Several Thai national athletes modelled the uniform for its launch. They included badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, taekwondo athlete Banlung Tubtimdang, volleyball player Pimpichaya Kokram and Suthasini Sawetsdet, alongside Panipak Wongpattanakit, the former national taekwondo star.

The ceremonial uniform will be worn by the Thai contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The Games run from 19 September to 4 October 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, marking Japan’s third time hosting the event after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

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There is a further connection between the designer and the Games. The princess is not only the uniform’s creator, but also a member of Thailand’s national equestrian team, and is preparing to compete in the dressage event at the same Games.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 21, 2026, 11:29 AM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.