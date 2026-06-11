Mexico face South Africa in FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off tonight at 2am Thailand time at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa in Group A. Thai football fans can watch the opening match live for free on Mono29.

The fixture carries a sense of history as 16 years ago, on June 11, 2010, these two teams also met in the opening game of the World Cup when South Africa hosted the tournament.

That match ended in a 1-1 draw after Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a spectacular opener for South Africa before Rafael Marquez equalised for Mexico.

Mexico entered the tournament carrying the hopes of a nation. The country has become the first in history to host the World Cup three times, following the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, and the team are ranked 14th in the world. They are also considered the favourites in Group A.

Javier Aguirre is back in charge of Mexico for a third spell, arriving with silverware behind him, having led the team to the Nations League and Gold Cup titles in 2025.

Under Aguirre, Mexico plays with defensive discipline and looks to break quickly on the counter-attack. They enter the tournament unbeaten in eight matches this year, including victories over Ghana, Australia, and Serbia.

Captain Edson Alvarez of Fenerbahce is expected to be the engine of the midfield, while Raul Jimenez remains a key figure in attack.

The 35 year old Fulham striker has scored 44 goals for Mexico and sits third on the country’s all-time scoring list.

Mexico also have Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan as another attacking option, while 40 year old Guillermo Ochoa could make history if he plays. He would become only the third player, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to appear in six World Cups.

For Mexico, however, the biggest burden remains the curse known as El Quinto Partido, or the fifth game.

Mexico were knocked out in the round of 16 at seven consecutive World Cups from 1994 to 2018. They have not reached the quarter-finals since doing so as hosts in 1970 and 1986.

South Africa, meanwhile, makes a return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010.

Their qualifying campaign was full of drama. While leading their group, they were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player, but fought back to finish ahead of Nigeria and Benin.

South Africa is led by 74 year old Hugo Broos, whose side plays a possession-based and attacking style.

Their recent form, however, is a concern. They enter the tournament without a win in their last four matches, including a 0-0 draw with Nicaragua and a 1-1 draw with Jamaica.

Mexico appear to hold the clear advantage in ranking, form, and home support. Aguirre has also underlined the importance of playing on home soil, saying, “Our home is the most precious thing. England became world champions when they hosted the tournament and have never done it again.”

South Africa, though, arrives with inspiration from history and little to lose as underdogs.

Mexico are expected to edge the game, possibly 2-0 or 2-1. The pressure of playing at home, backed by more than 87,000 fans at the Azteca, could be decisive.

But if South Africa scores first, there may be echoes of the famous opening match in 2010.

Mexico squad

Coach: Javier Aguirre

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa, AEL Limassol, 152 caps

Raul Rangel, Guadalajara, 13 caps

Carlos Acevedo, Santos Laguna, seven caps

Defenders

Jesus Gallardo, Toluca, 120 caps

Cesar Montes, Lokomotiv Moscow, 66 caps

Jorge Sanchez, PAOK, 58 caps

Johan Vasquez, Genoa, 45 caps

Israel Reyes, America, 33 caps

Mateo Chavez, AZ, nine caps

Midfielders

Edson Alvarez, captain, Fenerbahce, 97 caps

Orbelin Pineda, AEK Athens, 91 caps

Roberto Alvarado, Guadalajara, 66 caps

Luis Romo, Guadalajara, 62 caps

Luis Chavez, Dynamo Moscow, 44 caps

Erik Lira, Cruz Azul, 24 caps

Gilberto Mora, Tijuana, seven caps

Brian Gutierrez, Guadalajara, six caps

Obed Vargas, Atletico Madrid, six caps

Alvaro Fidalgo, Real Betis, three caps

Forwards

Raul Jimenez, Fulham, 123 caps, 44 goals

Alexis Vega, Toluca, 51 caps

Santiago Gimenez, AC Milan, 47 caps

Cesar Huerta, Anderlecht, 26 caps

Julian Quinones, Al-Qadsiah, 21 caps

Guillermo Martinez, UNAM, 11 caps

Armando Gonzalez, Guadalajara, seven caps

South Africa squad

Coach: Hugo Broos

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, captain, Mamelodi Sundowns, 62 caps

Ricardo Goss, Siwelele, four caps

Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, three caps

Defenders

Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi Sundowns, 44 caps

Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, 32 caps

Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates, 19 caps

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire, 10 caps

Ime Okon, Hannover 96, seven caps

Samukele Kabini, Molde, five caps

Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, five caps

Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane City, two caps

Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando Pirates, two caps

Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, uncapped

Olwethu Makhanya, Philadelphia Union, uncapped

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, 51 caps, nine goals

Sphephelo Sithole, Tondela, 27 caps

Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, 14 caps

Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, four caps

Forwards

Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, 53 caps, 12 goals

Lyle Foster, Burnley, 26 caps, 10 goals

Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, 26 caps

Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, 25 caps, eight goals

Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, 13 caps

Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, 12 caps

Thapelo Maseko, AEL Limassol, nine caps

Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, nine caps