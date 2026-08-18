Live: Thailand vs Singapore, time and where to watch the second leg

Thailand carry a 3-1 lead into the Thailand vs Singapore second leg of their ASEAN Championship semi-final on Tuesday, August 18. The first leg was played at Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Teerasak Poeiphimai scored twice inside the opening 26 minutes for Anthony Hudson’s side, according to the AFC match report. Seksan Ratree added a third in the 51st minute.

Singapore, coached by Gavin Lee, saw a penalty from Shawal Anuar saved, the AFC reported. A substitute scored a consolation goal six minutes from time. The governing body’s official report names the scorer as Ilhan Fandi, while Vietnamese outlet laodong.vn names him as Irfan Fandi.

The second leg kicks off at 8pm at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok. The competition uses no away-goals provision. Singapore must win by two goals or more to advance. Thailand go through with a draw, or even a defeat by a single goal.

Thailand are ranked 94th in the world by FIFA and top in ASEAN, with Singapore 148th. The two teams have met 19 times since 2006. Thailand have won 14 of those meetings, Singapore three, with two drawn. The last six have all gone Thailand’s way.

The match will be shown in Thailand on True Sports 2 and True Ball Thai 1, and on the paid TrueVisions Now app. There is no free-TV broadcast.

Football Association of Thailand president Nuanphan Lamsam, known as Madam Pang, arranged with organisers to cut ticket prices by 100 baht in every seating zone for the second leg. Sales opened on August 11 through ticketmaster.co.th, with separate home and away supporter sections.

The winner of the tie meets the winner of the other semi-final, between Vietnam and Malaysia. Vietnam took the first leg of that match 2-0.

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