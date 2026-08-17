Jeeno Thitikul wins 10th LPGA title at Portland Classic

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 17, 2026, 2:00 PM
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Jeeno Thitikul wins 10th LPGA title at Portland Classic | Thaiger
Photo from LPGA

Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul, known as “Jeeno,” won her 10th LPGA Tour title yesterday, August 16, after a final-round comeback at the Portland Classic in Oregon, United States.

The world No. 2 began the day in third place, two strokes behind the leaders, and was paired in the final group with co-leader Apichaya Yubol, known as “Piano,” and American professional Sophia Schubert.

Thitikul carded eight birdies and an eagle against two bogeys for an 8-under-par 64, finishing at 22-under 266 overall to overtake the field and claim the title, according to Khaosod.

It marked her third LPGA Tour win of the year, following victories at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and the Mizuho Americas Open in May.

Yubol and fellow Thai golfer Chanettee Wannasaen, the 2023 champion, shared second place at 21-under 267.

Two other Thai players who made the cut also finished strongly. Pajaree Anannarukarn, known as “Mayo,” tied for fifth at 16-under 272, while Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, known as “Hut,” tied for eighth at 15-under 273.

Thai athletes have also been making inroads in US professional sport beyond golf. Six Thai women’s national volleyball players have signed with clubs across two major American leagues, League One Volleyball and Major League Volleyball, for the 2026/27 season, including national team captain Pornpan Guedparat, who previously won a US league title and MVP award with the Orlando Valkyries in 2025.

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Thai motorsport has also had a strong month as Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, known as “Tern,” finished second in the Formula 2 Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium in July, becoming the first Thai driver to reach an F2 podium in eight years since Alex Albon’s final podium in the category in 2018.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: August 17, 2026, 2:00 PM
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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.