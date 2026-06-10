Chinese ice hockey player attacks Thai referee in Bangkok tournament

A teenage Chinese ice hockey player punched a Thai referee during a competition in Bangkok in protest at a decision made by the referee.

The incident occurred during the Bangkok Fly Hockey Tournament 2026 at the International Ice Hockey Arena in the Rama 9 area on June 5, during a match between the Anesthetist team and the A/B Hockey team.

According to reports, a 14 year old Chinese player, wearing number 77 and playing as a forward, was involved in a physical altercation with referee Teerasak Rattanachot, a former national ice hockey athlete.

Witness Thanadon Mityodwong, the father of a Thai player, said the incident took place at the end of the match after the player committed a foul and disagreed with the referee’s decision.

Thanadon said the player approached the referee and made chest contact, after which he was removed from the game. While leaving the area, the player again made contact and then punched the referee in the face. The referee sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital admission, according to available reports.

Thanadon also stated that the player’s parents entered the rink area to dispute the referee’s decision, which he described as inappropriate.

Reports from MGR Sport said no legal action has been taken. The player and his team were banned from competing in the remaining two matches of the tournament and have since left Thailand.

The incident has prompted discussion on social media, where some users questioned the lack of legal proceedings and noted that physical assault may carry legal consequences regardless of age.

A similar case was reported at the SEA Games in Thailand last year, when the Malaysian Pencak Silat team attacked the referees, accusing them of favouring the Thai athletes. No legal action was taken in this case either.

A video of the incident was circulated on Thai social media, showing the Malaysian team complaining loudly before the protest broke out. The report did not reveal the details of the injuries that the referees suffered.