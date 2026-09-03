Thailand’s volleyball champions welcomed by Anutin at Government House

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team to Government House today, September 3, to celebrate their 2026 Asian Championship victory and qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, met the players at 10.30am at the Purple Room of the Thai Khu Fah Building, where the team was congratulated on winning the Asian title and securing an automatic Olympic berth.

The government, through the National Sports Development Fund, presented the team with about 14.7 million baht in prize money. Anutin pressed a button to transfer the funds directly into the players’ bank accounts in real time, with players receiving 600,000 baht each immediately into their Krung Thai Bank accounts.

The ceremony was attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenvakul, Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, National Olympic Committee of Thailand deputy president Charoen Wattanasin, Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmani, Volleyball Association of Thailand president Somporn Chaibangyang, and head coach Air Chief Marshal Kiattipong Ratchatakreangkrai, known as Coach Aot.

Surasak said the win reflected the team’s ability and commitment, calling the automatic Olympic qualification a major achievement given that only 12 teams worldwide will compete in the 2028 tournament.

Somporn said the association had targeted Olympic qualification since 1997, originally aiming for the 2004 Athens Games. Thailand came close several times before finally securing qualification on August 30 this year.

“There were tears and disappointment, but we never lost confidence,” Somporn said.

Anutin said the team’s win on August 30 changed the atmosphere across the country and noted the significance of hearing the Thai national anthem played on Chinese soil, where the tournament was held.

“Thank you. During that period, no one was criticising the government,” he said jokingly, referring to public celebrations following the win.

He urged the players to maintain their fitness and avoid complacency ahead of the Los Angeles Games, saying the government and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports were ready to support athletes through training and sports science programmes.

During the ceremony, the team presented Anutin with a signed volleyball, and he joined captain Pornpun Guedpard, known as Chomphu, for a light-hearted demonstration of setting and underhand passing. Anutin asked staff to prepare a display case for the ball to be kept at Government House.

When players offered to donate their championship trophy for display, Anutin suggested a replica be made instead, so the original could remain with the Volleyball Association of Thailand.

The Thai women’s team previously won the Asian Championship in 2023, also on home soil in Nakhon Ratchasima, defeating China in a tie-break final for their third continental title. This year’s win in Tianjin, China marks their qualification for a first-ever Olympic Games appearance.

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