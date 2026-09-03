Thailand’s volleyball champions welcomed by Anutin at Government House

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 3, 2026, 3:50 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand’s volleyball champions welcomed by Anutin at Government House | Thaiger
Photo from Prachachat

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team to Government House today, September 3, to celebrate their 2026 Asian Championship victory and qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, met the players at 10.30am at the Purple Room of the Thai Khu Fah Building, where the team was congratulated on winning the Asian title and securing an automatic Olympic berth.

The government, through the National Sports Development Fund, presented the team with about 14.7 million baht in prize money. Anutin pressed a button to transfer the funds directly into the players’ bank accounts in real time, with players receiving 600,000 baht each immediately into their Krung Thai Bank accounts.

The ceremony was attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenvakul, Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, National Olympic Committee of Thailand deputy president Charoen Wattanasin, Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmani, Volleyball Association of Thailand president Somporn Chaibangyang, and head coach Air Chief Marshal Kiattipong Ratchatakreangkrai, known as Coach Aot.

Anutin congratulates the Thailand volleyball team for qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Photo from Prachachat

Surasak said the win reflected the team’s ability and commitment, calling the automatic Olympic qualification a major achievement given that only 12 teams worldwide will compete in the 2028 tournament.

Somporn said the association had targeted Olympic qualification since 1997, originally aiming for the 2004 Athens Games. Thailand came close several times before finally securing qualification on August 30 this year.

“There were tears and disappointment, but we never lost confidence,” Somporn said.

Related Articles

Anutin said the team’s win on August 30 changed the atmosphere across the country and noted the significance of hearing the Thai national anthem played on Chinese soil, where the tournament was held.

“Thank you. During that period, no one was criticising the government,” he said jokingly, referring to public celebrations following the win.

He urged the players to maintain their fitness and avoid complacency ahead of the Los Angeles Games, saying the government and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports were ready to support athletes through training and sports science programmes.

During the ceremony, the team presented Anutin with a signed volleyball, and he joined captain Pornpun Guedpard, known as Chomphu, for a light-hearted demonstration of setting and underhand passing. Anutin asked staff to prepare a display case for the ball to be kept at Government House.

When players offered to donate their championship trophy for display, Anutin suggested a replica be made instead, so the original could remain with the Volleyball Association of Thailand.

The Thai women’s team previously won the Asian Championship in 2023, also on home soil in Nakhon Ratchasima, defeating China in a tie-break final for their third continental title. This year’s win in Tianjin, China marks their qualification for a first-ever Olympic Games appearance.

Related News:

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok data centre faces charges over illegal fuel storage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok data centre faces charges over illegal fuel storage

17 minutes ago
Sea turtle found stranded and weak on Phuket&#8217;s Patong Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea turtle found stranded and weak on Phuket’s Patong Beach

30 minutes ago
1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF | Thaiger News

1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF

1 hour ago
Thai AirAsia&#8217;s Silver Care offers seniors free perks | Thaiger Transport News

Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks

2 hours ago
Ex-boyfriend held after Bangkok crash kills new couple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ex-boyfriend held after Bangkok crash kills new couple

3 hours ago
61st birthday celebration planned for Thailand&#8217;s oldest hippo, Mae Mali, at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

61st birthday celebration planned for Thailand’s oldest hippo, Mae Mali, at Khao Kheow Zoo

4 hours ago
DDC says Phuket Covid cases remain mild despite surge | Thaiger Phuket News

DDC says Phuket Covid cases remain mild despite surge

4 hours ago
Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university

5 hours ago
Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September | Thaiger Thailand News

Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September

5 hours ago
Motive emerges in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Motive emerges in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting scare

5 hours ago
Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12 | Thaiger Technology News

Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12

6 hours ago
Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay

6 hours ago
34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller | Thaiger Phuket Travel

34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller

8 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business | Thaiger Business News

Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business

22 hours ago
CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar | Thaiger Crime News

CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar

22 hours ago
Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables | Thaiger Crime News

Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables

23 hours ago
Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting

23 hours ago
Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car

23 hours ago
Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort

24 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port | Thaiger Thailand News

USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port

1 day ago
AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September | Thaiger Events

AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September

1 day ago
Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China

1 day ago
Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix | Thaiger Business News

Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix

1 day ago
Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case | Thaiger Thailand News

Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case

1 day ago
USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

1 day ago
Politics NewsSports News
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 3, 2026, 3:50 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.